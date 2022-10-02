Roblox Blox Fruits codes (October 2022): Free resets, XP, and more

Roblox Blox Fruits is one of the platform's most popular anime adventure experiences, with approximately eight billion visits since its launch. The title was launched in 2019 by Gamer Robot Inc. and is inspired by the popular anime/ manga series One Piece, illustrated by Eiichiro Oda.
Blox Fruits was recently updated, and the developers have added some new features along with some codes. This article provides all the active and inactive codes for Roblox Blox Fruits for readers to learn about and how to use them.
New active codes for Roblox Blox Fruits
Roblox codes are case-sensitive, meaning players must be very careful while typing them out. If any codes are entered incorrectly, they will not function properly. To avoid this, users can always copy the desired code from the list below and paste it into the required text box. This will prevent users from entering the error code and save a lot of time and effort.
Roblox codes are also not everlasting, which means they can be removed from the title at any point. This is why users are always recommended to try out these codes as soon as possible and not miss out on the fun others might have.
With that said, here are all the active and freshly released codes for Roblox Blox Fruits (October 2022):
- EXP_5B – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x XP
- RESET_5B – Redeem this code in the game to reset stats
- KittGaming – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x XP
- Enyu_is_Pro – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x XP
- Sub2Fer999 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x XP
- Bluxxy – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x XP
- JCWK – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x XP
- Magicbus – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x XP
- Starcodeheo – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x XP
- fudd10_v2 – Redeem this code in the game to receive $2 Beli
- 3BVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 minutes of 2X XP
- UPD16 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x XP (Update 16)
- 1MLIKES_RESET – Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Points Reset (Update 16)
- 2BILLION – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x XP (Update 15)
- THIRDSEA – Redeem this code in the game to reset stats
- UPD15 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x XP
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 – Redeem this code in the game to reset the stats
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Experience
- Sub2OfficialNoobie – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Experience
- FUDD10 – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1 Beli
- BIGNEWS – Redeem this code in the game to receive an In-Game Title
- THEGREATACE – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Experience
- SUB2NOOBMASTER123 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Experience
- SUB2UNCLEKIZARU – Redeem this code in the game to reset stats
- Sub2Daigrock – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Experience
- Axiore – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Experience
- TantaiGaming – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Experience
- STRAWHATMAINE – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Experience
Expired codes
As stated above, Roblox codes are not meant to last forever and will no longer be part of the game after some time. Here are all the inactive or expired codes for Roblox Blox Fruits for readers. These are not in the game (October 2022):
- UPD14 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Experience
- ShutDownFix2 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Experience
- 1BILLION – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Experience
- XMASEXP – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Experience
- XMASRESET – Redeem this code in the game to receive reset stats
- UPDATE11 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Experience
- POINTSRESET – Redeem this code in the game to reset stats
- UPDATE10 – Redeem this code in the game to reset stats
- CONTROL – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Experience
How to redeem a code in Roblox Blox Fruits?
Redeeming a code in Roblox Blox Fruits is easy, and one can learn by following the basic steps below.
Here are the steps for players to follow:
Step 1: Launch Roblox Blox Fruits on any supported device like mobile, PC, etc.
Step 2: Pick whether to become a Pirate or Marine and search for a small blue Twitter bird button (as shown in the image above).
Step 3: Tap the bluebird to open the code redemption window panel.
Step 4: Enter or copy the desired code from the list of active codes mentioned above.
Step 5: Paste it into the text box and hit the “Redeem” button to claim the rewards.
Players should never forget to double-check the entered code before hitting the “Redeem” button to avoid any mistakes.