Pet Simulator 99: A Comprehensive Mastery Guide 

Mastery is a vital feature in Pet Simulator 99 that helps players earn permanent Mastery Perks. However, it is only available to those who have attained four Rebirths in the game and reached the second map, Tech World. At the moment, there are 11 Masteries in this Roblox experience, and each one comes with unique buffs:

Potions

Breakables

Gifts

Pets

Keys

Enchants

Fishing

Digging

Economy

Fruit

Eggs

This guide lists all the X-factors that can be obtained from all the Masteries in the Pet Simulator 99 universe.

Pet Simulator 99 Mastery Breakdown

Potions Mastery in Pet Simulator 99

Consume or upgrade Potions to earn Potion Mastery buffs in Pet Simulator 99 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Faster Crafting - Level 10 - 2x potion upgrading animation speed

- - Longer Potions I - Level 20 - 1.1x potion duration

- - Cheaper Potions I - Level 30 - -15% potion upgrade cost

- - Longer Potions II - Level 40 - 1.2x potion duration

- - Cheaper Potions II - Level 50 - -30% potion upgrade cost

- - Tier IX Consumption - Level 50 - Ability to drink IX potions

- - Better Crafting I - Level 60 - -1 potion required for upgrade

- - Tier X Consumption - Level 60 - Ability to drink X potions

- - Tier IX Crafting - Level 70 - Ability to craft IX potions

- - Instant Collection - Level 70 - Automatically claim free potions around the map

- - Tier X Crafting - Level 80 - Ability to craft X potions

- - Magic Potions - Level 80 - Drinking a Tier I potion gives you the effects of a Tier II potion

- - Cheaper Potions III - Level 90 - -50% potion upgrade cost

- - Longer Potions III - Level 90 - 1.5x potion duration

- - Supreme Potions - Level 90 - 10% chance when drinking a potion to get a free tier upgrade

- - Longer Potions IV - Level 99 - 2x potion duration

- Bulk Crafting - Level 99 - Upgrade multiple potion types at once

Also Check: Pet Simulator 99: Prison World Guide

Breakables Mastery in Pet Simulator 99

Head to a zone and start farming to earn Breakables Mastery XP (Image via Sportskeeda)

Flag Slots I - Level 10 - +6 flag slots (up to 30 stacked)

Better Loot I - Level 20 - +10% better loot from breakables

Mini-Chest Loot I - Level 20 - 2x loot from mini-chests

Respawn I - Level 30 - +25% breakable respawn speed

Mini-Chest Odds I - Level 40 - +10% chance for mini-chests to spawn

Better Loot II - Level 50 - +20% better loot from breakables

Flag Slots II - Level 60 - +11 flag slots (up to 35 stacked)

Golden Breakables I - Level 60 - 2% chance your pets turn breakables gold

Mini-Chest Odds II - Level 70 - +30% chance for mini-chests to spawn

Mini-Chest Loot II - Level 70 - 3x loot from mini-chests

Flag Slots III - Level 80 - +16 flag slots (up to 40 stacked)

Respawn II - Level 80 - +50% breakable respawn speed

Better Loot III - Level 90 - +30% better loot from breakables

Flag Duration I - Level 90 - 1.5x flag duration

Golden Breakables II - Level 90 - 5% chance your pets turn breakbles gold

Respawn III - Level 99 - +100% breakable respawn speed

Flag Slots IV - Level 99 - +21 flag slots (up to 45 stacked)

Mini-Chest Odds III - Level 99 - +50% chance for mini-chests to spawn

Flag Duration II - Level 99 - 2x flag duration

Mini-Chest Loot III - Level 99 - 5x loot from mini-chests

Gifts Mastery in Pet Simulator 99

Open Gift Bags to earn Gift Mastery perks in Pet Simulator 99 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bundle Loot I - Level 10 - 10% chance to get x2 loot from any bundle

Mini-Chest Loot I - Level 20 - 10% chance to get x2 loot from any Mini-Chest item

Free Gift Speed I - Level 30 - +15% free gift timer speed

Charm Stones I - Level 40 - 10% better loot from Charm Stones

Bundle Loot II - Level 50 - 20% chance to get x2 loot from any bundle

Free Gift Speed II - Level 60 - +30% free gift timer speed

Mini-Chest Loot II - Level 70 - 20% chance to get x2 loot from any Mini-Chest item

