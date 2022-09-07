Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure codes (September 2022): Free gold, free blocks and so much more!

Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure is an Exploration Ship-building Adventure Game. The game is one of the best of its kind. Users can collect and make use of materials and equipment to sail their self-made boats down the river as far as possible. As the name of this Roblox game indicates, the main objective is to simply build a boat.

Players sail away into undiscovered territories on all sorts of themes to get to the hidden treasure. Build a Boat for Treasure is one such Roblox adventure game created by Chillz Studios in 2016. It has garnered over 2.6 billion visits from all over the world, six and a half million favorites, and over 35,000 active players, easily making it one of the most popular experiences on Roblox.

The developers of the game keep releasing codes for gamers to redeem upon reaching any milestones as a small bonus to their loyal users.

If our readers are trying to get their hands on some free blocks to improve their gameplay in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure, redeeming codes is the way to go. One can use these codes to survive the toughest tempest and use them as a help to find the long-lost treasure.

Roblox: Build a Boat for Treasure codes for the strongest ship in the sea

Active codes

It is recommended that users copy the code from the source and then simply paste it into the code redemption text box since it is the easiest way to redeem codes in Roblox instead of having a look at the code and then typing it out. The former method reduces the chances of any silly errors.

Given below are the working, active, and valid codes for Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure as of September 2022:

hi—Redeem for 5 Gold

Squid Army—Redeem for 22x Ice, 22x Gold

=D—Redeem for 5 Gold

=P—Redeem for 5 Gold

chillthrill709 was here—Redeem code for free blocks

Similar to most active codes on Roblox, the creators of Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure have also not disclosed the expiration date for the codes given above. Therefore, it is highly recommended that users redeem the active codes as soon as possible since they cannot be redeemed once their expiration date lapses.

Expired codes

If players have tried using codes, but are unable to redeem them, the chances of them being on the list below are high.

Given below are the expired and invalid codes for Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure as of September 2022:

Happy Valentine's day—Redeem this code to claim free blocks.

Be a big f00t print - Redeem this code to claim free blocks.

fuzzy friend? - Redeem this code to claim free blocks.

Lurking Legend - Redeem this code to claim free blocks.

GGGOOOAAALLL - Redeem this code to claim a Football.

Free gifts - Redeem this code to claim a bunch of free gifts!

1B - Redeem this code to claim free blocks!

Voted code - Redeem this code to claim free blocks!

Lurking Code - Redeem this code to claim 10x Balloons, 5x Super Fireworks, and 1x Portal Block!

1M Likes - Redeem this code to claim free blocks!

Big F00t Print - Redeem this code to claim 10x Balloons, 5x Cake, and 25x Neon Blocks!

The Sasquatch? - Redeem this code to claim 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, and 1x Portal Block!

Fireworks - Redeem this code to claim free blocks!

2M members - Redeem this code to claim free Blocks!

Hatched code - Redeem this code to claim Cookie Wheels!

Happy Easter - Redeem this code to claim Balloons, Candy, and Cake!

TTTRRREEEAAASSSUUURRREEE - Redeem this code to claim a Green Treasure Chest!

BBBOOOAAATTTSSS!!! - Redeem this code to claim1x Boat Motor, 1x Car Seat, 4x Wood Block, and 1x Cake!

The Yeti - Redeem this code to claim 25x Green Presents and 25x Neon Blocks!

Cold Feet - Redeem this code to claim 25x Green Presents and 25x Neon Blocks!

500M Visits - Redeem this code to claim 4x Portal, 5x Cake, 25x Balloons, and 20x Star Blocks!

Veterans Day - Redeem this code to claim 10x Banners, 10x Star Blocks, 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 5x Cluster Fireworks, and 5x Super Fireworks!

Steps to redeem codes

Gamers can follow the steps given below to redeem the code in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure:

Download the Roblox app from the app store or the play store and open the app.

Login to your Roblox account using the username and password, simply sign-up for an account if you already don't have one.

Type out "Build a Boat for Treasure" in the search bar.

Click on the game to open it, load it and wait for it to launch.

Tap the "Menu" button on the right side of the screen.

Tap the settings cog gear symbol on the far right of the screen.

Scroll down to see an empty code redemption bar.

Enter any active code into the code redemption box by copying and pasting it from the above list.

One can now enjoy their promised freebies!

More codes

If gamers are still looking for more active and working codes, they can try following the developer's Twitter and joining their Discord server, as they tend to drop some new codes there upon hitting any milestone.

Note: If any of these codes don't work anymore, or if there are newly released codes we are missing out on, please comment on any information about the same below!

