Pet Simulator 99 Valentine’s Tower (Update 46): Limited Titanic Pet, Valentine’s Eggs, and more 

Pet Simulator 99 got into the Valentine's Day spirit with its latest Valentine's Tower update. The 46th patch edition is entirely built around the season of love in a new event world. Players must ascend the special tower and reach the highest point to earn the best rewards. Notably, the Valentine-themed Titanic Pet, Titanic Love Corgi will be awarded to those who reach 1000 tiles on the Valentine's Tower.
This article covers everything you should know about the latest Pet Simulator 99 Valentine's Tower update.
All Pet Simulator 99 Valentine's Tower - Update 46 changes
Valentine’s Tower
- Stack your Valentine's Tower higher to reach new heights!
- Unlock the TITANIC and HUGE eggs the higher you go.
- Fly to higher islands with Cupid’s Wings for even more luck.
- The tower is INFINITE and only the best can reach the TITANIC!
Limited Titanic Pet
- The ultimate prize - a new TITANIC!
- Found at 1,000 tiles high in Valentine’s Tower.
- Introducing the Titanic Love Corgi!
- The higher you go, the better your odds.
Limited Huge Pets
- Huge Valentine’s Bear – Found in ALL event eggs!
- Huge Love Corgi – Found in the final event egg at 750 tiles high!
- Huge Love Lion – Earned in the Valentine’s event leaderboard contest!
- Huge Valentine’s Unicorn – Hidden inside the Love Gift Bag!
Valentine’s Pets
- Hatch adorable new pets from the event eggs!
- Featuring our favorites like Love Lion and Rose Cat.
- Plus, the cutest powerhouse - the Valentine’s Unicorn!
Valentine’s Eggs
- Progress through 5 unique eggs as you stack higher!
- 25 tiles – Start with a chance at the Huge Valentine’s Bear!
- 750 tiles – Unlock the best power pet and the Huge Love Corgi!
- 1,000 tiles – Reach the top for a shot at the Titanic Love Corgi!
- 1000+ tiles – The better your odds of hatching HUGE & TITANIC pets!
- The higher you go, the better your hatching odds.
Lucky Islands
- Reach Lucky Islands where you can hatch event eggs with others!
- Island 30 – Reach for the best power pet and the Huge Love Corgi!
- Island 40 – Make it all the way for a shot at the Titanic Love Corgi!
- Island 40+ – Each island boosts your luck, the higher you go.
Cupid’s Wings
- Jump off your tower and take flight!
- Soar with Cupid’s Wings to your highest Lucky Island.
Tile Boosts
- Boost your progress with Tile Boosts dropped from the Love Gift Bag!
- Stacking Power Boost – Tower stacks 200% faster for 5 minutes!
- Tower Luck Boost – 2x HUGE & TITANIC chances for 5 minutes!
Tile Items
- Expand your tower instantly with Tile Items dropped from the Love Gift Bag!
- +3 Tiles – Instantly add three tiles to your tower!
- +10 Tiles – Jump ahead by adding 10 tiles in one go!
Heart Item
- Collect Hearts by breaking coins in the event!
- Combine them to create a Love Gift filled with surprises.
Love Machine
- Combine 10 Hearts to create a Love Gift Bag!
- Located on your tower, ready to craft gifts.
Love Gift
- Use the Gift Bag Machine to create a Love Gift!
- Contains a chance to hatch the Huge Valentine’s Unicorn!
- Also, it includes boosts to help your tower stack faster!
Pet Simulator 99 Valentine's Tower - Update 46: Valentine’s Hoverboard, Valentine’s Booth, and more
Valentine’s Hoverboard
- Glide in style with the Valentine’s Hoverboard!
- A perfect ride for the season, and dropped from the Love Gift Bag!
Valentine’s Booth
- A lovely Valentine’s Booth to show off your Valentine’s spirit!
- Decorated with charming details, and dropped from the Love Gift Bag!
Friend rewards
- Invite friends and earn Love Gift Bags!
- Visit friends' islands and hatch from their eggs.
- Customize your island privacy – set it to Open, Friends, or Closed.
- Use other players' towers to access their eggs, but your pets stay in your own area!
Valentine’s Present
- Special Valentine’s Present packed with HUGE and TITANIC pets!
- Buy for yourself, or buy for a Valentine for less.
- Huge Valentine’s Angelus, Huge Valentine’s Dominus, and Titanic M-14 PROTOTYPE
- Share the love and unwrap something TITANIC!
The Heart Pack
- Love-filled bundle of exclusive, limited-time pets and items!
- Featuring a TITANIC and HUGE, plus the Huge Rose Cat!
- Includes Tile Boosts, Tile Items, and Love Gifts to help you stack faster!
- Plus, Exclusive Eggs, Active Huge Eggs, Ultra Mastery XP Potion, and more!
FAQs on Pet Simulator 99 Valentine's Tower - Update 46
When will the Valentine's Tower world close in Pet Simulator 99?
You can expect the event to last for a total of two weeks in Pet Simulator 99.
How to enter the Valentine's Tower world in Pet Simulator 99
The event world is accessible from the spawn on all three worlds.
How to get the Huge Rainbow Holographic Monkey
Finish first in the Holographic Clan Battle to acquire the limited Huge Rainbow Holographic Monkey.
