Roblox Blox Fruits codes (September 2022): Free Beli, EXP boost and more

Roblox's Blox Fruit was created by Gamer Robot Inc's "mygame43" in 2019, who is also well known for creating Elemental Battlegrounds and Gamer Robot, two of the most well-known Roblox games. Gamers aim to either become master swordsmen or powerful Blox Fruits users by training to be the strongest pirate alive.

Roblox Blox Fruits is another game on the platform that is heavily inspired by the anime and manga series One Piece. However, it doesn't strictly follow it. Players can choose to either fight against the dangerous enemies they encounter or may choose to take on the mighty bosses while sailing across the ocean in search of the hidden treasure.

The Roblox gaming experience revolves mainly around these in-game fruits known as "Blox Fruits" and their collection. They can be found scattered across the vast map, usually under trees. Blox Fruits spawn every 60 minutes and despawn within 20 minutes if they aren't picked up by a user.

Players may also opt to purchase Blox Fruits from the "Blox Fruit Dealer" or from the "Blox Fruits Dealer Cousin" using either Robux or Beli. However, they must keep in mind that the cost for the same shall vary based on their level.

Another alternative to obtaining Blox Fruits in Roblox Blox Fruits is by raiding the Castle of the Sea and by killing the Tanky pirate. They can be further classified into three categories, namely:

Beast

Natural

Elemental.

Everyone deserves to have the best Blox Fruits and the chance to be the greatest pirate of all time, without having to worry about the cost or the time that goes in.

Roblox: Blox Fruits codes to become the mightiest pirate

Active codes

Although the process of redeeming codes in a Roblox title is seemingly straightforward, it sometimes isn't as simple as it seems.

For instance, redeeming simple codes, such as codes with alphabets and numerical values, is pretty easy and cannot be messed up. However, the same process of redeeming codes turns out to be tricky when it comes to special characters in codes.

Players get confused and frustrated when they end up mistaking one character for another; such as "@" for "a" or "0" for "O". These silly errors are sometimes inevitable since they go unnoticed to the naked eye.

All errors or mistakes made while redeeming codes can be avoided simply by copying the code from the source and pasting it into the redemption box.

Given below is a round-up of all the active, working, and valid codes in Roblox Blox Fruits as of September 2022:

kittgaming - Redeem this code to claim free rewards

Sub2Fer999 - Redeem this code to claim 2x EXP Boost

Enyu_is_Pro - Redeem this code to claim 2x EXP Boost

Magicbus - Redeem this code to claim 2x EXP Boost

JCWK - Redeem this code to claim 2x EXP Boost

Starcodeheo - Redeem this code to claim 2x EXP Boost

Bluxxy - Redeem this code to claim a Boost

fudd10_v2 - Redeem this code to claim 2 Beli

FUDD10 - Redeem this code to claim $1

BIGNEWS - Redeem this code to claim an in-game title

THEGREATACE - Redeem this code to claim 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 - Redeem this code to claim a free Stat Reset

SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 - Redeem this code to claim 30 Minutes of 2x Experience

Sub2OfficialNoobie - Redeem this code to claim 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

StrawHatMaine - Redeem this code to claim 20 minutes of 2x Experience

SUB2NOOBMASTER123 - Redeem this code to claim 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

Sub2UncleKizaru - Redeem this code to claim a Stat Refund

Sub2Daigrock - Redeem this code to claim 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

Axiore - Redeem this code to claim 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

TantaiGaming - Redeem this code to claim 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

Gamers are recommended to redeem these codes as soon as possible since they are time-sensitive and have an expiry date set for them by their developers. The codes lapse after this given time and are no longer valid for redemption of freebies and rewards.

Expired codes

If gamers have been trying to redeem a specific code but it is being shown as an invalid code, the chances of the code being already expired are high.

Given below is a round-up of all the expired and invalid codes in Roblox Blox Fruits as of September 2022:

RESET_5B —Redeem this code to claim refund points

EXP_5B —Redeem this code to claim 2x EXP Boost

3BVISITS - Redeem this code to claim 30 Minutes of 2x EXP

UPD16 - Redeem this code to claim 20 minutes of 2x EXP

1MLIKES_RESET - Redeem this code to claim Stat Reset

2BILLION - Redeem this code to claim 20 Minutes of 2x EXP

THIRDSEA - Redeem this code to claim Stat Reset

UPD15 - Redeem this code to claim 20 minutes of 2x EXP

UPD14 - Redeem this code to claim XP

ShutDownFix2 - Redeem this code to claim 2x Experience

1BILLION - Redeem this code to claim two hours of 2x Experience

XMASEXP - Redeem this code to claim 2x Experience

XMASRESET - Redeem this code to claim Stat Reset

UPDATE11 - Redeem this code to claim 30 Minutes of 2x Experience

POINTSRESET - Redeem this code to claim a point reset

UPDATE10 - Redeem this code to claim a Stat Refund

CONTROL - Redeem this code to claim a 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

Steps to redeem codes

The process of redeeming any code in Roblox Blox Fruits is as easy and straightforward as it is in any other title of the same. However, users who do not know how to redeem codes in Blox Fruits can simply follow the steps given below:

Start by downloading the Roblox application from the Play Store or App Store or by launching the app on a PC or mobile device if it's already downloaded.

Log-in to the Roblox account.

Proceed on the home screen by typing in "Blox Fruits" into the game search bar, loading it and waiting for it to launch.

Once the game has launched, Click on the blue Twitter bird on the left side of the screen.

Enter the code you desire by copying and pasting it from the list of active codes given above.

Click on the "Try" button.

Gamers may now enjoy their promised freebies and rewards immediately and have a better gaming experience!

Note: If these Blox Fruits codes do not work for the readers, if any of these codes have expired, or if there is any newly released code we might have missed out on, do let us know by commenting down the information about the same below!

