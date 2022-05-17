Dragon Blox codes in Roblox: Free resets and rebirths (May 2022)

Roblox Dragon Blox codes can be used to get in-game bonuses, cash, and stat resets for free. These codes can aid players in becoming the most formidable Saiyan of all time!

Roblox Dragon Blox's previous name was Super Saiyan Simulator 2. It's a game in which users take on the role of a Saiyan hero from the anime Dragon Ball. They can progress through the phases of the mighty Saiyan race, learn new skills, and eventually become the game's most fierce Super Saiyan!

This is a chance to become even more powerful than Son Goku!

Roblox: Dragon Blox codes for free resets and rebirths

Active codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

The codes can expire at an undetermined time because they have no expiration date. Hence, gamers are urged to use them at the earliest. Readers should note that these codes need to be keyed precisely as they appear, with every case and punctuation mark in place. This is best achieved by copy-pasting.

The steps to redeem the codes are explained below in detail.

1MGROUPMEMBERS! – Redeem this code for 3 Skill Reset Points (New)

MAY2022FREEREBIRTH! – Redeem this code for 2 Rebirth (New)

MAY2022FREESKILLRESET! – Redeem this code for Skill Reset (New)

Expired codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

Codes, post expiring, will throw an error that says, "Codes not recognized." Fans need not be disheartened as there are three active codes, and they are definitely worth using. For some expired codes, they can read on:

100KLIKES_FREESKILLPOINTS - Redeem this code to get X Skill Points Reset

200MVISITS! - Redeem code to get two rebirths to three skill resets (new!)

500KGROUPMEMBERSREWARD_2REBIRTH - Redeem this code to get X rebirths

APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem code to get two rebirths (new!)

APRIL2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem code to get three skill resets (new!)

DECEMBERFREESKILLRESET! - Redeem this code to get free skill point reset

FREE_SKILLPOINTS - Redeem this code to get X Skill Points Reset (Expires on September 1st, 2021)

FREE3SKILLRESET! - Redeem this code to get Xskill point reset

FREESKILLPOINTSRESET! - Redeem this code to get X skill point reset

FREESKILLPOINTSWEEKEND - Redeem this code to get X skill point resets

FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem this code to get X skill point reset

HAPPY150KLIKES! - Redeem this code to get 2x rebirths

January2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem this code to get 2x rebirths

January2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem this code to get a free skill point reset

MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem code to get rebirth

MARCH2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem code to get skill reset

NOVEMBERFREESKILLRESET! - Redeem this code to get free skill point reset

REDEEM4FREESKILLPOINTS - Redeem this code to get X Skill Points Reset

UPDATE7FREESKILLRESET - Redeem this code to get X skill point reset

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

The process of employing codes is relatively straightforward. Simply follow these easy steps:

Open the game Dragon Blox.

The menu button on the left must be selected. After that, click the setting button, then the redeem code button in the lower right to bring up the settings menu's code redemption entry box.

Enter the code, hit enter, and that's all there is.

More codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

More new Dragon Blox codes are available on the game's official social media accounts, including Twitter, Roblox, and Discord. Gamers must go to the game's home page to receive connections to these.

The game's producers also usually release gift codes at exceptional times, such as the game's accomplishments, prominent events, partnerships, and special events.

Similar games on Roblox

Dragon Blox Ultimate

Dragon Ball lovers who've always wanted to go on an expedition with their favorite character will be delighted by Dragon Blox Ultimate. This game combines classic RPG principles with aspects from the Dragon Ball anime universe to create a place full of adventure, conflict, friends, and foes.

Roblox players will experience a high level of personalization while designing their characters. Once in the game, users can do side missions, level up their talents to suit their preferred playing style, and explore the globe while forming allies or foes.

Dragon Ball Rage

Dragon Ball Rage is a significantly more traditional alternative for Dragon Ball fans in the Roblox community, having been developed and updated for over a decade. While the gameplay is a little dated, Dragon Ball Rage carries its own against newer, more complicated titles of the genre, with a giant map of islands for gamers to discover and practice their abilities on.

Players can put their talents to the test in the championship area when they are prepared to take on PvP. Both stats and attacks are decided by their priorities during training, allowing them to customize their fighting style to their preferences.

Dragon Ball Online Generations

Given how important fighting mechanics are in most Dragon Ball games, it's only natural that one of the best offerings on Roblox would have a very detailed and sophisticated battle system.

Dragon Ball Online Generations goes above and beyond with multiple combinations, benefits from various playable races, and a vast selection of quest options and PVP action.

Edited by Ravi Iyer