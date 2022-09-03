Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes (September 2022): Free honey, bees, and more

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator is one of the most well-known simulator games on the platform. The adventure multi-player title was developed by @Onett in 2018 and has garnered 1.9 billion visits worldwide.
Roblox players playing Bee Swarm Simulator are tasked with hatching bees, making use of these newly hatched bees to create swarms, collect pollen, and ultimately using it to make honey.
This honey can be used by Roblox players to purchase eggs, tools, accessories and other items from the store to progress further in the game. The Roblox title comprises eight eggs in total and 45 different bees. Gamers can get 44 of these bees by simply completing quests and exploring hidden treasures on the vast map.
The description of the Roblox game reads:
"Grow your own swarm of bees, collect pollen, and make honey in Bee Swarm Simulator! Meet friendly bears, complete their quests and get rewards! As your hive grows larger and larger, you can explore further up the mountain. Use your bees to defeat dangerous bugs and monsters. Look for treasures hidden around the map. Discover new types of bees, all with their own traits and personalities!"
Roblox gamers playing this online game for the very first time shall be welcomed with a basic egg, scooper, and a pouch that can be used by them to kickstart their gaming experience. To further help out the readers, this article will list out all the codes that can be redeemed for freebies, rewards, easier gameplay, and faster progress in the game.
Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes for the newest free-bees (September 2022)
Active codes
Listed below are the active, working, and valid codes for Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator for September 2022:
- FrozenBugReboot: Redeem this code to claim Wealth Clock x 5, +1 Loaded Dice, Pepper Patch Boost x 4, Mountain Top Field Boost x 4, Coconut Field Boost x 4, Clover Field Boost x 4
- 5MFavorites: Redeem this code to claim Free Boosts
- 38217: Redeem this code to claim 5x Tickets
- Banned: Redeem this code to claim 1x Stubborn Bee Jelly, Spider Field Code Buff
- BeesBuzz123: Redeem this code to claim 5x Bitterberry, 5x Gumdrops, 1x Cloud Vial
- BopMaster: Redeem this code to claim 5x Tickets
- Buzz: Redeem this code to claim 5,000x Honey
- CarmenSanDiego: Redeem this code to claim Rose Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog
- ClubBean: Redeem this code to claim 2x Pineapple Patch Boost, 1x Magic Bean
- ClubConverters: Redeem this code to claim 10x Micro-Converters
- Cog: Redeem this code to claim 5x Tickets
- Connoisseur: Redeem this code to claim 5x Tickets
- Crawlers: Redeem this code to claim 5x Tickets
- Cubly: Redeem this code to claim 10x Bitterberry, 1x Bumble Bee Jelly, 1x Micro-Converter, Capacity Code Buff (1 hr)
- Dysentery: Redeem this code to claim Mushroom Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog
- GumdropsForScience: Redeem this code to claim 15x Gumdrops
- Jumpstart: Redeem this code to claim Dandelion Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog
- Luther: Redeem this code to claim Blue Flower Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog
- Marshmallow: Redeem this code to claim 1x Marshmallow Bee, Conversion Boost (1 hr)
- Millie: Redeem this code to claim Sunflower Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog
- Nectar: Redeem this code to claim 5,000x Honey
- PlushFriday: Redeem this code to claim 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Neonberry
- Roof: Redeem this code to claim 5x Tickets
- SecretProfileCode: Redeem this code to claim Ant Pass, Enzymes Buff, Glue Buff, Oil Buff, Shocked Bee Jelly
- Sure: Redeem this code to claim 2,500x Honey, 3x Dandelion Field Boost, Conversion Boost (30 mins)
- Teespring: Redeem this code to claim 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 3x Bamboo Field Winds, 1x Marshmallow Bee
- Troggles: Redeem this code to claim Clover Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog
- Wax: Redeem this code to claim 5,000x Honey, 5x Tickets
- WordFactory: Redeem this code to claim Pine Tree Forest Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog
- Wink: Redeem this code to claim 5,000x Honey, 7x Dandelion Field Boost, 5x Tickets, Black Bear Morph
- 500mil: Redeem this code to claim 5x Field Dice, 5x Gumdrops, 5x Wealth Clock, 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 2x Stump Field Boost, Conversion Boost (1 hr), Science Bear Morph
- DarzethDoodads: Redeem this code to claim 3x Tickets, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Red Balloon, 1x Stinger,1x Tropical Drink, Clover Field Code Buff, Coconut Field Code Buff
- ThnxCyasToyBox: Redeem this code to claim 10x Honeysuckles, 3x Pumpkin Patch Boost, 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Pink Balloon, 1x Smooth Dice, 1x Whirligig, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff
- WalmartToys: Redeem this code to claim 10x Pineapple Patch Winds, 4x Pineapple Patch Boost, 3x Micro-Converters, 1x Field Dice, 1x Marshmallow Bee, Pineapple Patch Code Buff, Super Smoothie Buff, Wealth Clock
- 10mMembers: Redeem this code to claim 10x Blue Boost, 10x Blueberry, 10x Focus, 10x Gumdrops, 10x Haste, 10x Moon Charm, 10x Neonberry, 10x Pineapple, 10x Red Boost, 10x Strawberry, 10x Sunflower Seed, 10x White Boost, Black Bear Morph, Conversion Boost (1hr), Pepper Patch Code Buff, Pineapple Patch Code Buff, Stump Field Code Buff
- FourYearFiesta: Redeem this code to claim 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, 10x Blue Boost, 10x Haste, 10x Precision, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 5x Wealth Clocks, 4x Bitterberries, 4x Blueberries, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Honeysuckles, 4x Micro-Converters, 4x Moon Charms, 4x Pineapples, 4x Strawberries, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Seeds, 4x Tickets, 1x Atomic Treat, 1x Hard Wax, 1x Loaded Dice, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Neonberry, 1x Pink Balloon, 1x Tropical Drink, 1x White Balloon, Super Smoothie Buff
- 1MLikes: Redeem this code to claim 1x Bamboo Field Boost, 1x Bitterberry, 1x Blue Boost, 1x Blue Flower Field Boost, 1x Blueberry, 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Clover Field Boost, 1x Coconut, 1x Field Dice, 1x Gumdrops, 1x Honey, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Moon Charm, 1x Mountain Top Field Boost, 1x Mushroom Field Boost, 1x Pineapple, 1x Pineapple Patch Boost, 1x Red Boost, 1x Spider Field Boost, 1x Stinger, 1x Strawberry, 1x Strawberry Field Boost, 1x Sunflower Field Boost, 1x Sunflower Seed, 1x Ticket, 1x White Boost, Ant Pass, Baby Love Buff, Capacity Code Buff (1 hr), Melody Buff, Mother Bear Morph, Super Smoothie Buff, Unlimited Gumdrops Buff, Wealth Clock Buff
Detailed steps to redeem the above active codes are given below in the article.
