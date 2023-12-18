New festive Roblox title: Elf North Pole Workshop 

With the holiday season approaching, a new Christmas-themed Roblox experience was unveiled by Fairview Portals and Supersocial. This game was released in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Will Ferrell's hit festive movie, Elf. In a recent statement, Ricky Tydus, SVP of Creative Strategy & Film Operations at Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, announced the following about the latest metaverse Elf title:

"Elf’ has become a holiday classic over the last two decades, and we are excited for the opportunity to expand the magical world Fairview Portals created in collaboration with Supersocial into the hugely popular Roblox platform."

Yonatan Raz-Fridman, founder and CEO of Supersocial, went on to add the following in this press release:

"This project was a labor of love and an exciting journey for the Supersocial team that captures the whimsy and joy of the holiday season. We set out to deliver an immersive and visually stunning experience for players, honoring our commitment to pushing the boundaries of interactive entertainment.”

Roblox Elf North Pole Workshop gameplay overview

Elf North Pole Workshop cover (Image via Elf North Pole Workshop)

There are three Elf roles in Elf North Pole Workshop, each with different tasks in Santa's Workshop, and they are as follows:

Wish Taker

Toy Maker

Gift Wrapper

Additionally, Elf North Pole Workshop features a multiplayer-based gameplay where players must work together to fill the Clausometer. The meter can be filled by completing quests and challenges across the map. Upon reaching full capacity, the Clausometer rewards players with exclusive in-game items.

Furthermore, players can visit Candy Cane Forest, workshops, and more on the map. They can also meet Mr. Narwhal, Leon the Snowman, and other prominent characters from the movie in-game and uncover many Easter eggs in their Elf journey.

Roblox Elf North Pole Workshop design elements

Elf North Pole Workshop cover (Image via Elf North Pole Workshop)

The environmental design and in-game models are polished and aimed to provide an Elf-themed experience. The visuals of Elf North Pole Workshop capture a classic stop-motion animation style.

Additionally, the developers implemented a tilt-shift camera, material-based textures, and frame-rate limiters to ensure memorable Elf-inspired gameplay in the metaverse.

Renowned film composer and Elf's music director John Debney brings his expertise to Elf North Pole Workshop with a pleasant soundtrack for the holiday-themed game.

Conclusion and official game link

If you're looking for a festive game to play during Christmas, try Elf North Pole Workshop, where you can engage in a series of laid-back tasks with your friends or simply roam the map.

New limited edition UGC items may be released as part of the holiday season. Just like other major Roblox titles with major collaborations, you can expect Elf-themed accessories, hats, and more to hit the game soon.

Here is the game link of Roblox Elf North Pole Workshop in the metaverse.

