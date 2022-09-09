Roblox Airport Tycoon codes (September 2022): Free Gems, Cash, and more

Roblox Airport Tycoon is definitely one of the most beloved tycoon-based games on the platform. The gaming experience allows gamers to create and successfully run their own airports as they desire. The title has been flourishing ever since it was created by Fat Whale Games in 2019.

Despite being a relatively new game, Roblox Airport Tycoon has had over 328 million visitors from all over the world. The main goal is to create their airport to be the largest and the best around. Users start off the game with absolutely nothing and have to build up streams of passive income in-game through their planes and helicopters.

This income earned by gamers can then be used by them on upgrades, properties, and workers. They can discover new places by exploring the vast map and may expand their airport. They can also travel to other players' airports to have a look and take planes and boats around Marina to reach the special islands.

The title is just like any other tycoon-based building game on Roblox that revolves around building and earning money. The speed and extent to which a gamer builds in Airport Tycoon are directly related to each other. Thus, the more they build, the faster they will earn.

However, the whole building process can be time consuming and tiresome. This article lists free redeem codes in Roblox Airport Tycoon that can be used to claim free gems and cash. This will help everyone create their dream airports in-game and have better gameplay.

Roblox Airport Tycoon codes to build up your dream airport

Active codes

Given below are all the active, working, and valid codes for Roblox Airport Tycoon as of September 2022:

USA —Redeem this code to claim 300k Cash (New)

—Redeem this code to claim 300k Cash FREEGEMS —Redeem this code to claim 6k Gems (New)

—Redeem this code to claim 6k Gems NEWCODE —Redeem this code to claim 300k Cash (New)

—Redeem this code to claim 300k Cash 30K —Redeem this code to claim 3k Gems

—Redeem this code to claim 3k Gems FREECASH —Redeem this code to claim 200K Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 200K Cash FREEMOOLAH —Redeem this code to claim 40K Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 40K Cash BONUS —Redeem this code to claim 200K Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 200K Cash MILLION —Redeem this code to claim 1 Million Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 1 Million Cash ATDISCORD —Redeem this code to claim 50K Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 50K Cash CASHPASS —Redeem this code to claim 220K Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 220K Cash WHALETUBE —Redeem this code to claim 100K Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 100K Cash OSCAR —Redeem this code to claim 123,456 Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 123,456 Cash BLOXYCOLA —Redeem this code to claim 30K Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 30K Cash CLIFFHANGER —Redeem this code to claim 30K Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 30K Cash INSTA —Redeem this code to claim 50K Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 50K Cash MEGAWHALE —Redeem this code to claim 40K Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 40K Cash ROCKET —Redeem this code to claim 50K Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 50K Cash FIREBALL —Redeem this code to claim 30K Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 30K Cash CHIP—Redeem this code to claim 10K Cash

Players are recommended to redeem the above mentioned codes as soon as possible, since, the developers of the game have set an expiry date for their codes. Once this expiration period ends, they will not be able to redeem their freebies and rewards.

Expired codes

Given below are the expired and invalid codes for Roblox Airport Tycoon as of September 2022:

300MIL —Redeem this code to claim 300K Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 300K Cash NEWYEAR —Redeem this code to claim 200K Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 200K Cash XMAS —Redeem this code to claim 300K Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 300K Cash blimp —Redeem this code to claim 200K Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 200K Cash 355KFREE —Redeem this code to claim Cash

—Redeem this code to claim Cash FREEMOOLAH —Redeem this code to claim 40,000 Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 40,000 Cash 300KLIKES —Redeem this code to claim 300,000 Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 300,000 Cash JUNE —Redeem this code to claim 300,000 Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 300,000 Cash 20K —Redeem this code to claim 300,000 Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 300,000 Cash 2021 —Redeem this code to claim 202,100 Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 202,100 Cash UPDATE8 —Redeem this code to claim 200,000 Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 200,000 Cash MERRYXMAS —Redeem this code to claim 100,000 Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 100,000 Cash ERACE —Redeem this code to claim free Cash

—Redeem this code to claim free Cash HALLOW —Redeem this code to claim 66,666 Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 66,666 Cash WARTHOG —Redeem this code to claim free Cash

—Redeem this code to claim free Cash UPDATE5 —Redeem this code to claim 50,000 Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 50,000 Cash TREAT —Redeem this code to claim 33,333 Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 33,333 Cash XBOX —Redeem this code to claim free Cash

—Redeem this code to claim free Cash 100MIL —Redeem this code to claim free Cash

—Redeem this code to claim free Cash 50MIL —Redeem this code to claim 50,000 Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 50,000 Cash BLUEWHALE —Redeem this code to claim 40,000 Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 40,000 Cash BOATS —Redeem this code to claim 20,000 Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 20,000 Cash MOBILE —Redeem this code to claim 15,000 Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 15,000 Cash SUSHI —Redeem this code to claim 20,000 Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 20,000 Cash AIRPORT —Redeem this code to claim 15,000 Cash

—Redeem this code to claim 15,000 Cash 365KCASH —Redeem this code to claim free Rewards

—Redeem this code to claim free Rewards UPDATE9 —Redeem this code to claim free Rewards

—Redeem this code to claim free Rewards HOTEL —Redeem this code to claim free Rewards

—Redeem this code to claim free Rewards 340KCASH —Redeem this code to claim free Rewards

—Redeem this code to claim free Rewards 330KLIKES—Redeem this code to claim free Rewards

Steps to redeem codes

The steps to redeem codes in Airport Tycoon are as easy and simple as in any other game on Roblox. However, if players are not aware of the process to redeem codes, they may simply follow the steps given below:

Download the Roblox application from the PlayStore or the Appstore on your PC or mobile device. Simply skip this step if already downloaded.

Log-in to the Roblox and Twitter account by using the username and password. Simply sign-up for one if you don't already have an account.

After logging in to your Roblox account, type in "Base Battles" into the game's search bar and press the Enter button.

Click on the title, load it, and wait for it to launch.

Once the game launches and reaches the main screen, click on the blue Twitter bird logo button on the side of the screen.

Copy the desired code from the list of active codes given above.

Paste it into the box that says "Type your code here."

Press the redeem button.

Gamers may now enjoy their promised exclusive items and rewards and have a fun-filled airport-building experience.

More codes and information

Users may follow the Airport Tycoon's developers' Twitter account (@Fat Whale Games) to get themselves the latest codes first and to stay updated on the latest news and information about the game. They release new codes for their loyal followers upon reaching any milestone.

Roblox players can also opt-in to join the official "Fat Whale Games" Discord server to interact with other users. Upon joining the game's official group on Roblox, they shall be rewarded with 20,000 free in-game cash!

Note: If these codes do not work, or if any newly released ones were missed out on, do inform the Roblox community by commenting below about the same.

