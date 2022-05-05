Roblox Digimon Masters codes (May 2022): Free coins and diamonds

Nowadays, there are many anime and manga lovers out there, and Roblox has several games for them as well. A famous online gaming platform has to offer games for every genre and everyone. Fans love games inspired by their favorite series, video games, or movies.

Likewise, based on a popular Japanese series of media on Roblox games called Roblox Digimon Masters was created in 2012. The game was recently updated and the developers released some active codes for the game.

Digimon Masters codes will help players receive exciting free rewards like Diamonds, Coins, etc. The article discusses new available, active, and valid codes for Digimon Masters (May 2022) and ways to redeem those codes.

Diving into Roblox Digimon Masters codes

New active codes

These active codes are not here to last forever and can expire soon. Players are advised to use these codes as soon as possible. Roblox codes are also case-sensitive, which means the code will only work if entered in the same manner as given by the developers themselves.

Hence, for the proper functioning of the code, players are recommended to enter the working code carefully or instead copy and paste the desired code mentioned in the list below.

The following is the list of new active, valid, and working codes for Digimon Masters (May 2022):

· Likes30k: Redeem this code for 30 Gehenna, 30k Diamonds, 100M Coins

· Winter2021: Redeem this code for 25M Coins, 3.3K Diamonds, KaiserGremon

· WelcomeToDMRCommunity: Redeem this code for 10M Coins, 5K Diamonds, and ZeedMillenniummon

· nakata1609: Redeem this code for 100M Coins, 10K Diamonds, OmnimonZwartD

· WelcomeToDMR: Redeem this code for 10M Coins, 800 Diamonds, OmnimonZwartX

Expired codes

As mentioned earlier, Roblox codes do get expired from time to time, so players are advised to use them before they expire. However, users can always look at these codes to avoid wasting their time.

Entering any expired code will not affect the progress of the game. The code will simply not function. So to avoid entering expired codes and wondering why they are not working, gamers should check out the list below.

Here’s a list of the codes for Digimon Masters that got expired and will not work in May 2022:

Likes20k : Redeem this code for 200M Coins and 20K Diamonds, Dracomon

Visits10M: Redeem this code for 100M Coins and 10K Diamonds, ZdHou

How to redeem codes

Step 1: Open Roblox on a mobile phone, PC, or device.

Step 2: Launch Digimon Masters.

Step 3: Click on the “Gift Box” icon available on the right side of the screen.

Step 4: A pop-up will appear from the window, and players will see a text box.

Step 5: Enter the desired working code from the list above. Or instead, copy the desired work from above and paste it there into the box.

Step 6: Click on the “Redeem Code” option and receive the rewards.

About Roblox Digimon Masters

Digimon Masters is based on a Japanese media series consisting of anime, manga, video games, toys, trading card games, and other media created by Akiyoshi Hongo.

Digimon is short for Digital Monsters.

The multiplayer game is created by nakata1609 and can be played with up to 20 players connected on a single server. The game involves players defeating strong monsters, finding epic treasure chests, exploring the gaming world through maps, and upgrading characters.

Players can choose between 300 different animated characters and play the role of their favorite one. Players can make new friends online and roleplay with them. Challenge other players and fight the evil monsters of the game with other players, level up, and conquer all the areas in the digital world.

The Japanese media-inspired Roblox game provides the same vibes to gamers as they used to get while watching anime series or reading manga.

Digimon Masters allows players to make friends online (Image via Roblox)

Gamers can also grind bosses and monsters in the game to earn more coins and unlock stronger monsters. Digimon Masters has more than 16 million gamers visiting the game daily.

Players can use the codes provided by the developers to enhance their gaming sessions and make them more memorable and fun while playing with their friends or other online players.

The players also use the codes to look more attractive to their opponents and level up the game faster. Roblox premium players get the advantage of an additional 200% reward to boost everything. Gamers are advised to stay updated regarding the codes and the game itself.

To stay updated, players will have to follow the developers on social media like Twitter: @Huey_Shinzo, join the Discord server: Digimon Masters, subscribe to its YouTube channel: Shinzoki, or subscribe its YouTube channel join the Roblox Group.

Edited by Srijan Sen