Pet Simulator 99's developers rolled out the Raids Bosses update while hosting The Hunt: Mega Edition. This update builds on the Lucky Raid event, and features Raid Bosses, limited-time Titanic Pets, and more.

Notably, players can increase the difficulty of their Raids via the Heroic Mode. They may easily activate this mode to spawn challenging Bosses and acquire better rewards upon survival. Furthermore, new Huge and normal pets themed around St. Patrick’s have also debuted.

This article features all the new Pet Simulator 99 Raid Bosses update's changes and debutants.

All Pet Simulator 99 Raid Bosses - Update 51 changes

Pet Simulator 99 gameplay changes

Added custom hoverboard sounds to most of those that were missing it

to most of those that were missing it Added raid level to displays on the server leaderboard

to displays on the server leaderboard Added your placement on the Max Level Raider leaderboard

leaderboard Buffed the AFK area XP drop amounts

XP drop amounts Buffed the walk speed inside Raids

inside Raids Fixed entering the Raid Egg Room on private servers

on private servers Fixed the Stairway to Heaven

Fixed unnecessary notifications from the Card Index Machine

Raid Bosses

Battle Raid Bosses guarding OP loot chests !

guarding OP ! Enter the boss rooms to activate the boss fight .

to activate the . Level up to battle each of the 3 bosses - each with a unique HUGE !

to battle each of the - each with a ! Better bosses drop even more loot and XP at tier 100 , 300 , and 1,000 .

loot and XP at , , and . Play on Heroic Mode for even better drops!

Limited Titanic Pets

The difficulty cap has been raised from 9,999 to 25,000 !

has been raised from to ! There’s ANOTHER race to max level - who will reach 25,000 first?

race to max level - who will reach first? Earn the Titanic Wishing Dragon with the top placements receiving the Rainbow Shiny pet!

with the top placements receiving the pet! Plus, a chance to earn the Lucki Angelus by defeating the Tier 1,000 Lucky Raid Boss !

by defeating the ! That’s two ways the best raiders can get ultra rare Titanic rewards!

Limited Huge Pets

Huge Clover Griffin - Found in all the St. Patrick's event eggs!

- Found in all the St. Patrick's event eggs! Huge Clover Elephant – Defeat the Tier 100 Lucky Raid Boss!

– Defeat the Tier 100 Lucky Raid Boss! Huge Clover Bee – Defeat the Tier 300 Lucky Raid Boss!

– Defeat the Tier 300 Lucky Raid Boss! Huge Lucki Angelus – Defeat the Tier 1,000 Lucky Raid Boss!

– Defeat the Tier 1,000 Lucky Raid Boss! Huge Emerald Owl - Found in the Leprechaun Chest at the end of Lucky Raids!

- Found in the Leprechaun Chest at the end of Lucky Raids! Huge Leprechaun Corgi - Earned from the HUGE leaderboard contest!

- Earned from the HUGE leaderboard contest! Huge Wishing Dragon - Earned from the TITANIC leaderboard contest!

New Pets

Hatch new St. Patrick’s pets !

! Featuring our favorites: Wishing Dragon and Emerald Owl

and Plus, the newest best pet, the Lucki Angelus!

New Eggs

Progress through the eggs as you gain Raid Levels !

as you gain ! Every 50 levels, your egg will upgrade, unlocking new pets to hatch!

your egg will upgrade, unlocking to hatch! Finish raids to unlock Huge Multipliers !

! Get up to a 787x Multiplier at MAX LEVEL!

Heroic Mode

Activate Heroic Mode to enter an even higher tier raid!

to enter an even higher tier raid! Bosses become stronger , faster , and more challenging !

, , and more ! Better rewards await.. if you can survive!

Auto Raid

Automatically complete the Lucky Raids !

complete the ! Walks through rooms for you while your pets break.

while your pets break. It’ll open the final chests too, but not the key ones!

too, but the key ones! Toggle it on at any time on the left of your screen.

on at on the left of your screen. Not perfectly efficient, but perfect for AFK raiding!

Boss Chests

Defeat bosses, open boss chests , and claim the biggest rewards!

, and claim the biggest rewards! Tier 100 Boss - Drops half of the boss key, Huge Clover Elephant, and solid XP!

- Drops half of the boss key, Huge Clover Elephant, and solid XP! Tier 300 Boss - Drops the other half of the boss key, Huge Clover Bee, and even more XP!

- Drops the other half of the boss key, Huge Clover Bee, and even more XP! Tier 1,000 Boss - Drops combined key, Huge Lucki Angelus, Titanic Lucki Angelus, and massive XP!

Boss Key

Unlocks the final Lucky Raid Boss room!

room! Use it to challenge the biggest boss and claim the best loot!

and claim the best loot! Only those with a Boss Key can enter.

Pet Simulator 99 Raid Bosses - Update 51: Loot chest, new difficulty tiers, and more

New Loot Chest

A brand-new Loot Chest has arrived with awesome rewards!

has arrived with awesome rewards! Locked behind Level 1,000 , only the best raiders can open it!

, only the best raiders can open it! Inside, you’ll have a chance to hatch the Huge Emerald Owl!

New Difficulty Tiers

The difficulty cap has been raised from 9,999 to 25,000 !

has been raised from to ! The original race to Titanic stays untouched - so no worries there!

to Titanic stays untouched - so no worries there! But now there’s a new race to max level - who will reach 25,000 first?

New Breakable Tiers

Watch out! New breakables have arrived!

have arrived! Added a Massive Chest and a Pot of Gold.

New Boosts

All boosts now have a powerful tier II !

! Lucky Raid Instant XP II - Gives even more XP instantly!

- Gives even more XP instantly! Lucky Raid Damage Booster II - Amps up your damage output!

- Amps up your damage output! Lucky Raid XP Booster II - Boosts XP gains like never before!

New Upgrades

Added 3 powerful upgrades !

! Increase your Boss Damage to take down bosses faster!

to take down bosses faster! Boost Boss Key Drops to unlock more final rooms!

to unlock more final rooms! Improve your chances at Boss Huge Pets and even Boss Titanic Pets!

+40 Egg Hatch

Hatch WAY more eggs at once with +40 Egg Open !

more eggs at once with ! Stacks with your current egg openings for massive hatching power!

with your current egg openings for massive hatching power! More eggs = more chances for Huge and Titanic pets!

Mega Chest Breaker

Massively boost your damage to chests with this exclusive enchant !

boost your damage to chests with this ! Stacks with other Mega Chest Breaker Enchants for even faster breaking!

for even faster breaking! Keep in mind that it does not stack with the regular Chest Breaker enchant.

stack with the regular Chest Breaker enchant. Perfect for crushing chests and getting through the Raid in record time!

Pot of Gold Pack

Strike it lucky with the brand-new Pot of Gold Pack !

! Featuring the TITANIC Hydra Axolotl and HUGE Hydra Axolotl !

and ! Includes the Huge Pot of Gold Cat, keys, boosts, potions, exclusive eggs, and more!

FAQs on Pet Simulator 99 Raid Bosses - Update 51

When will the Pet Simulator 99 Lucky Raid event end?

The Pet Simulator 99 Lucky Raid event's end date isn't officially announced, but it's speculated to conclude after Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition event, i.e. March 24, 2025.

What is the price of the +40 Egg Hatch feature in Pet Simulator 99?

You can purchase +40 Egg Hatch for 1499 Robux from the Pet Simulator 99 shop.

Can you craft the Mega Chest Breaker in Pet Simulator 99?

No, the Mega Chest Breaker cannot be crafted. Instead, it can be purchased for 4,799 Robux.

