Roblox Dragon Ball Revenge codes (June 2022): Free stats and more

Roblox Dragon Ball Revenge is a single-player anime experience game in which players create their own characters who will live in the Dragon Ball universe. Released in last August, this game will allow players will have to develop their characters and maximize their powers by upgrading them.

As players make their characters stronger in the game, they can compete with others to see who is more powerful. The title's main goal is for players to become the most powerful fighters in the game.

Roblox Dragon Ball Revenge was recently updated, and along with the new improvements, the developers published some new codes. These codes provide players with free rewards such as Stats, Zeni, and other exciting in-game items to help them improve their performance in the game.

Codes to earn free rewards in Roblox Dragon Ball Revenge

New active codes

Players should be careful while entering these Roblox codes because they are case-sensitive and must be entered exactly as provided by the creators. To avoid typing errors, players can simply copy the codes from below and paste them into the required text box or location in the game.

Players should keep in mind that Roblox codes are temporary and will be withdrawn from the game after a specific period of time. To prevent missing out on free rewards, players should use them as soon as possible.

Here are all the active codes for Roblox Dragon Ball Revenge (June 2022):

UPDJune2022 – Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni (NEW)

– Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni (NEW) FreeZenkai – Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni

– Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni DBZRevengeUPD – Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni

– Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni AbstritoPro – Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni

– Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni RevengeUPD2022 – Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni

– Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni 50m – Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni

– Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni Visits3M – Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni

– Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni SorryForBugs – Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni

– Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni 50M – Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni

– Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni 1M – Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni

– Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni FREEZenkai – Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni

– Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni Revenge2022 – Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni

– Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni DBZRevenge – Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni

– Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni Omnigogito – Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni

– Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni RoDro_Fs – Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni

– Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni IncE_Fs – Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni

– Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni RainBowgotenksYT – Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni

– Redeem this code to receive Stats and Zeni Visits2M – Redeem this code to receive 2m Stats & 10,000 Zeni

– Redeem this code to receive 2m Stats & 10,000 Zeni DanieltGT – Redeem this code to receive a 1.4M Form (Partners)

– Redeem this code to receive a 1.4M Form (Partners) Metalizer – Redeem this code to receive a 1.4M Form (Partners)

– Redeem this code to receive a 1.4M Form (Partners) HappyNewYear2022 – Redeem this code to receive 500k Stats & 10,000 Zeni

Note: If players run into any issues while using these codes, they should close the game and reopen it after a few minutes. This may cause them to be transferred to a new server where the codes can be easily redeemed.

Expired Codes

Fortunately, there are no expired codes for Roblox Dragan Ball Revenge for now.

How to redeem a code in Roblox Dragon Ball Revenge

Redeeming a code in Dragon Ball Revenge is easy, and players can do so by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Open Roblox Dragon Ball Revenge on a mobile, PC, or any other supported device.

Step 2: Click on the Codes button in the main menu

Step 3: Enter or Copy the desired code from the list mentioned above

Step 4: Paste it onto the text box that says 'Enter Code Here'

Step 5: Hit the redeem but to claim the rewards

Players should double-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid any mistakes.

How to get more codes in Roblox Dragon Ball Revenge

Players can keep an eye out for more codes by following the game's developers on Twitter: playbzrevenge. They can also join the official Discord server to stay up-to-date on the latest Dragon Ball Revenge news and codes, as well as interact with other Dragon Ball Revenge players.

Other Roblox games like Dragon Ball Revenge

Dragon Ball Online Generations

Asunder Studios released Dragon Ball Online Generations in 2019. In this multiplayer fighting game, players will face off against each other or deadly monsters. The game features a variety of combos, a wide range of mission options, buffs for many playable races, and PvP action.

The game has a large fan base, and up to 12 players can join a single server. The gacha experience is available for players to enjoy with friends and other online gamers.

Dragon Blox

G RBLX Games published Dragon Blox in 2019, and in this game, players train in the Dragon Ball universe to become powerful. The game was previously named Super Saiyan Simulator 2.

This multiplayer game supports 11 players on a single server, and with over 246 million visits, the game has a huge fan base. This gacha game is really popular on the platform, and players should definitely try it out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far