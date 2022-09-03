Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes (September 2022): Free honey, bees, and more

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator is one of the most well-known simulator games on the platform. The adventure multi-player title was developed by @Onett in 2018 and has garnered 1.9 billion visits worldwide.

Roblox players playing Bee Swarm Simulator are tasked with hatching bees, making use of these newly hatched bees to create swarms, collect pollen, and ultimately using it to make honey.

This honey can be used by Roblox players to purchase eggs, tools, accessories and other items from the store to progress further in the game. The Roblox title comprises eight eggs in total and 45 different bees. Gamers can get 44 of these bees by simply completing quests and exploring hidden treasures on the vast map.

The description of the Roblox game reads:

"Grow your own swarm of bees, collect pollen, and make honey in Bee Swarm Simulator! Meet friendly bears, complete their quests and get rewards! As your hive grows larger and larger, you can explore further up the mountain. Use your bees to defeat dangerous bugs and monsters. Look for treasures hidden around the map. Discover new types of bees, all with their own traits and personalities!"

Roblox gamers playing this online game for the very first time shall be welcomed with a basic egg, scooper, and a pouch that can be used by them to kickstart their gaming experience. To further help out the readers, this article will list out all the codes that can be redeemed for freebies, rewards, easier gameplay, and faster progress in the game.

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes for the newest free-bees (September 2022)

Active codes

Listed below are the active, working, and valid codes for Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator for September 2022:

FrozenBugReboot: Redeem this code to claim Wealth Clock x 5, +1 Loaded Dice, Pepper Patch Boost x 4, Mountain Top Field Boost x 4, Coconut Field Boost x 4, Clover Field Boost x 4

5MFavorites: Redeem this code to claim Free Boosts

38217: Redeem this code to claim 5x Tickets

Banned: Redeem this code to claim 1x Stubborn Bee Jelly, Spider Field Code Buff

BeesBuzz123: Redeem this code to claim 5x Bitterberry, 5x Gumdrops, 1x Cloud Vial

BopMaster: Redeem this code to claim 5x Tickets

Buzz: Redeem this code to claim 5,000x Honey

CarmenSanDiego: Redeem this code to claim Rose Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog

ClubBean: Redeem this code to claim 2x Pineapple Patch Boost, 1x Magic Bean

ClubConverters: Redeem this code to claim 10x Micro-Converters

Cog: Redeem this code to claim 5x Tickets

Connoisseur: Redeem this code to claim 5x Tickets

Crawlers: Redeem this code to claim 5x Tickets

Cubly: Redeem this code to claim 10x Bitterberry, 1x Bumble Bee Jelly, 1x Micro-Converter, Capacity Code Buff (1 hr)

Dysentery: Redeem this code to claim Mushroom Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog

GumdropsForScience: Redeem this code to claim 15x Gumdrops

Jumpstart: Redeem this code to claim Dandelion Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog

Luther: Redeem this code to claim Blue Flower Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog

Marshmallow: Redeem this code to claim 1x Marshmallow Bee, Conversion Boost (1 hr)

Millie: Redeem this code to claim Sunflower Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog

Nectar: Redeem this code to claim 5,000x Honey

PlushFriday: Redeem this code to claim 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Neonberry

Roof: Redeem this code to claim 5x Tickets

SecretProfileCode: Redeem this code to claim Ant Pass, Enzymes Buff, Glue Buff, Oil Buff, Shocked Bee Jelly

Sure: Redeem this code to claim 2,500x Honey, 3x Dandelion Field Boost, Conversion Boost (30 mins)

Teespring: Redeem this code to claim 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 3x Bamboo Field Winds, 1x Marshmallow Bee

Troggles: Redeem this code to claim Clover Field Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog

Wax: Redeem this code to claim 5,000x Honey, 5x Tickets

WordFactory: Redeem this code to claim Pine Tree Forest Code Buff, 1x 7-Pronged Cog

Wink: Redeem this code to claim 5,000x Honey, 7x Dandelion Field Boost, 5x Tickets, Black Bear Morph

500mil: Redeem this code to claim 5x Field Dice, 5x Gumdrops, 5x Wealth Clock, 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 2x Stump Field Boost, Conversion Boost (1 hr), Science Bear Morph

DarzethDoodads: Redeem this code to claim 3x Tickets, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Red Balloon, 1x Stinger,1x Tropical Drink, Clover Field Code Buff, Coconut Field Code Buff

ThnxCyasToyBox: Redeem this code to claim 10x Honeysuckles, 3x Pumpkin Patch Boost, 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Pink Balloon, 1x Smooth Dice, 1x Whirligig, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff

WalmartToys: Redeem this code to claim 10x Pineapple Patch Winds, 4x Pineapple Patch Boost, 3x Micro-Converters, 1x Field Dice, 1x Marshmallow Bee, Pineapple Patch Code Buff, Super Smoothie Buff, Wealth Clock

10mMembers: Redeem this code to claim 10x Blue Boost, 10x Blueberry, 10x Focus, 10x Gumdrops, 10x Haste, 10x Moon Charm, 10x Neonberry, 10x Pineapple, 10x Red Boost, 10x Strawberry, 10x Sunflower Seed, 10x White Boost, Black Bear Morph, Conversion Boost (1hr), Pepper Patch Code Buff, Pineapple Patch Code Buff, Stump Field Code Buff

