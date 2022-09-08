Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes (September 2022): Free Rebirths, Clicks, and more

Roblox Rebirth Champion X was released in January 2022 by its developers, Powerful Studio, who are also known for creating "Rebirth Champion," another one of their popular all-genre gaming experiences.

Even though the game is relatively new, it has gained a remarkable amount of popularity amongst Roblox fans with nearly 83 million visits worldwide and 257k favorites already.

The game's objective is very easy to understand and simple for new gamers:

"Keep on clicking and be born again to gain gems."

These gems can be used for buying premium perks, more rebirth buttons, and auras. Clicks (in-game currency) and Rebirths have a direct relationship in-game as players get more currency if the total amount of Rebirths increases.

Roblox gamers can also obtain adorable pets by opening up Eggs. Doing so shall further help them gain a larger amount of Clicks. These cute pets are not just adored; they play a vital role in helping their owners get more clicks. In-game "Rebirth" is an Infernal Supernatural Power set and is a buff self-type with an activation time of two seconds.

Players can unlock more worlds in Rebirth Champions X to unlock better rewards and more rare pets through the process of rebirthing. These worlds shall give the users Click Multipliers.

This Roblox game allows users to generate resources as they please. However, the process of generating these in large quantities is a success either by a lot of manual work which is very tiresome, or by purchasing a Click Multiplier using a bunch of Gems. This makes both of these methods inefficient.

To help readers with the same, a list of all the active codes has been curated that can help them redeem rewards and freebies in Roblox Rebirth Champions X.

Roblox Rebirth Champions X redeem codes that can help gain Rebirths without clicking up a storm

Active codes

Even though the process of redeeming codes is relatively easy on Roblox, sometimes it can be a tiresome task. This usually takes place when gamers decide to redeem the code by typing it out, which is a magnet for invalidating codes.

Another issue is the codes consisting of special characters, which leads to confusion as they are often mixed up with other characters.

These silly mistakes that go unnoticed to the naked eye at first, end up making the simple and easy process of code redemption frustrating.

Hence, it is highly recommended that players redeem codes on Roblox by copying the code from the source and then pasting it into the code redemption box in-game. This method significantly reduces the chances of making any silly errors.

Given below are the active, working, and valid codes for Roblox Rebirth Champions X as of September 2022:

saturn —Redeem this code to claim 2 Rebith Boosts (New)

—Redeem this code to claim 2 Rebith Boosts sun —Redeem this code to claim 2 2x Click Boosts

—Redeem this code to claim 2 2x Click Boosts destruction —Redeem this code to claim 2 2x Click Boosts

—Redeem this code to claim 2 2x Click Boosts 175kthanks —Redeem this code to claim 1 x10 Click Boosts!

—Redeem this code to claim 1 x10 Click Boosts! tutel —Redeem this code to claim 2 2x Rebirth Boosts

—Redeem this code to claim 2 2x Rebirth Boosts shadow —Redeem this code to claim 3 Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code to claim 3 Luck Boosts neon —Redeem this code to claim 2 Rebirth Boosts

—Redeem this code to claim 2 Rebirth Boosts 75m —Redeem this code to claim 2 Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code to claim 2 Luck Boosts fantasy —Redeem this code to claim 2 Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code to claim 2 Luck Boosts lab —Redeem this code to claim 2 Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code to claim 2 Luck Boosts kraken —Redeem this code to claim 2 Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code to claim 2 Luck Boosts summer —Redeem this code to claim 2 Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code to claim 2 Luck Boosts 150kthanks —Redeem this code to claim 2 Rebirths Boosts

—Redeem this code to claim 2 Rebirths Boosts 60m —Redeem this code to claim 2 2x Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code to claim 2 2x Luck Boosts galactic —Redeem this code to claim 2 2x Rebirth Boosts

—Redeem this code to claim 2 2x Rebirth Boosts alien —Redeem this code to claim 2 2x Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code to claim 2 2x Luck Boosts mars —Redeem this code to claim 2 2x Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code to claim 2 2x Luck Boosts space —Redeem this code to claim 2 2x Rebirth Boosts

