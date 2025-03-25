Pet Simulator 99 Mine & Combine (Update 52): Gargantuan, Huge Pets, and more

Pet Simulator 99 Mine & Combine is the 52nd patch iteration of the pet-simulative universe. The new event revolves around mining, collecting Ores, and crafting various pets, including Titanic and Huge ones. Notably, the Combine-o-Matic plays a crucial role in crafting event-themed pets, such as the Gargantuan Hellish Axolotl and the Titanic Abyss Carbuncle. Similar to past events, a small batch of Huge Pets also debuted in the latest PS99 Mine & Combine update.

Below we've covered all the Pet Simulator 99 Mine & Combine changes, descriptions, and patch notes.

All Pet Simulator 99 Mine & Combine - Update 52 changes

Pet Simulator 99 Mine & Combine gameplay changes

Changed the balancing of world 1, 2, and 3 to be a bit easier for noobs

Added it so private servers keep you on private servers when you AFK

Added pages to the Lucky Raid leaderboard

Mine & Combine

Start mining with your pickaxe and collect ores !

with your and collect ! The deeper you go, the harder the blocks - but the better the rewards!

you go, the the blocks - but the the rewards! Pass through each mine to make it to the end of the world !

to make it to the ! Race to the Combine-o-Matic and craft the GARGANTUAN!

Craft the Gargantuan

Collect and combine all the way to the Gargantuan !

all the way to the ! Use the Combine-o-Matic to fuse together your ores and pets.

to fuse together your ores and pets. Only the best collectors will unlock the Gargantuan Hellish Axolotl!

Limited Titanic Pet

Can’t collect enough to craft the Gargantuan ?

? You can also craft a TITANIC Abyss Carbuncle !

! Available only for a limited-time during the event!

Limited Huge Pets

Huge Fragmented Golem - Most rare from the Combine-O-Matic

- Most rare from the Combine-O-Matic Huge Crystal Spider - Made from the Combine-O-Matic

- Made from the Combine-O-Matic Huge Mining Penguin - Least rare from the Combine-O-Matic

- Least rare from the Combine-O-Matic Huge Mining Raccoon - Found in the final egg

New Pets

Hatch all-new pets from the world!

from the world! Pets boost pickaxe damage and coin earnings .

and . The stronger the pet team, the bigger the impact!

the pet team, the the impact! Featuring our favorites: Minecart Hamster and Jungle Golem

and Plus, the newest best pet, the Abyss Carbuncle!

New Eggs

Checkout the 5 new eggs with their golden variants!

with their golden variants! The final egg contains the new HUGE Mining Raccoon!

Pet Simulator 99 Mine & Combine - Update 52: Ores, Pickaxe Quests, and more

Collect Ores

Find rare ores among all the blocks!

among all the blocks! Mine them and collect as many as you can.

them and as many as you can. Trade up ores for the new exclusive pets!

Pickaxe Quests

Complete quests to unlock stronger pickaxes !

to unlock ! Each zone has a quest with a better pickaxe .

has a quest with a . Every pickaxe you unlock deals more damage!

You’ll want to upgrade to make mining faster and easier!

Auto Mine

Let your pickaxe do the work!

do the work! Automatically mine blocks while you sit back and relax.

mine blocks while you sit back and relax. Perfect for AFK grinding and collecting ores effortlessly!

Mining TNT

Spend gems and coins on powerful TNT !

! Mining TNT Crate – Big block of TNT for heavy damage

– Big block of TNT for heavy damage Nuclear TNT – Massive explosion, clears tons of blocks

– Massive explosion, clears tons of blocks Bomb – Classic circular bomb with physics fun

– Classic circular bomb with physics fun Mining Explosives – Small TNT bundle for quick blasts

– Small TNT bundle for quick blasts Bejeweled TNT – Enriches nearby blocks with better ores

– Enriches nearby blocks with better ores Tools get better as your pickaxe does!

Mining Boosts

Boost up and dig your way to bigger rewards !

! Mining Currency – Earn more currency from every block

– Earn more currency from every block Mining Damage – Break tougher blocks easier

– Break tougher blocks easier Mining Speed – Mine blocks faster

– Mine blocks faster Drops randomly from mining ores!

Upgrades

Make combining cheaper and luckier !

and ! Reduce the number of ores needed in the Combine-o-Matic!

in the Combine-o-Matic! Chance to create an upgraded pet when combining!

Kaiju Exclusive Egg

Presenting the GARGANTUAN Kaiju King !

! And this egg features the TITANIC Kaiju Moth !

! New HUGE pets - HUGE Kaiju Hydra and HUGE Kaiju Sea Dragon

and Don't forget the Exclusive Kaiju Volcano too!

too! Limited-time! Awaken the beasts before they disappear!

FAQS on Pet Simulator 99 Mine & Combine - Update 52

When will the Pet Simulator 99 Mine & Combine event end?

The Mine & Combine event is speculated to end after a week, around March 29-30.

What is the price of the Kaiju Exclusive Egg in Pet Simulator 99?

You can purchase one Kaiju Egg for 400 Robux, three for 1200 Robux, and 10 for 3200 Robux.

What are the best rewards that can be acquired from the Gem Pack?

Titanic Hydra Axolotl and Huge Hydra Axolotl are the noteworthy Gem Pack rewards.

