Roblox Action Tower Defense codes (May 2022): Free coins and boosts

Roblox Action Tower Defense was recently updated, and the developers have dropped some new codes for gamers. Roblox codes are known as freebies, which have lots to offer.

Roblox Action Tower Defense codes help users gamers gain free rewards like gems, boosts, coins, and more exciting in-game items. These free prizes help players enhance their game, make an impression on their opponents, and have fun. Codes also make the gaming sessions more enjoyable.

The developers release these codes upon gamers reaching certain milestones. Here's a look at all the working, valid, active, and expired (if any) codes for Roblox Action Defense Tower and ways to redeem them.

Codes for Roblox Action Tower Defense to redeem free rewards

New active codes for Roblox Action Tower Defense

Roblox codes are to be used and entered carefully and correctly as they are case-sensitive and do not work properly if entered with errors. Therefore, for the proper functioning of the codes, players are advised to simply copy the codes from the list below and paste them, which will avoid all the errors and typos they might make.

As Roblox codes expire from time to time, users are also recommended to use these codes at their earliest. Using them will not only make gaming fun, but it will also help them enhance their performance.

Here are the new working, active, and valid codes for Action Tower Defense (May 2022):

spookyhouse – Redeem code for Gems & Coins (NEW)

– Redeem code for Gems & Coins (NEW) newskill – Redeem code for Gems & Coins

– Redeem code for Gems & Coins update16 – Redeem code for Gems & Coins

– Redeem code for Gems & Coins lunarnewyear – Redeem code for Gems & Coins

– Redeem code for Gems & Coins newweapon – Redeem code for Gems & Coins

– Redeem code for Gems & Coins likes50000 – Redeem code for Gems & Coins

– Redeem code for Gems & Coins happynewyear – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins christmas – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins newtowers – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins december – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins newpity – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins thanksgiving – Redeem code for 100 Gems & 1,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 100 Gems & 1,000 Coins hammer – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins likes_40k – Redeem code for 100 Gems & 1,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 100 Gems & 1,000 Coins challenge – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins halloween – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins likes30k – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 1,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & 1,000 Coins friends4ever – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins staff – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins likes25000 – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 1,500 Coins

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & 1,500 Coins DailyReward – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins Likes20K – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 1,500 Coins

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & 1,500 Coins InfiniteReward – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins Cosmetic – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 1,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & 1,000 Coins LikesHit15K – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 1,500 Coins

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & 1,500 Coins HauntedSwamp – Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & 500 Coins RewardLikes10K – Redeem code for 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

– Redeem code for 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems Weapon – Redeem code for Coins & Gems

– Redeem code for Coins & Gems AFK – Redeem code for Coins & Gems

– Redeem code for Coins & Gems RewardLikes10K – Redeem code for Coins & Gems

– Redeem code for Coins & Gems Likes6500 – Redeem code for 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems

– Redeem code for 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems Likes4000 – Redeem code for 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems

– Redeem code for 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems UpAndComing – Redeem code for 100 Gems

– Redeem code for 100 Gems Likes2500 – Redeem code for 500 Coins & 50 Gems

– Redeem code for 500 Coins & 50 Gems Visits1M – Redeem code for 500 Coins & 50 Gems

– Redeem code for 500 Coins & 50 Gems Infinite – Redeem code for 2,000 Coins & 50 Gems

– Redeem code for 2,000 Coins & 50 Gems Likes1500 – Redeem code for 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

– Redeem code for 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems Likes1000 – Redeem code for Coins & Gems

– Redeem code for Coins & Gems Likes_600 – Redeem code for 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

– Redeem code for 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems Visits100K – Redeem code for 1,500 Coins

– Redeem code for 1,500 Coins Likes300 – Redeem code for 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

– Redeem code for 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems Visits10K – Redeem code for 1,500 Coins

– Redeem code for 1,500 Coins Members300 – Redeem code for 500 Coins & 50 Gems

– Redeem code for 500 Coins & 50 Gems Likes100 – Redeem code for 100 Gems

– Redeem code for 100 Gems ShowMeTheMoney – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 1,000 Coins ShowMeTheGem – Redeem code for 100 Gems

– Redeem code for 100 Gems ActionTowerDefence – Redeem code for 150 Gems

Expired codes

As these codes might expire anytime soon, gamers can always return to see them and not waste their time typing the old ones already gone. Typing expired codes will not affect the progress of the game, as it will simply not work.

Fortunately, no code is currently expired.

How to redeem codes for Roblox Action Tower Defense

Codes can be easily redeemed in Action Tower Defense. Players unaware of how to do so can follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Open Roblox on PC, mobile, or any other device

Step 2: Launch Action Tower Defense

Step 3: Click on the blue Twitter bird icon available on the side of the screen

Step 4: A code redemption window will appear

Step 5: Enter the desired code from the list provided above in the box

Step 6: Or instead, copy the selected code from the list and paste it into the box

Step 7: Tap on the "Redeem" button to claim the rewards

Step 8: Enjoy the Reward!

Users can always stay connected to the game developers for new updates regarding the game and codes by connecting them to their social media handles like following on Twitter or joining the Discord server.

Use the code while playing the game and have fun with friends and other gamers.

