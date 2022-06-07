Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator codes (June 2022): Free luck, boosts, and more

Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator is a game released last May that allows its players to explore the area and discover new heroes to aid them in combating enemies. They will need to acquire these heroes to become stronger.

As gamers progress and unlock new locations, they will have more fighters available to obtain and to strengthen the squad, they will have to collect those additional fighters. The multiplayer anime experience was recently upgraded, and the developer, Sulley, released new codes in addition to new features.

With that stated, readers can learn more about Anime Fighters Simulator freebies by looking at all of the newly published and invalid codes, as well as the procedures for redeeming them, detailed below.

Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator codes to redeem free rewards

New active codes for Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator

Since Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator codes are case-sensitive, proper attention and care must be taken when typing them out. Users can also copy and paste the code from below into the necessary location to avoid making any mistakes.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

To prevent losing out on the fun that others are enjoying, they should try to use these codes as quickly as feasible. These codes are given to players as a giveaway by the makers.

These codes are highly beneficial because they help gamers improve their performance, make the title more attractive, create an impact on their opponents, and attract more individuals.

Here are all the freshly released and old but active codes for Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator (June 2022):

FashionRaid – Redeem code for Rewards (NEW)

– Redeem code for Rewards (NEW) FashionEmpire – Redeem code for Rewards (NEW)

– Redeem code for Rewards (NEW) WorldOfGames – Redeem code for Rewards

– Redeem code for Rewards OrcaPrison – Redeem code for a free defense token & more

– Redeem code for a free defense token & more Update25.3 – Redeem code for Rewards

– Redeem code for Rewards PassiveBug2 – Redeem code for Rewards

– Redeem code for Rewards TimeTravelTokyo – Redeem code for Rewards (Update 25)

– Redeem code for Rewards (Update 25) PassiveBug – Redeem code for Rewards

– Redeem code for Rewards NinjaCityRaid – Redeem code for 2 Tickets

– Redeem code for 2 Tickets NinjaCity – Redeem code for Rewards (Update 24)

– Redeem code for Rewards (Update 24) 800klikes – Redeem code for Rewards

– Redeem code for Rewards TheHole – Redeem code for Rewards (Update 23)

– Redeem code for Rewards (Update 23) PsychicCity – Redeem code for Rewards (Update 22)

– Redeem code for Rewards (Update 22) Underworld – Redeem code for Boosts (Update 21)

– Redeem code for Boosts (Update 21) IceWastes – Redeem code for Boosts (Update 20)

– Redeem code for Boosts (Update 20) KingdomFour – Redeem code for Boosts (Update 19)

– Redeem code for Boosts (Update 19) Sulley1M – Redeem code for Boosts

– Redeem code for Boosts 700klikes – Redeem code for Boosts

– Redeem code for Boosts 2k22 – Redeem code for Boosts & Defense Token

– Redeem code for Boosts & Defense Token HalfBillion – Redeem code for Raid Ticket x1, Yen Boost x1, DMG Boost x1, & XP Boost x1

– Redeem code for Raid Ticket x1, Yen Boost x1, DMG Boost x1, & XP Boost x1 1MilFaves – Redeem code for free boosts

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Expired codes for Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator

Considering Roblox codes aren't supposed to last forever, they'll be taken out from the game at some point. Here are all of the invalid Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator codes that have been removed from the game (June 2022):

bruhmoment – Redeem code for Rewards

– Redeem code for Rewards DivineColosseum – Redeem code for Boosts (Update 18)

– Redeem code for Boosts (Update 18) Christmas – Redeem code for Boosts & Christmas Shards

– Redeem code for Boosts & Christmas Shards FlameCity – Redeem code for Fruits & Boosts (Update 17)

– Redeem code for Fruits & Boosts (Update 17) Thanksgiving – Redeem code for free boosts

– Redeem code for free boosts Thanks600k – Redeem code for free boosts

– Redeem code for free boosts SlimeyIsland – Redeem code for free boosts (Update 16)

– Redeem code for free boosts (Update 16) EpicShutdown – Redeem code for free boosts

– Redeem code for free boosts AlchemyLand – Redeem code for a Super Yen Boost (Update 15)

– Redeem code for a Super Yen Boost (Update 15) LuckIsland – Redeem code for free boosts and a defense mode token (Update 14)

– Redeem code for free boosts and a defense mode token (Update 14) ShutdownCode – Redeem code for free boosts

