Tower of Hell codes for vault in 2022: Free Roblox codes

Tower of Hell is a fantastic Roblox game that players can check out, and it is a lot of fun to play with their friends while doing so. With over 17.5 billion visits and 3 million likes, it is clear that the game is quite popular within the community.

In essence, there are multiple levels/stages, and gamers are required to pass through them to complete the Tower of Hell. One of them involves the entering of special codes into the vault.

Many of the users aren’t aware of the particular codes and get confused about how they can pass through the stage. Thus, gamers begin their search for the vault code, which they hope will help them get through the level they are stuck at.

If you are one of these users, the following section will provide you with the actual vault codes while also giving a walkthrough of the entire process of inputting the code.

Roblox Tower of Hell codes for unlocking the vault in 2022

There are basically two vaults that users will have to enter the code into in order to progress within the Tower of Hell game in Roblox. They are pretty easy to use, and here are both of them:

Vault Code 1 for Tower of Hell: 69420

Vault Code 2 for Tower of Hell: 5164627

Upon using the codes mentioned above, players can simply pass through the stage without any problems. They must be careful while entering the code as they must not make an error.

Additionally, in case gamers are unaware of how to use the vault codes, the following guide is for them:

Step 1: Users must first walk close to the vault once they are on that particular level in the Tower of Hell. Subsequently, they will have to type in 69420 to unlock it.

Step 2: Next, individuals will have to walk towards the second vault and enter the number 5164627.

They will then be able to collect the Orange Coil, which will be crucial for them to continue their voyage in the Tower of Hell.

Redeem code for Roblox Tower of Hell

Apart from the special vault codes, one redeem code/promo code was also previously released for Tower of Hell: /freemember

It offers gamers 36 hours of free membership. Nevertheless, the code has expired, and users will no longer be able to use it, and they will have to wait for new codes to be provided.

Steps to use redeem codes in Roblox Tower of Hell:

Step 1: Within the game, users will have to tap on the second button at the top left corner to open the ‘Chat’ section.

Step 2: Next, they will have to type in the code into the text field and press enter to complete.

Codes for other Roblox games

If individuals enjoy other games like Snow Shoveling, Island of Moves, and Mansion of Wonder, they can use these codes for them to gain additional benefits:

Snow Shoveling

KRAMPUS – Free Golden Goose pet

SANDYSURPRISE – Free pet reward

launch – Free 5000 coins

MERRYCHRISTMAS – Free Christmas Present

IWANTMORE –16 extra Backpack Slots

Island of Moves

VictoryLap: Cardio Cans

StrikeAPose: Hustle Hat

SettingTheStage: Build It Backpack

DIY: Kinetic Staff

WorldAlive: Crystalline Companion

GetMoving: Speedy Shades

Mansion of Wonder

Boardwalk: Ring of Flames Waist

ThingsGoBoom: Ghastly Aura Waist

FXArtist: Artist Backpack

ParticleWizard: Tomes of the Magus Shoulders

Glimmer: Head Slime Accessory

About Tower of Hell

Tower of Hell is a game by YXCeptional Studios, and it was created back in June 2018. It has a server size of 20 and generally has 20-30 thousand active players. With climbing the tower being the ultimate goal, the game is pretty competitive, and users also strive to be the best.

Apart from the regular servers, individuals can also acquire VIP-Servers and use the settings menu to skip rounds, set the tower size, and more.

