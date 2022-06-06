Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes for free cash (June 2022)

Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes can be redeemed for cash, which can be used to buy new vehicles, platforms, and other accessories for the car dealership. If players want to get a head start on this procedure, they should check out the active codes listed in this article.

Car Dealership Tycoon is a Roblox tycoon game that allows users to create and personalize their own car dealership by adding different cars, unique designs, and much more. When they're not raking in cash, players can go out in the town, role play, and explore the universe with their buddies.

Driving and racing are also ways for players to make money.

Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon: Latest codes for free cash

Active codes for Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

Please copy and paste the codes to avoid making any mistakes. And since these codes may expire after a certain amount of time, players should reap their benefits as soon as possible.

4Years- Redeem this code to get 50K cash

550KLikes- Redeem this code to get 55K cash

600KLikes- Redeem this code to get 60K cash

900MVisits- Redeem this code to get 90K cash

BarnFind- Redeem this code to get 50K cash

Crimes- Redeem this code to get 50K cash

Eggs2022- Redeem this code to get 50K cash

FOXZIE - Redeem this code for 15K cash

Tstingray- Redeem this code to get 25K cash

Expired Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes that won't work

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

1MilMembers- Redeem this code to get 30K cash

250KLikes- Redeem this code to get 50K cash

250MVISITS- Redeem this code to get 25K cash

300MPH+- Redeem this code to get 30K cash

300MVISITS- Redeem this code to get 30K cash

350KLikes- Redeem this code to get 50K cash

35KSUBS- Redeem this code to get 35K cash

400MVISITS- Redeem this code to get 40K cash

450KLikes- Redeem this code to get cash

500KLikes- Redeem this code to get 50K cash

500MVISITS- Redeem this code to get 50K cash

50kSubs- Redeem this code to get $50K cash

70Eggs- Redeem this code to get 25K cash

800MVisits- Redeem this code to get 80K cash

90KSUBS- Redeem this code to get 90K cash

Burnout- Redeem this code to get 35K cash

BYEWINTER- Redeem this code to get 25K cash

CLASSICS- Redeem this code to get 30,000K cash

February- Redeem this code to get 30K cash

FrozenLake- Redeem this code to get 35K cash

Gifts2021- Redeem this code to get 50K cash

HandBrake- Redeem this code to get 35K cash

HappyHolidays- Redeem this code to get 25K cash

HyperCars- Redeem this code to get 25K cash

IceCharger- Redeem this code to get 25K cash

ICECOLD- Redeem this code to get 30K cash

IceRaceReturn- Redeem this code to get 35K cash

July2021- Redeem this code to get 30K cash

LastTimeSnowMap- Redeem this code to get 35K cash

MerryXmas- Redeem this code to get 50K cash

NewDealership- Redeem this code to get 35K cash

NewUpdate- Redeem this code to get 25K cash

OffRoadRace- Redeem this code to get 35K cash

OldSchool- Redeem this code to get 25K cash

POLICE- Redeem this code to get 50K cash

Pumpkin- Redeem this code to get 35K cash

Rims- Redeem this code to get 40K cash

SANTA- Redeem this code to get 50K cash

SCARY- Redeem this code to get 35K cash

Sleigh- Redeem this code to get 35K cash

SpikeTires— Redeem code for 30K cash

Spoilers- Redeem this code to get 40K cash

Spooky- Redeem this code to get 35K cash

Springs- Redeem this code to get 40K cash

Streetrace- Redeem this code to get 35K cash

Summer2021 - Redeem for K35K cash

thumbsup- Redeem this code to get 35K cash

Tires- Redeem this code to get 40K cash

TireUpgrades- Redeem this code to get 35K cash

Tstingray100k- Redeem this code to get 100K cash

Twitter10k- Redeem this code to get 25K cash

twitter30k- Redeem this code to get 30K cash

Twitter5K- Redeem this code to get 5K cash

Twitter8k- Redeem this code to get 25K cash

WinterSeason- Redeem this code to get 28K cash

Xmas2020- Redeem this code to get 25K cash

Xmas2021- Redeem this code to get 35K cash

Year2021- Redeem this code to get 25K cash

Year2022- Redeem this code to get 50K cash

YouTube25k- Redeem this code to get 25K cash

Steps to redeem codes on Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Launch Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

At the top of the screen, near your cash total, tap the Settings gear icon.

Choose a code from the active list.

Copy the code and paste it into the Enter Code textbox.

To receive your reward, press the Plus button.

