Roblox Action Tower Defense codes (May 2022): Free coins and boosts

Roblox Action Tower Defense was recently updated, and the developers have dropped some new codes for gamers. Roblox codes are known as freebies, which have lots to offer.
Roblox Action Tower Defense codes help users gamers gain free rewards like gems, boosts, coins, and more exciting in-game items. These free prizes help players enhance their game, make an impression on their opponents, and have fun. Codes also make the gaming sessions more enjoyable.
The developers release these codes upon gamers reaching certain milestones. Here's a look at all the working, valid, active, and expired (if any) codes for Roblox Action Defense Tower and ways to redeem them.
Codes for Roblox Action Tower Defense to redeem free rewards
New active codes for Roblox Action Tower Defense
Roblox codes are to be used and entered carefully and correctly as they are case-sensitive and do not work properly if entered with errors. Therefore, for the proper functioning of the codes, players are advised to simply copy the codes from the list below and paste them, which will avoid all the errors and typos they might make.
As Roblox codes expire from time to time, users are also recommended to use these codes at their earliest. Using them will not only make gaming fun, but it will also help them enhance their performance.
Here are the new working, active, and valid codes for Action Tower Defense (May 2022):
- spookyhouse – Redeem code for Gems & Coins (NEW)
- newskill – Redeem code for Gems & Coins
- update16 – Redeem code for Gems & Coins
- lunarnewyear – Redeem code for Gems & Coins
- newweapon – Redeem code for Gems & Coins
- likes50000 – Redeem code for Gems & Coins
- happynewyear – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- christmas – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- newtowers – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- december – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- newpity – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- thanksgiving – Redeem code for 100 Gems & 1,000 Coins
- hammer – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- likes_40k – Redeem code for 100 Gems & 1,000 Coins
- challenge – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- halloween – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- likes30k – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 1,000 Coins
- friends4ever – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- staff – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- likes25000 – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 1,500 Coins
- DailyReward – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- Likes20K – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 1,500 Coins
- InfiniteReward – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- Cosmetic – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 1,000 Coins
- LikesHit15K – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 1,500 Coins
- HauntedSwamp – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- RewardLikes10K – Redeem code for 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems
- Weapon – Redeem code for Coins & Gems
- AFK – Redeem code for Coins & Gems
- Likes6500 – Redeem code for 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems
- Likes4000 – Redeem code for 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems
- UpAndComing – Redeem code for 100 Gems
- Likes2500 – Redeem code for 500 Coins & 50 Gems
- Visits1M – Redeem code for 500 Coins & 50 Gems
- Infinite – Redeem code for 2,000 Coins & 50 Gems
- Likes1500 – Redeem code for 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems
- Likes1000 – Redeem code for Coins & Gems
- Likes_600 – Redeem code for 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems
- Visits100K – Redeem code for 1,500 Coins
- Likes300 – Redeem code for 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems
- Visits10K – Redeem code for 1,500 Coins
- Members300 – Redeem code for 500 Coins & 50 Gems
- Likes100 – Redeem code for 100 Gems
- ShowMeTheMoney – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins
- ShowMeTheGem – Redeem code for 100 Gems
- ActionTowerDefence – Redeem code for 150 Gems
Expired codes
As these codes might expire anytime soon, gamers can always return to see them and not waste their time typing the old ones already gone. Typing expired codes will not affect the progress of the game, as it will simply not work.
- Fortunately, no code is currently expired.
How to redeem codes for Roblox Action Tower Defense
Codes can be easily redeemed in Action Tower Defense. Players unaware of how to do so can follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Open Roblox on PC, mobile, or any other device
Step 2: Launch Action Tower Defense
Step 3: Click on the blue Twitter bird icon available on the side of the screen
Step 4: A code redemption window will appear
Step 5: Enter the desired code from the list provided above in the box
Step 6: Or instead, copy the selected code from the list and paste it into the box
Step 7: Tap on the "Redeem" button to claim the rewards
Step 8: Enjoy the Reward!
Users can always stay connected to the game developers for new updates regarding the game and codes by connecting them to their social media handles like following on Twitter or joining the Discord server.
Use the code while playing the game and have fun with friends and other gamers.