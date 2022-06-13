Roblox Donut Bakery Tycoon codes (June 2022): Free cash and boosts

Enjoy baking? If so, Roblox Donut Bakery Tycoon, developed by Pentatonic Games in 2019, is the ideal game for you because it allows players to bake delicious treats and later earn profits by selling them.

Donut Bakery Tycoon creators, like many other Roblox game developers, distribute redeemable codes to their players. These codes, often known as freebies, allow users to improve their gaming performance by redeeming attractive gifts.

Doing so makes the overall experience more engaging and exciting, draws in more players to the game, and facilitates plenty of other activities that benefit both players and creators. Readers can check out these codes along with ways to redeem and obtain more of them in the article below.

Codes to redeem free rewards in Roblox Donut Bakery Tycoon

New active codes

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which means they must be typed in correctly without any errors or mistakes in order to work. Users can simply copy the relevant code from the list below and paste it into the required location or text box to avoid typos or errors.

Furthermore, these codes are only available for a limited period of time and will not work when expired. Players should try to redeem these codes as soon as possible to prevent missing out on the fun that others are having and to easily claim free rewards.

With that said, here are all the active and freshly released codes for Roblox Donut Bakery Tycoon (June 2022):

EGG - Redeem this code to receive $ 50,000 Cash (New)

- Redeem this code to receive $ 50,000 Cash (New) RADIO – Redeem this code to receive $100,000 Cash (NEW)

– Redeem this code to receive $100,000 Cash (NEW) CHOCOLATE – Redeem this code to receive $60,000 Cash (NEW)

– Redeem this code to receive $60,000 Cash (NEW) CARAMEL – Redeem this code to receive $50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive $50,000 Cash NUTELLA – Redeem this code to receive $150,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive $150,000 Cash SNOWMAN – Redeem this code to receive $100,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive $100,000 Cash 2022 – Redeem this code to receive $202,200 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive $202,200 Cash NEWYEAR – Redeem this code to receive a 2x Cash Boost

– Redeem this code to receive a 2x Cash Boost GIFT – Redeem this code to receive $150,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive $150,000 Cash CAR – Redeem this code to receive $50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive $50,000 Cash NEW YEAR – Redeem this code to receive 2x Cash Boost

– Redeem this code to receive 2x Cash Boost snowflake – Redeem this code to receive $50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive $50,000 Cash DECEMBER – Redeem this code to receive $75,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive $75,000 Cash IRON – Redeem this code to receive 1,000 Iron

– Redeem this code to receive 1,000 Iron WOOD – Redeem this code to receive 1,000 Wood

– Redeem this code to receive 1,000 Wood WHEAT – Redeem this code to receive 1,000 Wheat

– Redeem this code to receive 1,000 Wheat CASH – Redeem this code to receive 10,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 10,000 Cash DONUT – Redeem this code to receive 2x Cash Boost for 4 Hours

– Redeem this code to receive 2x Cash Boost for 4 Hours CANDY – Redeem this code to receive $75,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive $60,000 Cash CREAM – Redeem this code to receive $100,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive $100,000 Cash SNOW – Redeem this code to receive $88,888 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive $88,888 Cash CUSTARD – Redeem this code to receive $50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive $50,000 Cash MONEY – Redeem this code to receive 2x Cash Boost for 2 Hours

– Redeem this code to receive 2x Cash Boost for 2 Hours SWEET – Redeem this code to receive 2x Speed Boost for 24 Hours

– Redeem this code to receive 2x Speed Boost for 24 Hours YUM – Redeem this code to receive $50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive $50,000 Cash STOVE – Redeem this code to receive $50,000 Cash

Note: If gamers are having difficulty redeeming a brand new code, they should close the game and reopen it after a few minutes. This will cause them to be transferred to a newly updated server where the codes can be redeemed.

Expired codes

Fortunately, there are no expired codes for Roblox Donut Bakery Tycoon for now!

How to redeem a code in Roblox Donut Bakery Tycoon?

Redeeming a code in Donut Bakery Tycoon is easy, and one can learn it by following the steps given below. Players must follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Roblox Donut Bakery Tycoon on any suitable device like PC, mobile, or any other.

Step 2: Click on the blue Twitter bird button, which might be available at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Enter the desired code or copy it from the list given below and paste it onto the text box that says “Enter Code”.

Step 4: Hit the redeem button to claim the rewards.

Players should double-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid any mistakes.

How to get more codes for Roblox Donut Bakery Tycoon?

More Donut Bakery Tycoon codes can be found by following the developer on Twitter, Minako (@PentaDev). Players will also be able to receive the most up-to-date information about game changes and features by following them. Developers set certain milestones for new codes, which are only revealed after users reach the targets.

More interesting facts about the experience

Donut Bakery Tycoon is more than just a game about serving food and making money; it also allows players to adopt cute and unique pets to assist them at the bakery.

Users will have to create the donuts from scratch by harvesting the wheat to make dough for the treats and then cut the dough into classic donut shapes before baking them. Players can even set up in-game Donut Stands to sell their products.

The main goal of this tycoon game is for players to rapidly grow their bakery so that they can create more donuts in a variety of flavors, including chocolate, caramel, peanuts, raspberry jelly, and more. Players should use these codes to get free rewards like cash, which will surely benefit them greatly.

