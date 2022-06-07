Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator codes (June 2022): Free luck, boosts, and more

Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator is a game released last May that allows its players to explore the area and discover new heroes to aid them in combating enemies. They will need to acquire these heroes to become stronger.
As gamers progress and unlock new locations, they will have more fighters available to obtain and to strengthen the squad, they will have to collect those additional fighters. The multiplayer anime experience was recently upgraded, and the developer, Sulley, released new codes in addition to new features.
With that stated, readers can learn more about Anime Fighters Simulator freebies by looking at all of the newly published and invalid codes, as well as the procedures for redeeming them, detailed below.
Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator codes to redeem free rewards
New active codes for Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator
Since Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator codes are case-sensitive, proper attention and care must be taken when typing them out. Users can also copy and paste the code from below into the necessary location to avoid making any mistakes.
To prevent losing out on the fun that others are enjoying, they should try to use these codes as quickly as feasible. These codes are given to players as a giveaway by the makers.
These codes are highly beneficial because they help gamers improve their performance, make the title more attractive, create an impact on their opponents, and attract more individuals.
Here are all the freshly released and old but active codes for Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator (June 2022):
- FashionRaid – Redeem code for Rewards (NEW)
- FashionEmpire – Redeem code for Rewards (NEW)
- WorldOfGames – Redeem code for Rewards
- OrcaPrison – Redeem code for a free defense token & more
- Update25.3 – Redeem code for Rewards
- PassiveBug2 – Redeem code for Rewards
- TimeTravelTokyo – Redeem code for Rewards (Update 25)
- PassiveBug – Redeem code for Rewards
- NinjaCityRaid – Redeem code for 2 Tickets
- NinjaCity – Redeem code for Rewards (Update 24)
- 800klikes – Redeem code for Rewards
- TheHole – Redeem code for Rewards (Update 23)
- PsychicCity – Redeem code for Rewards (Update 22)
- Underworld – Redeem code for Boosts (Update 21)
- IceWastes – Redeem code for Boosts (Update 20)
- KingdomFour – Redeem code for Boosts (Update 19)
- Sulley1M – Redeem code for Boosts
- 700klikes – Redeem code for Boosts
- 2k22 – Redeem code for Boosts & Defense Token
- HalfBillion – Redeem code for Raid Ticket x1, Yen Boost x1, DMG Boost x1, & XP Boost x1
- 1MilFaves – Redeem code for free boosts
Expired codes for Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator
Considering Roblox codes aren't supposed to last forever, they'll be taken out from the game at some point. Here are all of the invalid Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator codes that have been removed from the game (June 2022):
- bruhmoment – Redeem code for Rewards
- DivineColosseum – Redeem code for Boosts (Update 18)
- Christmas – Redeem code for Boosts & Christmas Shards
- FlameCity – Redeem code for Fruits & Boosts (Update 17)
- Thanksgiving – Redeem code for free boosts
- Thanks600k – Redeem code for free boosts
- SlimeyIsland – Redeem code for free boosts (Update 16)
- EpicShutdown – Redeem code for free boosts
- AlchemyLand – Redeem code for a Super Yen Boost (Update 15)
- LuckIsland – Redeem code for free boosts and a defense mode token (Update 14)
- ShutdownCode – Redeem code for free boosts
- SpookyIsland – Redeem code for free boosts (Update 12)
- DestinyIsland – Redeem code for a Luck & Yen Boost (Update 11)
- Gold500k – Redeem code for a Super Luck Boost Item (The item is found in the inventory!)
- NinjaRaid – Redeem code for free Raid Tickets
- CrimesIsland – Redeem code for a free Luck Boost (Update 10)
- SorryForShutdown – Redeem code for 15 minutes of Golden Luck
- SCity – Redeem code for a Luck & Yen Boost
- Pog400k – Redeem code for a 15 Minute Yen & Damage Boost
- 200milcrazy – Redeem code for a 15 minute Golden Luck Boost
- Insane200k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck & Yen Boost
- CurseHigh – Redeem code for a Luck & Attack Boost
- Nice300k – Redeem code for a Luck & Yen Boost
- CraftBug – Redeem code for 5 Raid Tickets
- TicketCode – Redeem code for a Raid Ticket
- Thanks150k – Redeem code for Free Boosts
- EmptyWorld – Redeem code for a Luck Boost
- Poggers100Mil – Redeem code for a Yen Boost
- NewSulley750k – Redeem code for a Luck Boost (Must Join the Group)
- Yeet250k – Redeem code for a Yen Boost
- cyclxnee – Redeem code for a Luck Boost
- Sub2codenex – Redeem code for a Luck Boost
- Sub2foxpanda – Redeem code for a Yen Boost
- Sub2Veyar – Redeem code for a Luck Boost
- Sub2Numerous – Redeem code for an XP Boost
- Toadboi – Redeem code for a Luck Boost
- 100kRecord – Redeem code for a Luck, Damage, & Cash Boost
- UpdateDelay – Redeem code for a Luck & Cash Boost
- VirtualCastle – Redeem code for a Luck Boost
- nice200k – Redeem code for a 15 minute Luck Boost
- Almost100k – Redeem code for a Luck & Cash Boost
- ChimeraIsland – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost
- Sulley500k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost
- 50milthanks – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost
- Epic150k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost
- GhoulCity – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost
- Pog125k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost
- SlayerCorps – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost
- Magic100k – Redeem code for a Boost
- Super75k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost
- AttackOfGiants – Redeem code for a 15 minute Luck Boost
- Awesome50k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost
- HeroAcademy – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost
- ChuggaChugga – Redeem code for a 5 minute Luck Boost
- Sulley100k – Redeem code for a Luck boost (Must Join the Group)
- Lucky30k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost
- BronzePiece_ – Redeem code for a 15 minute Yen Boost
- RealDaireb – Redeem code for a 15 minute Yen Boost
- Sulley – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost
- EpicCode – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost
- MegaLikes – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost
- SuperLikes – Redeem code for a 15 minute Yen Boost
- ManyLikes – Redeem code for a 15 minute Yen Boost
How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator
To redeem a code in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator, players must follow the basic steps given below:
Step 1: Open Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator on mobile, PC, or any other suitable device
Step 2: Search for the blue Twitter bird button that might be available on the side of the screen
Step 3: Tap on the bird button, and a code redemption window panel will pop-up
Step 4: Enter the desired code or copy it from the list mentioned above and paste it onto the text box
Step 5: Hit the "Redeem" button to claim the rewards
Players should double-check the entered codes before hitting the redeem button to avoid mistakes or errors.