Roblox My Dragon Tycoon codes (May 2022): Free cash and glasses

Roblox My Dragon Tycoon is an all-genre multiplayer fun game invented last January. The game has garnered a considerable fan following on this gaming platform. The multiplayer tycoon game allows five players together on a single server.

Gamers have to build their own dragon house, customize it accordingly, hunt monsters using powerful weapons and explore the world of My Dragon Tycoon while flying on the dragon. Players will have to upgrade their character, home, and guns from time to time, requiring cash (in-game).

Upgrading in-game items will allow players to earn cash, and the cycle will continue throughout the game. However, players can earn more cash rapidly by redeeming the codes offered by the developers of the game, which are @Dosmas Studios.

The game was recently updated, and developers have even dropped new codes for their gamers. Readers can check out the brand new codes for Roblox My Dragon Tycoon in the article below, as well as ways to redeem them.

Roblox: My Dragon Tycoon codes to redeem free rewards

New active codes

My Dragon Tycoon codes are like all the other Roblox codes. They will also get expired sooner or later. Players should encourage themselves, their friends, and other online players to try and use these freebies as soon as possible.

Using these codes will not only help them receive free rewards but will also enhance their gaming performance. This will, in turn, increase their willingness to play the game even more, make the game more exciting and intriguing, attract more gamers towards the game, and create an impression on their opponents.

However, these codes are case-sensitive as well, meaning they must be entered in the same manner as mentioned in the list of valid codes below. If one enters the code with any error or typo, it will lead to the non-functioning of the code.

Entering a code that doesn’t work can result in a waste of one’s time and effort, which is why players should always use the other method of entering codes which is way easier than this and requires less attention and focus from the player.

Players can copy the desired code from the list below and paste it onto the required text box or location. This is an easier and faster way of entering the code while one is enjoying the game.

With that said, here are all the new, working, valid, and active codes for My Dragon Tycoon (May 2022):

MDT Update2 – Redeem this code to receive 8-Bit Glasses (NEW)

– Redeem this code to receive 8-Bit Glasses (NEW) Dosmas Studios – Redeem this code to receive $3,000 cash

– Redeem this code to receive $3,000 cash Amzeee – Redeem this code to receive $5,555 cash

– Redeem this code to receive $5,555 cash Sorry Delay XD – Redeem this code to receive $7,777 cash

– Redeem this code to receive $7,777 cash Thanks 10M Visits – Redeem this code to receive $8,000 cash

– Redeem this code to receive $8,000 cash Dragon Village – Redeem this code to receive $8,000 cash

– Redeem this code to receive $8,000 cash My Dragon Tycoon – Redeem this code to receive $3,000 cash

– Redeem this code to receive $3,000 cash MDT – Redeem this code to receive $3,000 cash

– Redeem this code to receive $3,000 cash Welcome – Redeem this code to receive $3,000 cash

Note: If a new code or any valid code does not work upon entering it, individuals should close the game for a few seconds and re-open it after some time. Otherwise, re-check the code if entered with any errors or mistakes.

The above conditions may occur because some of the servers in the game may not be updated yet, and entering a new code will not work on an un-updated server. By performing the above trick, players might be transferred to an updated server where the code will work, and then there, they can redeem the code.

Disclaimer: Fortunately, there are no expired or invalid codes for Roblox My Dragon Tycoon for now! However, some of the active codes might expire in the future.

How to redeem a code in Roblox My Dragon Tycoon?

Redeeming a code in My Dragon Tycoon is different from other Roblox games. To learn how to redeem a code in My Dragon Tycoon, one should follow the simple steps given below.

Tap on the red gift button to redeem the reward in Roblox My Dragon Tycoon (Image via Facebook Inc.)

Here are the steps for players to follow to learn how to redeem a code in Roblox My Dragon Tycoon:

Step 1: Open Roblox on mobile, PC, or any other suitable device

Step 2: Launch My Dragon Tycoon

Step 3: Search for the “Gift” icon available in red on the side of the screen.

Step 4: Tap on the red icon, and a text box will appear

Step 5: Enter the desired code from the valid code list mentioned above into the text box

Step 6: Or copy the code that is to be entered from the list above and paste it onto the text box

Step 7: Hit the “Enter” key on the keyboard to claim the rewards

Step 8: Enjoy the rewards!

Remember to double-check the entered code before hitting on the “Enter” key to avoid any typos or errors being entered mistakenly.

However, players are also recommended to join the official Discord server to stay updated regarding the codes and the game and become the best player for My Dragon Tycoon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far