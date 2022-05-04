5 best Roblox games like Elden Ring

Roblox games offer players experiences that are decidedly different. From original adventures to something along the lines of what players already know about, Roblox has something for every gamer out there. Since the launch and inevitable rise in popularity of Elden Ring, certain Roblox games that offer a similar experience have received a boost in their popularity.

Elden Ring is an action role-playing game set from a third-person perspective with fighting and exploration at its core. Players begin with a linear path, but as they continue, they are free to explore various areas.

Elden Ring's combat is primarily influenced by earlier Souls games' character-building components and intellectual assets. These include features such as planned and close-range melee combat with the usage of skills, magic abilities, and blocking and evading techniques.

A list of 5 Roblox games that Elden Ring fans should try out

Elden Ring is undoubtedly one of the most unforgettable gaming experiences of recent times, but many gamers prefer something different or more. If players like more linear games and titles that aren't as brutal in the fighting department, or if they have finished Elden Ring, they might be seeking something comparable.

This list is just the tip of the iceberg. Once players start playing games on Roblox, they will realize that there are thousands of games and multiple genres for best entertainment.

1) World of Magic

Players always start with 0 reputation when they join in and start the game in a new save file. This can be boosted or diminished by accomplishing good tasks, such as those offered by villages or bounty hunters, and evil tasks, such as those supplied by bandits or dark wizards.

In World of Magic, reputation impacts how NPCs react to players, and players can improve or damage their reputation by performing good or evil activities, as determined by the Magic Council. The reputation of players may be found in the bottom-center of the screen, and different degrees of reputation need different amounts of reputation points.

Just like how Elden Ring has eight stats that players can level up, this game has five good, five evil, and one for neutral levels of reputation, adding up for a total of 11 levels. They are - Legendary Hero, Saint, Hero, Protector, Friendly, Neutral, Unfriendly, Hostile, Villain, and Tyrant.

2) Magic Training

This game is for all the Harry Potter and Elden Ring fans out there. Magic Training is a Roblox-based light-weight wizarding combat simulator with over 60 castable spells and a big terrain to explore.

Players may not relate to this game by just looking at the esthetics, but it's almost like Melina taking the players through the growth phase in Elden Ring. In the end, they have to face off against every opponent.

The game mechanics in Magic Training allow two players to participate in a spell struggle that mimics the effects of the two spells. The wands of both players will constantly keep colliding, emitting energy all the while. The losing players will be afflicted by their opponents' spell, and their own spell will be reflected back at them.

Just like the Sacred Relic Sword in Elden Ring, players can use the Elder Wand Gamepass available at 1500 Robux. Due to the increased rate at which the white orbs take action, it is well known that defeating a player with an Elder Wand when clashing is extremely difficult.

3) Grand Piece Online

Inspired by the popular shonen manga One Piece, Grand Piece Online was Grand Quest Games' much-anticipated 2020 maritime Roblox game. Players can discover new islands across the sea, hunt for gold, unusual fruits said to empower those who consume them, take on formidable bosses, and form and disband crews. Players can choose to take their own route in the game.

Like Legendary Swords in Elden Ring, Grand Piece Online also has Japanese swords to defeat bosses. In the game, there are a variety of swords, each with its own set of powers and damage. Many, such as Pole, Trident, and others, can be utilized for any type of material. Swords are one of the three types of combat weapons in the game, along with fighting styles and guns, that aid the player in either PvP or PvE.

4) Ninja Legends

Ninja Legends is a fighting and open-world Roblox role-playing game that stresses quick reactions, stunning moves, and skill mastery. It combines ninjas, fighting, role-playing, and adventure into one comprehensive and thrilling game. Players can take actions such as teleporting behind their opponents and startling them with a Naruto-style Jutsu assault. Better yet, players can climb a tree and sneak up on their opponents in a ninja-like maneuver.

The Roblox game also includes pet ownership, skill paths, element combinations, and other RPG elements. Ninja Legends is a Roblox RPG game with a strong focus on battles that players usually like.

Why should one play Ninja Legends on Roblox? Ninjas are awesome. Given the scarcity of solid ninja-themed Roblox RPGs, Roblox's Ninja Legends is a game that hits all the right notes. Naruto-style jutsus, physics-defying kunais, and ricocheting shurikens are only a few examples.

5) Deadly Sins Retribution

If someone appreciates the notion of using magic, fighting, and embracing all their favorite RPG features in one large Roblox game, Deadly Sins Retribution is the game for them. It's an RPG-adventure game inspired by the popular anime series, The Seven Deadly Sins.

The purpose of Deadly Sins Retribution is to utilize magic and weaponry to defeat their opponents. These include members of the Giants clan or series bosses, such as Diana and King, very similar to bosses such as Fire Giant, Morgott, The Omen King, and more in Elden Ring.

The more stages players achieve, the more powerful their magic gets and the more weapons they can use. Players also get an opportunity to play as or against some of the series' most recognizable characters, including Meliodas and Zeldris.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan