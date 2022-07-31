Roblox King Legacy codes (August 2022): Free rewards

The developers of King Legacy provide codes for their users, and these are very beneficial and can help enhance player performance so each gamer can make an impact in the game as well as on their opponents. Moreover, they can receive exciting rewards such as Gems, Stat Reset, Beli (in-game currency), and much more using these codes.
Roblox King Legacy is a fantastic experience inspired by the well-known anime series, One Piece. The title was developed by Venture Lagoons in 2019 and is one of the most played and popular games on the platform.
Active and inactive Roblox King Legacy codes for free rewards
New active codes
Here are all the active codes for Roblox King Legacy (August 2022):
- UPDATE3.5 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Gems
- 650KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Reset
- Update3_17 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 3 Gems
- Update3_16 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 3 Gems
- Update3_15 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 3 Gems
- Update3 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 3 Gems
- THXFOR1BVISIT – Redeem this code in the game to receive 3 Gems
- 550KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Reset
- 1MFAV – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Gems
- Peodiz – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli
- DinoxLive – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli
Since Roblox codes are case-sensitive, they must be entered exactly as displayed above. If any of the codes are keyed in with a typo, it will not work. To make things easier and less time-consuming, gamers can always copy the code they want to use from the list below and paste it into the required text box.
Additionally, after an unspecified amount of time, Roblox codes will be eliminated from the game. This is why users are always recommended to use them as soon as possible.
Expired codes
Here are all the inactive and expired codes for Roblox King Legacy that are no longer part of the game (August 2022):
- Update2_5 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 3 Gems
- 500KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset
- Update2_17 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 3 Gems
- Update2_16 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Gems
- Update2_14 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Gems
- Update2_13 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Gems
- 300KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Reset
- 400KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Reset
- 600KFAV – Redeem this code in the game to receive 1 Gem
- 700KFAV – Redeem this code in the game to receive 1 Gem
- 800KFAV – Redeem this code in the game to receive 1 Gem
- 900KFAV – Redeem this code in the game to receive 1 Gem
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – Redeem this code in the game to receive 3 Gems
- 300MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli
- 500KFAV – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli
- 250KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Reset
- GasGas – Redeem this code in the game to receive 1 Gem
- BeckyStyle – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli
- KingPieceComeBack – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli
- REDBIRD – Redeem this code in the game to receive 250,000 Beli and Cash
- NewDragon – Redeem this code in the game to receive 3 Gems
- Brachio – Redeem this code in the game to receive 1 Gem
- 150KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Reset
- 200MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli
- 300KFAV – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 Beli
- UpdateGem – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- 20MVisit – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- 22kLike – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- 23kLike – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- 26kLikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- 35MVisit – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- 45KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- 45MVISIT – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- 50KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- 60MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- 70KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- 80MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- 90KFavorites – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- 100KFAV – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- BeckComeBack – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- BestEvil – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- Makalov – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- Merry Christmas – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- MIUMA – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- OpOp – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- Peerapat – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- QuakeQuake – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- Shadow – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- Snow – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- String – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- TanTaiGaming – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
- Threeramate – Redeem this code in the game to receive free reward
How to redeem a code in Roblox King Legacy
Redeeming a code in Roblox King Legacy is pretty easy, and one can learn by following the steps given below.
Here are the steps for players to follow:
Step 1: Open Roblox King Legacy on mobile, PC, or any other supported device.
Step 2: Search for the Settings gear icon, which should be available near the health bar.
Step 3: Click on it, and a code redemption window panel will pop up.
Step 4: Enter or copy the desired code from the list of active codes included above.
Step 5: Paste it into the text box and hit the Redeem button to claim the rewards.
Players should always double-check the entered code before clicking the redeem button to avoid any sort of mistake.