Expired codes
If the Roblox codes are being shown as invalid, chances are the code is in the list of expired codes for Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator below as of September 2022:
- 100MVisits
- 12HourGeneral
- 1MFavorites
- 1MoreTime
- 2MFavorites
- 2Years
- 2YearsAfterParty
- 300MVisits
- 3YearFix
- 3YearParty
- 3YearPartyFix
- 4MilMembers
- 5mMembers
- AccentMaster
- AceUnhackedLoot
- AceUnhatched
- Afternoon
- AnniversaBee
- Arizona
- August
- BeeDay2019
- BeeMine
- BeesmasBegins
- BeesmasCheer
- Berlin BigBag
- BillionVisits
- BlackBearMythic
- BlackFriday
- BloxyBoost
- BloxyCelebration
- Breeze
- BrownBearReboot
- Buoyant
- Buzzy
- ByeBeeBear
- Cactus4Now
- CantSleep
- Change
- ClubBasket
- ClubCloud
- ClubJellies
- ClubParty
- ClubSnacks
- CookieClub
- Cornsyrup
- Crafty
- DarzethDonation
- DarzethPack
- Decaboost
- Discord100k
- Discord50k
- DontUseThisJelly
- EggReboot
- Elladiely
- ExoExtract
- ExtraPass
- FeelingLucky
- FestiveFinale
- FestiveFrogs
- Friday
- FruitMachine
- FruitSalad
- FuzzyFarewell
- FuzzyReboot
- Gel
- General
- GravycatFan
- GravyGoodies
- GremlinGoodies
- Gumaden10T
- GummyBoost
- GummySausage
- HappyNewYear
- HasteHelper
- JellyHill
- JollyJelly
- Keen4
- kot?kbean
- LateNightGumdrops
- Leftovers
- MagicMittens
- Market
- MayRuTreats
- MegaMittens
- Meow
- MillionMembers
- MinhMaMaMoons
- MischiefMaker
- Mocito100T
- MondoOutage
- MoonMiracle
- MoreTime
- NewMic
- NikTacAttack
- Nonchalant
- Noobasha+
- NoobashaBonus
- NotHoney
- OffToOrlando
- OnettJelly
- OodlesOfNoodles
- PandaPower
- Pectin
- PineappleParty
- PingBoost
- Poke
- PreUpdate
- PumpkinOfJustice
- PuppyPerk
- Reboooot
- Reboot
- Reboot2020
- RebootBag
- RebootBoost
- RebootCheer
- RebootCloud
- RebootCode
- RebootFriday
- RebootPC
- Reboots
- RebootXmas
- RedCatBee
- RedMarket
- RobziRampage
- RobziRobot
- RoyalRobzi
- SaleEnd
- SDMittens1T
- Shhhh
- Shutdown
- Soup
- SpaceReboot
- Sriracha
- Starch
- Strawbeary
- SugarRush
- Summer
- SunBearSendoff
- SunSample
- Tabby
- TallTallMountain
- Tapioca
- TeraBriteFight
- TeraTreasure
- ThatGuyGift
- ThatGuysCrew
- ThnxCyaBoost
- ThoseEyes
- Tornado
- TornadoGlitch
- TrickOrTreat
- Trying Unity
- Valentine
- Waiting
- Wax2
- WealthClock1
- Whoops
- WikiAwardClock
- WikiHonor
- WillGoold
- WindyReboot
- WindyWeekend
- WintersEnd
- Xanthan
- YTFMMoons
Steps to redeem codes
The process of redeeming codes in the Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator is fairly easy and straight-forward. However, if gamers are unaware of the process to do so, they may take a look at the steps given below:
- Login to your Roblox account from your mobile device or PC. You may simply sign-up for one if you don't already have an account.
- Type "Bee Swarm Simulator" in the search bar and click enter.
- Click on the Roblox game, load it and wait for it to launch.
- Upon starting the game, tap on the gear (settings) icon that will be present on the left side of the screen.
- A promo code pop-up box will appear on your screen.
- Copy and paste in one of the active codes from our list above and click the redeem button.
Roblox players can now enjoy their promised freebies.