– Redeem code for free boosts SpookyIsland – Redeem code for free boosts (Update 12)

– Redeem code for free boosts (Update 12) DestinyIsland – Redeem code for a Luck & Yen Boost (Update 11)

– Redeem code for a Luck & Yen Boost (Update 11) Gold500k – Redeem code for a Super Luck Boost Item ( The item is found in the inventory! )

– Redeem code for a Super Luck Boost Item ( ) NinjaRaid – Redeem code for free Raid Tickets

– Redeem code for free Raid Tickets CrimesIsland – Redeem code for a free Luck Boost (Update 10)

– Redeem code for a free Luck Boost (Update 10) SorryForShutdown – Redeem code for 15 minutes of Golden Luck

– Redeem code for 15 minutes of Golden Luck SCity – Redeem code for a Luck & Yen Boost

– Redeem code for a Luck & Yen Boost Pog400k – Redeem code for a 15 Minute Yen & Damage Boost

– Redeem code for a 15 Minute Yen & Damage Boost 200milcrazy – Redeem code for a 15 minute Golden Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 15 minute Golden Luck Boost Insane200k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck & Yen Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck & Yen Boost CurseHigh – Redeem code for a Luck & Attack Boost

– Redeem code for a Luck & Attack Boost Nice300k – Redeem code for a Luck & Yen Boost

– Redeem code for a Luck & Yen Boost CraftBug – Redeem code for 5 Raid Tickets

– Redeem code for 5 Raid Tickets TicketCode – Redeem code for a Raid Ticket

– Redeem code for a Raid Ticket Thanks150k – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts EmptyWorld – Redeem code for a Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a Luck Boost Poggers100Mil – Redeem code for a Yen Boost

– Redeem code for a Yen Boost NewSulley750k – Redeem code for a Luck Boost (Must Join the Group)

– Redeem code for a Luck Boost (Must Join the Group) Yeet250k – Redeem code for a Yen Boost

– Redeem code for a Yen Boost cyclxnee – Redeem code for a Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a Luck Boost Sub2codenex – Redeem code for a Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a Luck Boost Sub2foxpanda – Redeem code for a Yen Boost

– Redeem code for a Yen Boost Sub2Veyar – Redeem code for a Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a Luck Boost Sub2Numerous – Redeem code for an XP Boost

– Redeem code for an XP Boost Toadboi – Redeem code for a Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a Luck Boost 100kRecord – Redeem code for a Luck, Damage, & Cash Boost

– Redeem code for a Luck, Damage, & Cash Boost UpdateDelay – Redeem code for a Luck & Cash Boost

– Redeem code for a Luck & Cash Boost VirtualCastle – Redeem code for a Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a Luck Boost nice200k – Redeem code for a 15 minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 15 minute Luck Boost Almost100k – Redeem code for a Luck & Cash Boost

– Redeem code for a Luck & Cash Boost ChimeraIsland – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost Sulley500k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost 50milthanks – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost Epic150k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost GhoulCity – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost Pog125k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost SlayerCorps – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost Magic100k – Redeem code for a Boost

– Redeem code for a Boost Super75k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost AttackOfGiants – Redeem code for a 15 minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 15 minute Luck Boost Awesome50k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost HeroAcademy – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost ChuggaChugga – Redeem code for a 5 minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 5 minute Luck Boost Sulley100k – Redeem code for a Luck boost (Must Join the Group)

– Redeem code for a Luck boost (Must Join the Group) Lucky30k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost BronzePiece_ – Redeem code for a 15 minute Yen Boost

– Redeem code for a 15 minute Yen Boost RealDaireb – Redeem code for a 15 minute Yen Boost

– Redeem code for a 15 minute Yen Boost Sulley – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost EpicCode – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost MegaLikes – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost SuperLikes – Redeem code for a 15 minute Yen Boost

– Redeem code for a 15 minute Yen Boost ManyLikes – Redeem code for a 15 minute Yen Boost

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator

To redeem a code in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator, players must follow the basic steps given below:

Step 1: Open Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator on mobile, PC, or any other suitable device

Step 2: Search for the blue Twitter bird button that might be available on the side of the screen

Step 3: Tap on the bird button, and a code redemption window panel will pop-up

Step 4: Enter the desired code or copy it from the list mentioned above and paste it onto the text box

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Step 5: Hit the "Redeem" button to claim the rewards

Players should double-check the entered codes before hitting the redeem button to avoid mistakes or errors.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far