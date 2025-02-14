As speculated, Pets Go's post-Valentine's Day update continues from the Cupid's Board Game event. The debutant, Titanic Shattered Heart Agony took hold of the spotlight as it can be obtained from landing on the Titanic Tile. Furthermore, rolling the newly released Valentine’s Plasma Dice helps players collect 20 more items on the Tile per roll. The Upgrade Tree for the Valentine Event was also updated in the Heartbreak Expansion patch.

This article lists all the changes, fixes, and official notes of the Pets Go Update 18.

All Pets Go Heartbreak Expansion - Update 18 changes

Pets Go Heartbreak Expansion - Update 18 fixes

Fixed inventory appearing empty if a search is left

Fixed hovering over items not fitting on mobile

Fixed Huge Reindeer being sized too small

Fixed lots of small issues with the board game

Heartbreak Expansion

Cupid’s Board Game just got bigger with even better prizes !

Roll the Valentine's Dice to land on the special Heartbreak tiles.

Hit the new TITANIC tile for the TITANIC Shattered Heart Agony!

Just like before, upgrade your tiles as you go for bigger prizes!

Titanic Pet

Introducing the Titanic Shattered Heart Agony !

! Found from the Board Game by landing on a TITANIC tile!

The official description of the Titanic Shattered Heart Agony:

"A true heartbreaker - will you be lucky enough to hatch one?"

Huge Pets

Hatch the HUGE Heartbreak Fairy and the HUGE Raining Love Dog !

The Fairy is easier to hatch in the Heartbreak Egg, while the Dog is a rare find on the board!

Upgrade your tiles for a better shot at landing these HUGE rewards!

Valentine’s Pets

New Valentine’s pets have arrived!

Collect unique pets like Sad Doge, Sad Cat, and Heartbreak Ram!

These pets give a special Board Game boost to help you roll further!

Find them while playing the board game!

Pets Go Heartbreak Expansion - Update 18: Valentine’s Spinny Wheel, Special Tiles, and more

Valentine’s Plasma Dice

An ultra-charged dice - the Valentine’s Plasma Dice !

Land on your next tile and receive +20 extra items!

Valentine’s Spinny Wheel

Spin to win! Use Spinny Wheel Tickets to try your luck!

Earn tickets by landing on a Ticket tile on the board.

Win HUGE pets, TITANIC pets, Valentine's gifts, diamonds, potions, and more!

Take a spin and see what Valentine's fortune has in store!

Special Tiles

The board just got way more exciting !

New special tiles bring TITANIC rewards.

Supercharge your speed, stack up insane loot, and roll away!

Keep rolling to land on exclusive Heartbreak rewards.

Upgrade Tree

Even more ways to power up your board game with upgrades !

Roll faster, earn more money, boost tile rewards, and chest rewards.

Heartbreak Egg

A chance at heartbreak … or an incredible reward!

The Heartbreak Egg has some of the best pets from the event.

Hatch for a shot at Sad Cat and HUGE Heartbreak Fairy!

Get an egg by landing on any Heartbreak Egg tile.

The official description of Heartbreak Egg in Pets Go:

"Hopefully you’re lucky, or get ready for the ultimate heartbreak!"

Heartbreak God Potion

Unleash GOD TIER luck for Heartbreak pets when rolling!

Boost your hatches with ultimate heartbreak power!

Game Speed Potions

Use the new Speed Potions to race through the board!

Game Speed Potion Tier II – Roll faster for even more rapid plays!

Game Speed Potion Tier III – Roll faster for even more rapid plays!

Huge Egg

Refreshed with ALL NEW HUGE pets!

pets! Huge Parrot , Huge Bear , Huge Froggy , Huge Llama

, , , Huge Pineapple Cat , Huge Dino Dog , and Huge Arcade Cat

Plus, the original Huge Red Dragon, Huge Cosmic Axolotl, and Huge Kitsune Fox

Heartbreak Present

A present wrapped in heartbreak … but filled with HUGE surprises!

Open for a chance at the Huge Love Peacock and the Titanic Mr. Love Cat!

Shattered Forever Pack

Built from heartbreak and filled with power !

Includes the Huge Love Peacock and powerful boosts.

Plus, a chance to hatch the TITANIC Mr. Love Cat!

The Heartbreak Pack

Love and heartbreak in The Heartbreak Pack!

Featuring powerful boosts to keep you rolling!

FAQs on Pets Go Heartbreak Expansion - Update 18

What is the price of the Heartbreak Pack in Pets Go?

You can purchase The Heartbreak Pack for 1600 Robux.

How to get the Heartbreak Egg on Pets Go Cupid's Board Game.

Just land on the Heartbreak Egg Tile to get Heartbreak Eggs.

What is the best Potion when playing the Cupid's Board Game?

Game Speed Potion Tier III increases your rolls, thus becoming the best Cupid's Board Game Potion.

