Pet Simulator 99 Valentine’s Tower (Update 46): Limited Titanic Pet, Valentine’s Eggs, and more 

Pet Simulator 99 got into the Valentine's Day spirit with its latest Valentine's Tower update. The 46th patch edition is entirely built around the season of love in a new event world. Players must ascend the special tower and reach the highest point to earn the best rewards. Notably, the Valentine-themed Titanic Pet, Titanic Love Corgi will be awarded to those who reach 1000 tiles on the Valentine's Tower.

This article covers everything you should know about the latest Pet Simulator 99 Valentine's Tower update.

All Pet Simulator 99 Valentine's Tower - Update 46 changes

Expand Tweet

Trending

Valentine’s Tower

Stack your Valentine's Tower higher to reach new heights !

higher to reach ! Unlock the TITANIC and HUGE eggs the higher you go.

and eggs the higher you go. Fly to higher islands with Cupid’s Wings for even more luck.

to higher islands with for even more luck. The tower is INFINITE and only the best can reach the TITANIC!

Limited Titanic Pet

The ultimate prize - a new TITANIC !

- a new ! Found at 1,000 tiles high in Valentine’s Tower .

high in . Introducing the Titanic Love Corgi !

! The higher you go, the better your odds.

Limited Huge Pets

Huge Valentine’s Bear – Found in ALL event eggs!

– Found in ALL event eggs! Huge Love Corgi – Found in the final event egg at 750 tiles high!

– Found in the final event egg at 750 tiles high! Huge Love Lion – Earned in the Valentine’s event leaderboard contest!

– Earned in the Valentine’s event leaderboard contest! Huge Valentine’s Unicorn – Hidden inside the Love Gift Bag!

Valentine’s Pets

Hatch adorable new pets from the event eggs!

from the event eggs! Featuring our favorites like Love Lion and Rose Cat .

and . Plus, the cutest powerhouse - the Valentine’s Unicorn!

Valentine’s Eggs

Progress through 5 unique eggs as you stack higher!

as you stack higher! 25 tiles – Start with a chance at the Huge Valentine’s Bear !

– Start with a chance at the ! 750 tiles – Unlock the best power pet and the Huge Love Corgi !

– Unlock the best power pet and the ! 1,000 tiles – Reach the top for a shot at the Titanic Love Corgi !

– Reach the top for a shot at the ! 1000+ tiles – The better your odds of hatching HUGE & TITANIC pets!

– The better your odds of hatching & pets! The higher you go, the better your hatching odds.

Lucky Islands

Reach Lucky Islands where you can hatch event eggs with others!

where you can hatch with others! Island 30 – Reach for the best power pet and the Huge Love Corgi !

– Reach for the best power pet and the ! Island 40 – Make it all the way for a shot at the Titanic Love Corgi !

– Make it all the way for a shot at the ! Island 40+ – Each island boosts your luck, the higher you go.

Cupid’s Wings

Jump off your tower and take flight !

your tower and ! Soar with Cupid’s Wings to your highest Lucky Island.

Tile Boosts

Boost your progress with Tile Boosts dropped from the Love Gift Bag !

your progress with dropped from the ! Stacking Power Boost – Tower stacks 200% faster for 5 minutes!

– Tower stacks 200% faster for 5 minutes! Tower Luck Boost – 2x HUGE & TITANIC chances for 5 minutes!

Tile Items

Expand your tower instantly with Tile Items dropped from the Love Gift Bag !

your tower instantly with dropped from the ! +3 Tiles – Instantly add three tiles to your tower!

– Instantly add three tiles to your tower! +10 Tiles – Jump ahead by adding 10 tiles in one go!

Heart Item

Collect Hearts by breaking coins in the event!

by breaking coins in the event! Combine them to create a Love Gift filled with surprises.

Love Machine

Combine 10 Hearts to create a Love Gift Bag !

to create a ! Located on your tower, ready to craft gifts.

Love Gift

Use the Gift Bag Machine to create a Love Gift !

to create a ! Contains a chance to hatch the Huge Valentine’s Unicorn !

! Also, it includes boosts to help your tower stack faster!

Also check: Pets Go Cupid's Board Game guide

Pet Simulator 99 Valentine's Tower - Update 46: Valentine’s Hoverboard, Valentine’s Booth, and more

Valentine’s Booth, Valentine’s Hoverboard, and Love Gift in Pet Simulator 99 (Image via BigGames||Sportskeeda)

Valentine’s Hoverboard

Glide in style with the Valentine’s Hoverboard !

! A perfect ride for the season, and dropped from the Love Gift Bag!

Valentine’s Booth

A lovely Valentine’s Booth to show off your Valentine’s spirit!

to show off your Valentine’s spirit! Decorated with charming details, and dropped from the Love Gift Bag!

Friend rewards

Invite friends and earn Love Gift Bags !

! Visit friends' islands and hatch from their eggs .

and hatch from their . Customize you r island privacy – set it to Open , Friends , or Closed .

– set it to , , or . Use other players' towers to access their eggs, but your pets stay in your own area!

Valentine’s Present

Special Valentine’s Present packed with HUGE and TITANIC pets!

packed with and pets! Buy for yourself , or buy for a Valentine for less.

, or buy for less. Huge Valentine’s Angelus , Huge Valentine’s Dominus , and Titanic M-14 PROTOTYPE

, , and Share the love and unwrap something TITANIC!

The Heart Pack

Love-filled bundle of exclusive, limited-time pets and items!

pets and items! Featuring a TITANIC and HUGE , plus the Huge Rose Cat !

and , plus the ! Includes Tile Boosts , Tile Items , and Love Gifts to help you stack faster!

, , and to help you stack faster! Plus, Exclusive Eggs, Active Huge Eggs, Ultra Mastery XP Potion, and more!

Also check: Pets Go Cupid's Board Game patch notes

FAQs on Pet Simulator 99 Valentine's Tower - Update 46

When will the Valentine's Tower world close in Pet Simulator 99?

You can expect the event to last for a total of two weeks in Pet Simulator 99.

How to enter the Valentine's Tower world in Pet Simulator 99

The event world is accessible from the spawn on all three worlds.

How to get the Huge Rainbow Holographic Monkey

Finish first in the Holographic Clan Battle to acquire the limited Huge Rainbow Holographic Monkey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024