Charm Stones II - Level 80 - 15% better loot from Charm Stones

Auto-Claim Free Gifts - Level 90 - Automatically claim free gifts

Free Gift Speed III - Level 99 - +40% free gift timer speed

Charm Stones III - Level 99 - 20% better loot from Charm Stones

Mini-Chest Loot III - Level 99 - 25% chance to get x2 loot from any Mini-Chest item

Bundle Loot III - Level 99 - 25% chance to get x2 loot from any bundle

Pets Mastery in Pet Simulator 99

Fuse pets to increase Pet Mastery in Pet Simulator 99 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fuse Animation I - Level 10 - 2x Fuse Machine animation speed

Gold Animation I - Level 10 - 2x Gold Machine animation speed

Rainbow Animation I - Level 20 - 2x Rainbow Machine animation speed

Gold Hatching I - Level 30 - +1% chance to hatch golden pets

Daycare Speed I - Level 40 - 1.25x Daycare speed

Rainbow Hatching I - Level 50 - +0.50% chance to hatch rainbow pets

Gold Reduction I - Level 60 - -1 pet required for Golding

Shiny Rainbowing I - Level 70 - Very small chance that Rainbowing a pet makes it Shiny

Shiny Golding I - Level 80 - Very small chance that Golding a pet makes it Shiny

Gold Hatchin II - Level 90 - +2% chance to hatch golden pets

Rainbow Reduction I - Level 90 - -1 pet required for Rainbowing

Daycare Speed II - Level 90 - 1.5x Daycare speed

Daycare Diamonds I - Level 90 - 1.5x diamond loot from Daycare

Rainbow Hatching II - Level 99 - +1% chance to hatch rainbow pets

Gold Reduction II - Level 99 - -2 pets required for Golding

Rainbow Reduction II - Level 99 - -2 pets required for Rainbowing

Daycare Speed III - Level 99 - 2x Daycare speed

Daycare Diamonds II - Level 99 - 2x diamond loot from Daycare

Also Check: How to get Hoverboard in Pet Simulator 99

Keys Mastery in Pet Simulator 99

Increase Key Mastery XP by opening chests in Pet Simulator 99 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Crystal Protector I - Level 10 - 5% chance to keep your Crystal Key after opening a Crystal Chest

Tech Protector I - Level 20 - 5% chance to keep your Tech Key after opening a Tech Chest

Crystal Loot I - Level 30 - +10% better loot from the Crystal Chest

Void Protector I - Level 40 - 5% chance to keep your Void Key after opening a Void Chest

Combine All - Level 40 - Gain the ability to combine all keys at once

Tech Loot I - Level 50 - +10% better loot from the Tech Chest

Secret Protector I - Level 50 - 5% chance to keep your Secret Key after opening a Secret Room

Void Loot I - Level 60 - +10% better loot from the Void Chest

Free Tech I - Level 60 - Small chance to get a free Tech Key when combining a Crystal Key

Free Secret I - Level 70 - Small chance to get a free Secret Key when combining a Tech Key

Crystal Loot II - Level 80 - +15% better loot from the Crystal Chest

Tech Loot II - Level 80 - +15% better loot from the Tech Chest

Void Loot II - Level 90 - +15% better loot from the Void Chest

Crystal Protector II - Level 90 - 10% chance to keep your Crystal Key after opening a Crystal Chest

Secret Protector II - Level 90 - 10% chance to keep your Secret Key after opening a Secret Room

Tech Protector II - Level 90 - 10% chance to keep your Void Key after opening a Void Chest

Crystal Loot III - Level 99 - +25% better loot from the Tech Chest

Tech Loot III - Level 99 - +25% better loot from the Void Chest

Free Secret II - Level 99 - 2x chance to get a free Secret Key when combining a Tech Key

Free Tech II - Level 99 - 2x chance to get a free Tech Key when combining a Crystal Key

Enchants Mastery in Pet Simulator 99

Fuse enchants to gain Mastery Perks in Pet Simulator 99 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Faster Crafting - Level 10 - 2x enchant upgrading animation speed