FourYearFiesta: Redeem this code to claim 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, 10x Blue Boost, 10x Haste, 10x Precision, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 5x Wealth Clocks, 4x Bitterberries, 4x Blueberries, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Honeysuckles, 4x Micro-Converters, 4x Moon Charms, 4x Pineapples, 4x Strawberries, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Seeds, 4x Tickets, 1x Atomic Treat, 1x Hard Wax, 1x Loaded Dice, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Neonberry, 1x Pink Balloon, 1x Tropical Drink, 1x White Balloon, Super Smoothie Buff

1MLikes: Redeem this code to claim 1x Bamboo Field Boost, 1x Bitterberry, 1x Blue Boost, 1x Blue Flower Field Boost, 1x Blueberry, 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Clover Field Boost, 1x Coconut, 1x Field Dice, 1x Gumdrops, 1x Honey, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Moon Charm, 1x Mountain Top Field Boost, 1x Mushroom Field Boost, 1x Pineapple, 1x Pineapple Patch Boost, 1x Red Boost, 1x Spider Field Boost, 1x Stinger, 1x Strawberry, 1x Strawberry Field Boost, 1x Sunflower Field Boost, 1x Sunflower Seed, 1x Ticket, 1x White Boost, Ant Pass, Baby Love Buff, Capacity Code Buff (1 hr), Melody Buff, Mother Bear Morph, Super Smoothie Buff, Unlimited Gumdrops Buff, Wealth Clock Buff

Detailed steps to redeem the above active codes are given below in the article.

Expired codes

If the Roblox codes are being shown as invalid, chances are the code is in the list of expired codes for Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator below as of September 2022:

100MVisits

12HourGeneral

1MFavorites

1MoreTime

2MFavorites

2Years

2YearsAfterParty

300MVisits

3YearFix

3YearParty

3YearPartyFix

4MilMembers

5mMembers

AccentMaster

AceUnhackedLoot

AceUnhatched

Afternoon

AnniversaBee

Arizona

August

BeeDay2019

BeeMine

BeesmasBegins

BeesmasCheer

Berlin BigBag

BillionVisits

BlackBearMythic

BlackFriday

BloxyBoost

BloxyCelebration

Breeze

BrownBearReboot

Buoyant

Buzzy

ByeBeeBear

Cactus4Now

CantSleep

Change

ClubBasket

ClubCloud

ClubJellies

ClubParty

ClubSnacks

CookieClub

Cornsyrup

Crafty

DarzethDonation

DarzethPack

Decaboost

Discord100k

Discord50k

DontUseThisJelly

EggReboot

Elladiely

ExoExtract

ExtraPass

FeelingLucky

FestiveFinale

FestiveFrogs

Friday

FruitMachine

FruitSalad

FuzzyFarewell

FuzzyReboot

Gel

General

GravycatFan

GravyGoodies

GremlinGoodies

Gumaden10T

GummyBoost

GummySausage

HappyNewYear

HasteHelper

JellyHill

JollyJelly

Keen4

kot?kbean

LateNightGumdrops

Leftovers

MagicMittens

Market

MayRuTreats

MegaMittens

Meow

MillionMembers

MinhMaMaMoons

MischiefMaker

Mocito100T

MondoOutage

MoonMiracle

MoreTime

NewMic

NikTacAttack

Nonchalant

Noobasha+

NoobashaBonus

NotHoney

OffToOrlando

OnettJelly

OodlesOfNoodles

PandaPower

Pectin

PineappleParty

PingBoost

Poke

PreUpdate

PumpkinOfJustice

PuppyPerk

Reboooot

Reboot

Reboot2020

RebootBag

RebootBoost

RebootCheer

RebootCloud

RebootCode

RebootFriday

RebootPC

Reboots

RebootXmas

RedCatBee

RedMarket

RobziRampage

RobziRobot

RoyalRobzi

SaleEnd

SDMittens1T

Shhhh

Shutdown

Soup

SpaceReboot

Sriracha

Starch

Strawbeary

SugarRush

Summer

SunBearSendoff

SunSample

Tabby

TallTallMountain

Tapioca

TeraBriteFight

TeraTreasure

ThatGuyGift

ThatGuysCrew

ThnxCyaBoost

ThoseEyes

Tornado

TornadoGlitch

TrickOrTreat

Trying Unity

Valentine

Waiting

Wax2

WealthClock1

Whoops

WikiAwardClock

WikiHonor

WillGoold

WindyReboot

WindyWeekend

WintersEnd

Xanthan

YTFMMoons

Steps to redeem codes

The process of redeeming codes in the Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator is fairly easy and straight-forward. However, if gamers are unaware of the process to do so, they may take a look at the steps given below:

Login to your Roblox account from your mobile device or PC. You may simply sign-up for one if you don't already have an account.

Type "Bee Swarm Simulator" in the search bar and click enter.

Click on the Roblox game, load it and wait for it to launch.

Upon starting the game, tap on the gear (settings) icon that will be present on the left side of the screen.

A promo code pop-up box will appear on your screen.

Copy and paste in one of the active codes from our list above and click the redeem button.

Roblox players can now enjoy their promised freebies.