—Redeem this code to claim 2 2x Rebirth Boosts 50m —Redeem this code to claim 2 2x Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code to claim 2 2x Luck Boosts hell —Redeem this code to claim a 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code to claim a 2x Luck Boost steampunk —Redeem this code to claim a 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code to claim a 2x Luck Boost 100kthanks —Redeem this code to claim two 2x Rebirths Boost

—Redeem this code to claim two 2x Rebirths Boost 75kthanks —Redeem this code to claim two 2x Luck Boosts

—Redeem this code to claim two 2x Luck Boosts thanksfor50k —Redeem this code to claim a 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code to claim a 2x Luck Boost 10mthanks —Redeem this code to claim a 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code to claim a 2x Luck Boost wow30000 —Redeem this code to claim a 2x Boost

—Redeem this code to claim a 2x Boost 20kthankyou —Redeem this code to claim a Boost

—Redeem this code to claim a Boost freeluckboost —Redeem this code to claim a 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code to claim a 2x Luck Boost wow10klikesthanks —Redeem this code to claim 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code to claim 2x Luck Boost freeclicksomg —Redeem this code to claim 2x Click Boost

—Redeem this code to claim 2x Click Boost 5klikesthanks —Redeem this code to claim 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code to claim 2x Luck Boost wow2500likes —Redeem this code to claim 2x Rebirths Boost

—Redeem this code to claim 2x Rebirths Boost already1500likes —Redeem this code to claim 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code to claim 2x Luck Boost thanks500likes —Redeem this code to claim 2x Click Boost

—Redeem this code to claim 2x Click Boost release—Redeem this code to claim 1k Clicks

Gamers should hurry and redeem these codes as soon as possible since the developers of all Roblox games set an expiration date for their codes. After the date passes, users won't be able to claim freebies and rewards. Hence, redeeming these codes early would be a wise decision.

Expired codes

If players are trying to redeem a specific code but it's being shown as an invalid code on Roblox, the chances of that code being already expired are definitely high.

Given below are the expired and invalid codes for Roblox Rebirth Champions X as of September 2022:

heaven —Redeem this code to claim 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code to claim 2x Luck Boost nuclear —Redeem this code to claim 2x Rebirths Boost

—Redeem this code to claim 2x Rebirths Boost void —Redeem this code to claim 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code to claim 2x Luck Boost spooky —Redeem this code to claim 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code to claim 2x Luck Boost cave —Redeem this code to claim 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code to claim 2x Luck Boost easter —Redeem this code to claim Boost

—Redeem this code to claim Boost easter2 —Redeem this code to claim 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem this code to claim 2x Luck Boost moon—Redeem this code to claim 2x Luck Boost

Steps to redeem codes

The process of redeeming codes in Rebirth Champions X is as simple and straightforward as any other title on the platform. However, if one is unaware of the process to do so, they can simply follow the steps given below:

Download the Roblox application from Appstore or Playstore.

Players may log-in using their username and password if they already have an account or can sign up for a new account.

After logging in, type in "Rebirth Champions X" in the search bar in Roblox and click enter.

Click on the game, load it and then wait for it to launch.

After the game has launched, press the shopping cart icon on the left side of the screen.

In the shopping cart window, scroll down to the bottom and click on the blue Twitter icon on the right side of the screen.

Gamers shall see a box that says "Enter code here." Click on the empty code redemption box.

Copy and paste any of the active codes from our list above.

Press the "Redeem" button

Users may now enjoy their promised freebies and rewards to have an enhanced gaming experience in Rebirth Champions X.

More codes and updates

Users can find more codes and the latest updates about Roblox Rebirth Champions X via the developer's Twitter account - @Powerful Studio. They release new codes every time they hit a new milestone and will do so once they hit 200,000 likes in the game.

Gamers can also join the title's official Discord channel to stay updated and socialize with others. Upon joining the game's Roblox group, they shall receive a free auto hatch and group chests.

Note: If the codes above are not working, if any have expired, or if any new codes have been missed out on, please leave a comment below about the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta