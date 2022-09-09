Roblox Freeze Simulator codes (September 2022): Free coins, pets, and more

Released in 2020, Roblox Freeze Simulator is a unique multiplayer gaming experience on the platform released by Rusky Studios. The game has gained fame due to its uncomplicated yet unique concept. The amazing simulator game consists of a server wherein a total of eight users can play at a time.

Players in the Freeze Simulator have a simple motive: to freeze everything and anything that moves. They are required to freeze up all NPCs scattered throughout the huge map. They can then collect experience points by doing so and use them to level up further.

Players can gain access to new zones in-game by completely freezing all the other ones on their way. They can also get help from adorable pets that can be purchased from the store. They can take them out on a fun adventure mission to freeze everything in sight.

All of this freezing must sound tedious. Hence, to aid our readers, we have curated a list of all the available codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator that can be used to get free currency and gain access to some limited pets.

Roblox: Freeze Simulator codes to swirl up a freezing storm

Active codes

Given below are the active codes for Roblox Freeze Simulator as of September 2022:

Update8 —Redeem this code to claim 1.75k Coins (New)

—Redeem this code to claim 1.75k Coins 2KLikes —Redeem this code to claim 15m of 2x Luck (New)

—Redeem this code to claim 15m of 2x Luck Update7 —Redeem this code to claim 1.75k Coins

—Redeem this code to claim 1.75k Coins 300KVisits —Redeem this code to claim 1.75k Gems

—Redeem this code to claim 1.75k Gems Update6 —Redeem this code to claim 1.5k Coins

—Redeem this code to claim 1.5k Coins EggHunt —Redeem this code to claim 1.5k Gems

—Redeem this code to claim 1.5k Gems ShinyPets —Redeem this code to claim 1.25k Gems

—Redeem this code to claim 1.25k Gems Update5 —Redeem this code to claim 1.25k Coins

—Redeem this code to claim 1.25k Coins Update4 —Redeem this code to claim 1k Coins

—Redeem this code to claim 1k Coins 1.5kLikes —Redeem this code to claim 1.25k Coins

—Redeem this code to claim 1.25k Coins SONIC —Redeem this code to claim a free Sonic Pet

—Redeem this code to claim a free Sonic Pet Update3 —Redeem this code to claim 750 Coins

—Redeem this code to claim 750 Coins 100KVisits —Redeem this code to claim 750 Gems

—Redeem this code to claim 750 Gems LateUpdate3 —Redeem this code to claim 1 hour of 2x Coins

—Redeem this code to claim 1 hour of 2x Coins SorryForLateUpdate3 —Redeem this code to claim 1 hour of 2x Luck

—Redeem this code to claim 1 hour of 2x Luck sub2gravy —Redeem this code to claim a Free Reward

—Redeem this code to claim a Free Reward sub2viper —Redeem this code to claim a Free Reward

—Redeem this code to claim a Free Reward sub2creptiez —Redeem this code to claim a Free Reward

—Redeem this code to claim a Free Reward sub2kanshy —Redeem this code to claim a Free Reward

—Redeem this code to claim a Free Reward sub2russo —Redeem this code to claim a Free Reward

—Redeem this code to claim a Free Reward sub2baxtrix —Redeem this code to claim a Free Reward

—Redeem this code to claim a Free Reward SorryForTheDelay —Redeem this code to claim 30 minutes of 2x Coins

—Redeem this code to claim 30 minutes of 2x Coins SorryForTheDelay2 —Redeem this code to claim 30 minutes of 2x Luck

—Redeem this code to claim 30 minutes of 2x Luck Release —Redeem this code to claim 250 Coins

—Redeem this code to claim 250 Coins New —Redeem this code to claim 250 Gems

—Redeem this code to claim 250 Gems TwitterRelease —Redeem this code to claim a Twitter Bird Pet

—Redeem this code to claim a Twitter Bird Pet Fancy —Redeem this code to claim 5 minutes of 2x Coins

—Redeem this code to claim 5 minutes of 2x Coins Croatian —Redeem this code to claim 5 minutes of 2x Coins

—Redeem this code to claim 5 minutes of 2x Coins Update1 —Redeem this code to claim 250 Coins

—Redeem this code to claim 250 Coins HeavenAndLava —Redeem this code to claim 250 Gems

—Redeem this code to claim 250 Gems LateUpdate1 —Redeem this code to claim 30 minutes of 2x Power

—Redeem this code to claim 30 minutes of 2x Power 250Likes —Redeem this code to claim 250 Coins

—Redeem this code to claim 250 Coins 500Likes —Redeem this code to claim 500 Coins

—Redeem this code to claim 500 Coins 2KFavorites —Redeem this code to claim 5 minutes of 2x Luck

—Redeem this code to claim 5 minutes of 2x Luck Update2 —Redeem this code to claim 500 Coins

—Redeem this code to claim 500 Coins Crafting —Redeem this code to claim 500 Gems

—Redeem this code to claim 500 Gems 1KLikes—Redeem this code to claim 1K Winged Star Pet

The developers of Freeze Simulator will set an expiry date for their codes. After the date passes, the code is invalid and no longer in use. Hence, it is recommended that users redeem the active ones as soon as possible.

Expired codes

If players have been trying to redeem a specific code and it is being shown as invalid, the chances of it being expired are high. Given below are the expired codes for Roblox Freeze Simulator as of September 2022:

2000KVisits—Redeem this code to claim 1k Gems

Steps to redeem codes

The steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator are quite easy. However, if players are unaware of the process, they may simply follow the steps given below:

Start off by downloading the Roblox application from the PlayStore or the Appstore on your PC or mobile device.

Login into your Roblox and Twitter account by using your username and password.

After logging in into your Roblox account, type up "Freeze Simulator" in the game search bar and hit the Enter button.

Click on the title and wait for it to launch

Once the game launches and reaches the main screen, click on the Twitter bird logo button on the left side of the screen.

You should see a code redemption text box on the screen, simply copy one from the list of active codes given above and paste it into the box.

Press the redeem button.

Roblox players can now enjoy their promised freebies, and exclusive items and have an enhanced gaming experience along with an upper hand over the others.

More codes and information

Users may follow the developer of Roblox Freeze Simulator, Rusky Studios, on Twitter at @Croatian4K for the latest updates and news related to the game and to get themselves the newly released codes.

Players can also opt to join their official Discord server (@Penez Productions Discord Server) to interact with other users of Freeze Simulator.

Note: If any of these codes have expired, do not work anymore, or if newly released ones are missed out on, do inform the Roblox community by commenting below.

