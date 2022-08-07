Roblox Boku No codes (August 2022): Free cash

Roblox Boku No was created in 2018 by Digital Devs Studios and was recently updated on August 6, 2022. The developers have added a number of new features for gamers to enjoy, alongside a number of cheat codes.
The developers always release new codes after reaching certain milestones. These codes are beneficial for gamers as they can enhance their gaming performance, create an impact on their opponents, and receive exciting free rewards such as in-game cash.
Valid and invalid codes for Roblox Boku No
Roblox Boku No: New active codes
Roblox Boku No features case-sensitive codes, which means they need to be keyed in the correct format as mentioned below. To simplify the process, users can copy and paste the relevant code into the required text box.
Here are all the active and freshly released codes for Roblox Boku No (August 2022):
- ThanksFor570k! – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Free Reward (NEW)
- Sc4rySkel3ton – Redeem this code in the game to receive 75,000 Cash
- 1MFAVS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- newu1s – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- 300MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 30,000 Cash
- man1f3st – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- bl4ckwh1p – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- echoeyesonYT5K – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
Note: Players should try exiting the game and reopening it if they are having issues redeeming codes. By doing this, they will be transferred to an updated server where the code can be quickly redeemed.
Roblox Boku No: Expired codes
Here are all the invalid and expired codes that are no longer part of Roblox Boku No as of August 2022:
- cl3ss1A – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- th4nky0u – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- echoeyesonYT5K – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- mhaseason5 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- DessiNoRevamp – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- m4ihats8me – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- newyear2021 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- DessiXmas2020 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- mrc0mpr3ss – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- THXGIVING – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- d4bi – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Cash
- HallowDessi2020 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- sp00ky – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- t0muraAll4one – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- BokuNoTw1tt3r – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- sh1garaki – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- g1gant0mach1a – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- DessiNoVr – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- er4serh3ad – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- fi3rcew1ngs – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- SubtoCodexGeas – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- m1rk0 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- 200MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- pr0m1n3nceburn – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- UseCodeDessi – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- aprilf00ls – Redeem this code in the game to receive free Cash
- end3av0r – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- g3ntlecr1minal – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- infinite100% – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 Cash
- NEWYEAR2020 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- 0v3rhau1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- CHRISTMAS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- n1ght3ye – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- THANKSGIVING – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- MaineS4 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- 150MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- mhaseason4 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- pr3sentm1c – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- BNRxDessi – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- tok0yam1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- 500KFAVS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- mid0r1ya – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- 100MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- t0dor0k1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- Sub2Supershiftery – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- h0witzer1mpact – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- m1net4 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- h3r0raid – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- vi11ainraid – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- gang0rca – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- p1usu1tra – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- oj1r0 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- H4wk5 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- je4ni5t – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- 50MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- TOFUU – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- m1rio – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- JULY4TH – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- Sub2Telanthric – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
How to redeem a code in Roblox Boku No?
Players can redeem codes in Roblox Boku No using the steps given below:
Step 1: Open Roblox Boku No on any supported device like mobile and PC.
Step 2: Search for the Menu button, which may be under Health and Stamina. Click on it and select the clipboard button.
Step 3: Scroll down to the menu button until the code redemption window is visible.
Step 4: Copy the desired code from the list of active codes mentioned above.
Step 5: Paste it into the text box that says “Enter Code” and hit the “Confirm” button to claim the rewards.
Users should always remember to double-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid any sort of error.