Pet Simulator 99 Update 14: Hacker World, New Huge Pets, and more

Pet Simulator 99's new map extension, Hacker World, is part of the latest Update 14, which introduced new features, including Huge Pets, eggs, encrypted zones, and more. Players can also unlock the Hacker Chest to receive free items, notably Huge and Exclusive pets. That said, Hacker World is only accessible to those who have gotten past Obby World.
This article covers all the official patch notes and detailed descriptions of the Hacker World content in Pet Simulator 99.
Pet Simulator 99 Hacker World Update
The official description of Hacker World:
"Access denied! Hack your way through the new world! Complete quests to unlock all 5 encrypted zones! Keep an eye out for the 4 mysterious mini-zones... Discover upgrades, artifacts, rewards, and secret vending machines."
Pet Simulator 99 Update 14 patch notes
- Added a button in the inventory to buy more pet equipment slots
- Added random rewards present to worlds 2 and 3
- Changed surge to affect 3 minigames now
- Changed the summer huge chances to be less
- Fixed being able to list pets in boxes
New pets
- Hatch 11 pets from the new areas!
- Including our favorites: Masked Fox, Hacked Skeleton, and Hacker Cat
- Plus, new BLAZING exclusive pets!
Huge pets
- Plus, 5 new HUGE pets!
- Huge Wicked Empyrean Dragon - Reward in the 2024 Wicked Clan Battle!
- Huge Hacker Axolotl - Earned from the Hacker Chest and Hacker Pack!
- Huge Masked Fox - Found in the Hacker Pack!
- Huge Blazing Bat - Found in the Exclusive Blazing Egg!
- Huge Blazing Shark - Found in the Exclusive Blazing Egg!
New eggs
- Hatch your way through 5 new eggs!
- Don’t forget about the Hacker Chest with a HUGE pet chance!
Superior Chests Mastery
- New mastery with perks to unlock!
Superior Chest Odds
- Tier I: +5% chance for Superior Chests to spawn (Level 50)
- Tier II: +10% chance for Superior Chests to spawn (Level 60)
- Tier III: +15% chance for Superior Chests to spawn (Level 70)
- Tier IV: +20% chance for Superior Chests to spawn (Level 85)
- Tier V: +50% chance for Superior Chests to spawn (Level 99)
Superior Chest Loot
- Tier I: 2x loot from Superior Chests (Level 80)
- Tier II: 3x loot from Superior Chests (Level 90)
- Tier III: 5x loot from Superior Chests (Level 99)
Clan Chat
- Now you can easily chat with your clan members!
- Type /c to send a message directly to your clan. Enjoy!
Pet Simulator 99 Hacker World Features and Global Event
Hacker Chest
- Crack open the Hacker Chest to reveal L33T loot!
- Including a chance to score the HUGE Hacker Axolotl and Hacker Enchant!
Hacker Key
- Collect Hacker Keys to open the Hacker Chest!
- These drop randomly in all areas, but more in Hacker World! Not tradable!
- The key drop chances increase +10% with each friend online (max 30%)!
- Also, a chance for a Key Area Surge which increases key drops by 2.5x!
Hacker Enchant
- NEW Hacker Key Hunter enchant!
- Each hacker key drop provides two or three keys!
- Drops randomly from the Hacker Chest!
Hacker Hoverboard
- Matrix style! Dodge and weave on this bad boy!
- Found in the Hacker Chest and Hacker Pack!
Global Event
- Collect Hacker Keys to unlock encrypted rewards!
- Each quest you complete grants another valuable reward.
- Earn Global Event Bags for every 25 levels achieved!
- Collect quickly as this event will terminate in 2 weeks.
FAQs on Pet Simulator 99 Hacker World
How many areas are there in PS 99 Hacker World?
Four areas in the Pet Simulator 99 Hacker World range from #210 - #214.
What types of rewards can be claimed from the Global Event?
Hooded Dragon, Hooded Bobcat, Hacker Axolotl, and Global Event Gift are some of the rewards that are up for grabs.
What is the price of a Blazing Egg?
You can purchase a Blazing Egg for 400 Robux.