Cheaper Enchants I - Level 30 - -15% enchant upgrade cost

Cheaper Enchants II - Level 50 - -30% enchant upgrade cost

Tier VIII Usage - Level 50 - Ability to equip Tier VIII enchants

Better Crafting I - Level 60 - -1 enchant required for upgrade

Tier IX Usage - Level 60 - Ability to equip Tier IX enchants

Tier VIII Crafting - Level 70 - Ability to craft Tier VIII enchants

Instant Collection - Level 70 - Automatically claim free enchants around the map

Tier IX Crafting - Level 80 - Ability to craft IX enchants

Supreme Enchants - Level 80 - Upgrading an enchant has a 10% chance to automatically be the next tier up

Power I - Level 90 - +15% power from enchants

Better Crafting II - Level 90 - -2 enchant required for upgrade

Cheaper Enchants III - Level 90 - -50% enchant upgrade cost

Power II - Level 99 - +25% power from enchants

Bulk Crafting - Level 99 - Upgrade multiple enchant types at once

Also Check: 100 Unique Roblox Username Ideas

Fishing Mastery in Pet Simulator 99

Fish in Pirate Tavern and Cloud Forest to gain Fishing Mastery XP (Image via Sportskeeda)

Faster Casting I - Level 10 - +25% cast speed

Faster Catching I - Level 20 - +10% catch speed

Deep Pools - Level 30 - Ability to fish from Deep Pools

Deep Loot I - Level 40 - +10% chance to catch a Huge Pet from Deep Pools

Faster Catching II - Level 50 - +25% catch speed

Bigger Bobber - Level 60 - Your bobber is much larger, attracting 10% better loot

Rainbow Rod I - Level 70 - Small chance while fishing to temporarily make your rod rainbow, giving better and faster loot

Deep Loot II - Level 80 - +20% chance to catch a Huge Pet from Deep Pools

Deep Loot III - Level 90 - +30% chance to catch a Huge Pet from Dead Pools

Faster Catching II - Level 90 - +40% catch speed

Faster Casting II - Level 90 - +50% cast speed

Rainbow Rod II - Level 90 - 1.5x chance to convert your fishing rod to rainbow

Deep Loot IV - Level 99 - +50% chance to catch a Huge Pet from Deep Pools

Rainbow Rod III - Level 99 - 2x chance to convert your fishing rod to rainbow

Digging Mastery in Pet Simulator 99

Enter the Digsite at Area 30 in Pet Simulator 99 to farm Digging Mastery XP (Image via Sportskeeda)

Better Drops I - Level 10 - +10% better drops from Digsite chests

Diamonds I - Level 20 - +10% more diamonds from Digsite chests

More Chests I - Level 30 - +15% better odds to find a Digsite chest

Better Drops II - Level 40 - +20% better drops from Digsite chests

Mastery Chest - Level 50 - Ability to open the Mastery Chest found in the Advanced Digsite

More Chests II - Level 60 - +25% better odds to find a Digsite chest

Rainbow Shovels I - Level 60 - Small chance while digging to temporarily make your shovel rainbow, making it dig x2 faster

Huge Odds I - Level 70 - +10% chance to get a Huge Pet from the Mastery Chest

Diamonds II - Level 80 - +20% more diamonds from Digsite chest

Rainbow Shovels II - Level 80 - x1.50 chance to convert your shovel to rainbow

Huge Odds II - Level 90 - +25% chance to get a Huge Pet from the Mastery Chest

Better Drops III - Level 90 - +30% better drops from Digsite chest

More Chests III - Level 90 - +40% better odds to find a Digsite chest

Diamonds III - Level 99 - +35% more diamonds from Digsite chests

Better Drops IV - Level 99 - +50% better drops from Digsite chests

Huge Odds III - Level 99 - +50% chance to get a Huge Pet from the Mastery Chest

Rainbow Shovels III - Level 99 - x2 chance to convert your shovel to rainbow

Economy Mastery in Pet Simulator 99

Earn Economy Mastery XP in Pet Simulator 99 by using Vending Machines (Image via Sportskeeda)

Max Vending - Level 10 - Option to buy entire Vending Machine Stock

Cheaper Vending I - Level 20 - -15% Vending Machines prices

Cheaper Merchants I - Level 30 - -15% Merchant prices

Faster Vending I - Level 40 - 1.5x Vending Machine restock speed

Faster Merchants I - Level 50 - 1.5x Merchant restock speed

Better Offers - Level 50 - 2x Merchant luck odds

More Vending I - Level 60 - +1 Vending Machine global stock

Cheaper Vending II - Level 70 - -30% Vending Machine prices

Cheaper merchants II - Level 80 - -30% Merchant prices

Accidental Vending - Level 80 - Vending Machines have a 20% chance to give double items

More Vending II - Level 90 - +2 Vending Machine global stock

Cheaper Vending III - Level 90 - -50% Vending Machine prices

Faster Merchants II - Level 90 - 3x Merchant restock speed

Faster Vending II - Level 90 - 3x Vending Machine restock speed

Cheaper Merchants III - Level 99 - -50% Merchant prices

Auto Vending - Level 99 - Automatically buys Vending Machines that cost coins

Free Vending - Level 99 - Vending Machines that cost coins are FREE

Fruit Mastery in Pet Simulator 99

Consume and upgrade fruits to get Fruit Mastery buffs in Pet Simulator 99 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Animation Speed I - Level 10 - 2x faster animation when upgrading

Longer Fruit I - Level 20 - 10% longer lasting fruit

Fruit Reduction I - Level 30 - -3 fruit required to upgrade to rainbow

Fruit Queue I - Level 40 - Queue up to 30 fruit at once

Longer Fruit II - Level 50 - 20% longer lasting fruit

Fruit Queue II - Level 60 - Queue up to 50 fruit at once

Fruit Reduction II - Level 70 - -6 fruit required to upgrade to rainbow

Longer Fruit II - Level 80 - 40% longer lasting fruit

Fruit Bonus I - Level 90 - Get bonus from 25 fruit instead of 20

Fruit Queue III - Level 90 - Queue up to 100 fruit at once

Fruit Reduction III - Level 99 - -10 fruit required to upgrade to rainbow

Automatic Eating - Level 99 - Automatically eat fruit in your inventory (toggleable)

Fruit Bonus II - Level 99 - Get bonus from 30 fruit instead of 20

Also Check: Pet Simulator 99 Update 12

Eggs Mastery in Pet Simulator 99

Auto-Hatch eggs to increase Eggs Mastery levels in Pet Simulator 99 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Faster Hatching I - Level 10 - +20% hatch animation speed

Cheaper Eggs I - Level 20 - 10% cheaper eggs

Golden Eggs I - Level 30 - +3% chance to hatch golden pets

Extra Eggs I - Level 40 - +1 bonus egg slot

Faster Hatching II - Level 50 - +35% hatch animation speed

Extra Eggs II - Level 60 - +2 bonus egg slots

Cheaper Eggs II - Level 70 - 20% cheaper eggs

Rainbow Eggs I - Level 80 - +1% chance to hatch rainbow pets

Extra Eggs III - Level 90 - +3 bonus egg slots

Faster Hatching III - Level 90 - +50% hatch animation speed

Extra Eggs IV - Level 99 - +5 bonus egg slots

Cheaper Eggs III - Level 99 - 30% cheaper eggs

FAQs on Pet Simulator 99 Mastery

How to earn Mastery XP in Pet Simulator 99?

Once Mastery is unlocked in Pet Simulator 99, you'll earn XP whenever you consume or upgrade potions, fuse pets, farm zones, open gifts, use keys, fish or dig in the mini-games, hatch eggs, eat fruits, and purchase items from merchants or vending machines.

Is it easy to earn Mastery XP in Pet Simulator 99?

Most of the Mastery Perks at lower levels can be acquired without much trouble. However, beyond level 20, you will most likely grind and use resources to advance further.

How many levels are available for all the Masteries in Pet Simulator 99?

At present, all Masteries in Pet Simulator 99 have a maximum level of 99. The buffs gained from reaching this level are substantial and will help you climb to the top of the global and local leaderboards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback