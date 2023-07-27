Roblox: How to get all free Bebe Rexha items in Harmony Hills

Roblox players and fans of Bebe Rexha are in for a treat, as Harmony Hills, a Roblox game made by Warner Music Group, is hosting a virtual event where the iconic singer will be performing. Coupled with the spectacle, the event promises free Bebe Rexha items. All you need to do is participate in an entertaining roller dance game and showcase your talents on the dance floor.

In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps to obtain all free Bebe Rexha items in Harmony Hills.

Getting all free Bebe Rexha items in Roblox's Harmony Hills

All free items in the Bebe Rexha event (Image via Roblox)

Roblox's Harmony Hills contains three Bebe Rexha items up for grabs, each requiring a specific number of tickets. Here's the breakdown:

Cassette Player - 200 tickets Disco Ball Helmet - 400 tickets Disco Sunglasses - 600 tickets

How to earn tickets in Roblox's Harmony Hills

Collecting tickets for the free Bebe Rexha items is a fun task that involves completing various mini-games. However, it's important to note that there is a daily limit of 200 tickets. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to earn tickets:

Step 1: Bebe Rexha's Roller Oasis

Harmony Hills Bebe Rexha free item tutorial (Image via Youtube/Mythione)

To start, equip the rollers from the Skates stand next to the bus stop. Then, head to the bus behind the stand and fast-travel to Bebe Rexha's Roller Oasis.

Step 2: The Roller Disco Challenge

Harmony Hills Bebe Rexha free item tutorial (Image via Youtube/Mythione)

Inside the Roller Disco, you'll notice hoops floating in the air. Your task is to skate and jump through these hoops while ducking under hurdles. Each successful attempt will reward you with two tickets. It may take some time to reach 200 tickets, but it's a fun activity nonetheless.

Step 3: Changing challenges

Harmony Hills Bebe Rexha free item tutorial (Image via Youtube/Mythione)

The dance challenge will begin at 01:04, with the obstacles remaining until the time runs out. As time passes, the difficulty of the challenges will change. In the first round, you'll only need to jump through hoops, but the latter stages will feature hurdles to duck under.

Step 4: Emote Challenges

Harmony Hills Bebe Rexha free item tutorial (Image via Youtube/Mythione)

The challenges will keep evolving as you play the game. There will also be emote challenges where you must use the appropriate emote on the dance floor. For instance, when the Line Dance notification appears, perform the Line Dance emote to earn an extra five tickets.

Step 5: Accumulating Tickets

Harmony Hills Bebe Rexha free item tutorial (Image via Youtube/Mythione)

With these 200 tickets, you can buy the first free item which is the Cassette Player. You can return to Bebe Rexha's Roller Oasis every day to earn more and obtain all the items. While the daily ticket limit is 200, your tally will increase over time if you choose to save them for a specific item.

Takeaway

The Roblox Bebe Rexha Crossover is set to premiere at 19:00 ET / 16:00 PT /00:00 BST on July 28, 2023. Numerous fans have shown interest in the event on Twitter, while many are not pleased that Gamefam is hosting it.

Roblox is not new to such collaboration events, previously having joined hands with popular artists including Elton John, Lil Nas X, Twenty One Pilots, Charli XCX, and more.

Like the virtual spectacle in Fortnite featuring a giant Travis Scott hovering over the map, Roblox is capitalizing on the metaverse with these events as fans get to listen to their favorite artists in-game, from the comfort of their homes.