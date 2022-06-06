Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes for free cash (June 2022)

Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes can be redeemed for cash, which can be used to buy new vehicles, platforms, and other accessories for the car dealership. If players want to get a head start on this procedure, they should check out the active codes listed in this article.
Car Dealership Tycoon is a Roblox tycoon game that allows users to create and personalize their own car dealership by adding different cars, unique designs, and much more. When they're not raking in cash, players can go out in the town, role play, and explore the universe with their buddies.
Driving and racing are also ways for players to make money.
Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon: Latest codes for free cash
Active codes for Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon
Please copy and paste the codes to avoid making any mistakes. And since these codes may expire after a certain amount of time, players should reap their benefits as soon as possible.
- 4Years- Redeem this code to get 50K cash
- 550KLikes- Redeem this code to get 55K cash
- 600KLikes- Redeem this code to get 60K cash
- 900MVisits- Redeem this code to get 90K cash
- BarnFind- Redeem this code to get 50K cash
- Crimes- Redeem this code to get 50K cash
- Eggs2022- Redeem this code to get 50K cash
- FOXZIE - Redeem this code for 15K cash
- Tstingray- Redeem this code to get 25K cash
Expired Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes that won't work
These codes do not work in the game anymore.
- 1MilMembers- Redeem this code to get 30K cash
- 250KLikes- Redeem this code to get 50K cash
- 250MVISITS- Redeem this code to get 25K cash
- 300MPH+- Redeem this code to get 30K cash
- 300MVISITS- Redeem this code to get 30K cash
- 350KLikes- Redeem this code to get 50K cash
- 35KSUBS- Redeem this code to get 35K cash
- 400MVISITS- Redeem this code to get 40K cash
- 450KLikes- Redeem this code to get cash
- 500KLikes- Redeem this code to get 50K cash
- 500MVISITS- Redeem this code to get 50K cash
- 50kSubs- Redeem this code to get $50K cash
- 70Eggs- Redeem this code to get 25K cash
- 800MVisits- Redeem this code to get 80K cash
- 90KSUBS- Redeem this code to get 90K cash
- Burnout- Redeem this code to get 35K cash
- BYEWINTER- Redeem this code to get 25K cash
- CLASSICS- Redeem this code to get 30,000K cash
- February- Redeem this code to get 30K cash
- FrozenLake- Redeem this code to get 35K cash
- Gifts2021- Redeem this code to get 50K cash
- HandBrake- Redeem this code to get 35K cash
- HappyHolidays- Redeem this code to get 25K cash
- HyperCars- Redeem this code to get 25K cash
- IceCharger- Redeem this code to get 25K cash
- ICECOLD- Redeem this code to get 30K cash
- IceRaceReturn- Redeem this code to get 35K cash
- July2021- Redeem this code to get 30K cash
- LastTimeSnowMap- Redeem this code to get 35K cash
- MerryXmas- Redeem this code to get 50K cash
- NewDealership- Redeem this code to get 35K cash
- NewUpdate- Redeem this code to get 25K cash
- OffRoadRace- Redeem this code to get 35K cash
- OldSchool- Redeem this code to get 25K cash
- POLICE- Redeem this code to get 50K cash
- Pumpkin- Redeem this code to get 35K cash
- Rims- Redeem this code to get 40K cash
- SANTA- Redeem this code to get 50K cash
- SCARY- Redeem this code to get 35K cash
- Sleigh- Redeem this code to get 35K cash
- SpikeTires— Redeem code for 30K cash
- Spoilers- Redeem this code to get 40K cash
- Spooky- Redeem this code to get 35K cash
- Springs- Redeem this code to get 40K cash
- Streetrace- Redeem this code to get 35K cash
- Summer2021 - Redeem for K35K cash
- thumbsup- Redeem this code to get 35K cash
- Tires- Redeem this code to get 40K cash
- TireUpgrades- Redeem this code to get 35K cash
- Tstingray100k- Redeem this code to get 100K cash
- Twitter10k- Redeem this code to get 25K cash
- twitter30k- Redeem this code to get 30K cash
- Twitter5K- Redeem this code to get 5K cash
- Twitter8k- Redeem this code to get 25K cash
- WinterSeason- Redeem this code to get 28K cash
- Xmas2020- Redeem this code to get 25K cash
- Xmas2021- Redeem this code to get 35K cash
- Year2021- Redeem this code to get 25K cash
- Year2022- Redeem this code to get 50K cash
- YouTube25k- Redeem this code to get 25K cash
Steps to redeem codes on Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon
Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:
- Launch Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon
- At the top of the screen, near your cash total, tap the Settings gear icon.
- Choose a code from the active list.
- Copy the code and paste it into the Enter Code textbox.
- To receive your reward, press the Plus button.