Pets Go Clover Farm (Update 22): Titanic Lucki Dominus, Pot of Gold Egg, and more 

Pets Go proceeded with their weekly update despite not participating in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition. This week, Clover Farm, a new event world made its debut in the RNG experience. The highlight of the latest Update 22 is the inclusion of the Titanic Lucki Dominus. Players may hatch this Titanic Pet via the Pot of Gold Egg that must be filled by farming Clovers. That said, all the St. Patrick’s pets, including Huge and Titanic ones can be hatched from the Pot of Gold Egg.

This article features all the new Pets Go Clover Farm changes, their in-game mechanics, and more.

All Pets Go Clover Farm - Update 22 changes

Clover Farm

Collect Clovers, grow your luck, and hatch pets in the Clover Farm.

Titanic Lucki Dominus

Hatch the TITANIC Lucki Dominus!

The Dominus is hatched from the Pot of Gold Egg.

Huge Pets

Hatch the HUGE Leprechaun Dog and the HUGE Clover Butterfly!

and the These HUGES are both hatched from the Pot of Gold Egg.

New Pets

Discover brand new pets!

Collect our favorites — Clover Fairy, Clover Dragon, and Clover Axolotl

and Hatch all the new pets from the Pot of Gold Egg!

Clover Farm Event

Explore the all-new Clover Farm for St. Patrick's Day!

Explore the all-new Clover Farm for St. Patrick's Day!

Farm Clovers to charge up your Pot of Gold Egg!

Expand your farm, unlock farmers, and upgrade your land for better luck!

Pot of Gold Egg

The bigger it gets, the better the rewards!

The bigger it gets, the better the rewards!

Grow your Pot of Gold Egg by farming clovers!

Contains all new St. Patrick's themed pets.

Chance for rare HUGE Clover Butterfly and TITANIC Lucki Dominus

Hopper Machine

Use the Hopper Machine to maximize your farming skills!

to your Collects Clover Coins and items from your farmers and stores them for you.

Lucky Rain

The official description of Lucky Rain:

"It’s raining luck!"

Look out for Lucky Rain weather events.

Can be started using a Lucky Rain Potion , also starts randomly !

, also starts ! Lucky Rain boosts clover drops on your farm for a short period of time.

Also Check: Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition Guide

Pets Go Clover Farm - Update 22: Clover Merchant, Clover Merchant, and more

Acquire the Huge Lucki Agony after reaching the top 100 spot in Clover Competition (Image via BigGames)

Clover Merchant

Unlock the Clover Merchant and discover lucky deals!

Unlock the Clover Merchant and discover lucky deals!

Contains event boosts and rare items!

Clover Boosts

Reach new heights with the limited-time Clover Potions !

! Harvesting Speed Potion — Boosts harvesting speed.

— Boosts harvesting speed. Clover Loot Potion — Boosts clover loot.

— Boosts clover loot. Clover Power Potion — Boosts clover charge power for the egg.

— Boosts clover charge power for the egg. Found in the Clover Merchant and while farming!

Instant Charge Tokens

Charge your Pot of Gold Egg faster with Instant Charge Tokens!

Charge your Pot of Gold Egg faster with Instant Charge Tokens!

Instant Charge Token — 5% Pot of Gold Egg charge instantly!

— 5% Pot of Gold Egg charge instantly! Huge Instant Charge Token — 25% Pot of Gold Egg charge and +50% Huge odds instantly!

— 25% Pot of Gold Egg charge and TITANIC Instant Charge Token — 100% Pot of Gold Egg charge, +300% Huge odds , and +100% Titanic odds instantly!

— 100% Pot of Gold Egg charge, , and Found in the Clover Merchant and while farming!

Clover Competition

This week only, prove you are the best farmer!

Compete against other players to farm the most Celestial Clovers!

At the end of next week, the best players will be rewarded with the following:

Top 100 : Earn the HUGE Lucki Agony

: Earn the Top 1,000 : Hatch a HUGE Egg for a chance at something HUGE!

: Hatch a for a chance at something HUGE! Top 10,000: Score 3 powerful God Potions to boost your rolls!

Event Upgrades

Tons of upgrades to improve your farm :

: Unlock the event and start farming.

Upgrade your farm and your crew for easier clover collection.

Upgrade your farm and your crew for easier clover collection.

Better HUGE and TITANIC luck.

Ultra Lucky Rain Potion

The official description of the Ultra Lucky Rain Potion in Pets Go:

"It’s raining ULTRA luck!"

Manually start an ULTRA Lucky Rain weather event for your server!

for your server! Ultra Lucky Rain boosts clover drops in your farm significantly.

Clover Gift

A festive gift bag packed with lucky pets!

A festive gift bag packed with lucky pets!

Hatch for a chance at the HUGE and TITANIC.

and . Huge Irish Corgi and Titanic Pot of Gold Cat

Lucky Forever Pack

The ultimate luck boost!

Includes all-new exclusive pets: the HUGE Rave Meebo in a Spaceship and TITANIC Arcane Pyro Cat!

and Clover Charge Tokens, Clover Boosts, and more!

Limited-time! Once it's gone, it's gone forever!

The Clover Pack

A powerful collection of exclusive pets and goodies

Includes powerful Clover Items, Ultra Lucky Rain Potions, and a chance at a HUGE and TITANIC pet!

Also Check: Pet Simulator 99 - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition Guide

FAQs on Pets Go Clover Farm - Update 22

What is the price of the Clover Pack in Pets Go?

Purchase the limited-time Clover Pack for 1200 Robux in Pets Go.

How to hatch the Titanic Lucki Dominus in Pets Go

Just grow your Pot of Gold Egg and make it big to eventually hatch the Titanic Lucki Dominus.

How to enter the Pets Go Clover Farm event

Open the "Upgrades" menu and purchase the "Clover Farm Event" button to access Clover Farm.

