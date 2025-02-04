Haikyuu Legends Update 5 patch notes: New map, codes, and more

Haikyuu Legends, a Roblox experience based on the popular animanga series Haikyuu, has rolled out a new update. The patch introduces a new map to the title, as well as various abilities that players can utilize to further improve their gameplay.

This article lists the complete patch notes of the update.

The complete changelog of Haikyuu Legends Update 5

The new update has added various things (Image via Roblox)

While the initial changelog of Haikyuu Legends Update 5 might appear modest, it actually introduces quite a lot of new content. This includes a fresh Pro Map and codes that players can use.

Below, we've provided the complete changelog for you to review:

ABILITIES

NEW PRO MAP

BUG FIXES

ABILITY SPINS

NEW CODES

New codes

UPDATE5

MADNESS

40M_VISITS

Abilities and ability spins

SPIN for tons of new abilities!

These abilities charge up with time

Try out TONS of new tech

Abilities are all teamwork-oriented, we will re-balance these in the next couple of updates (let us know if anything needs nerfs or buffs)

New Pro map

JOIN Pro servers for a BRAND NEW MAP

GIANT Tournament map - crowd cheering FX and more!!

Big Fixes/Misc changes

Applied some changes to stop alt farming

Added a "Are you sure?" menu to stop losing your styles accidentally

How to enter codes in the game

You will find the code option inside the Shop window (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox experience, finding the right place to enter codes can be a bit confusing since it's hidden, unlike most other games. To locate it, simply click on the Shop icon at the bottom of the screen and then scroll until you find the Codes section.

Note that you need to be at least level five to enter and use codes. Since codes are case-sensitive, we highly recommend copying and pasting them directly rather than typing them out to avoid any errors.

Once you redeem a code, you can head over to the Abilities and other sections to use the free spins.

FAQs about Haikyuu Legends

How do you access the Pro map?

You can only access the Pro map once you reach level 15. Then, you can interact with the Pro hub in the main lobby.

Where do you enter codes in Haikyuu Legends?

To enter codes, click on Settings and scroll till you find the Codes section.

How do you start a match in Haikyuu Legends?

You can enter the Play area in the lobby to enter a match.

