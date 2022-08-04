Roblox Project Hero codes (August 2022): Free spins, XP, and more

Roblox Project Hero is an entertaining Roblox game inspired by the popular anime series My Hero Academia. Created in 2020 by Midnight' Studioz, this well-known Roblox game was recently updated, subsequently leading to new Roblox codes being released for it by the developers.
As always, these Roblox codes are extremely beneficial for players as they help them enhance their performance, have a lasting impact on their opponents, have more fun within the game, and receive free rewards such as spins, XP, stat reset, and many other exciting in-game benefits.
Codes to redeem free rewards in Roblox Project Hero
New active codes for Roblox Project Hero
Listed below are all the active and freshly released codes for Roblox Project Hero (August 2022):
- PLSCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Rewards (NEW)
- PLSREP – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Rewards (NEW)
- VERISONV42NEW – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- THANKSFORNEWCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- ROBLOXDOWNSTATRESET – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset
- SHYUTDOWNCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- NEWVERISON42 – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- NEWESTSTATRESET – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset
- THANKSMRUNRIO – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- FINALLYSTATRESET – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset
- 20SPINCODEYES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- BIGBUGPATCH – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Quirk Spins
- UPDATE4SPINS – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- UPDATE4DOUBLESPINS – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- UPDATE4EXP – Redeem this code in the game to receive an XP
- UPDATE4LITEXPEXP – Redeem this code in the game to receive an XP
- DOUBLEREP4 – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Hero Rep
- VILLAIN4REPUPDATE – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Villain Rep
- STATRESETUPDATE4 – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset
- NEWESTCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset
- NEWESTSPINS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Quirk Spins
- ShutdownCode1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset (Case-sensitive)
- Shutdowncode1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Quirk Spins (Case-sensitive)
- SORRYFORBUG – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Quirk Spins
- RESETMEASAP – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset
- PATCH1CODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- PATCH2CODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- PATCHINGCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- EVERYTHINGPATCHED – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- THANKSFORPATCH – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spin
- EXPCODE1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive an XP
- EXPCODE2 – Redeem this code in the game to receive an XP
- VILLAINREP – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Villain Rep
- HEROREP – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Hero Rep
- STATRESET35 – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset
- NEWSPINS35 – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- CODEGOTDROPED – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- LETSGOCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- STATRESETFI – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset
- CODEDROPPED – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins & Rep
- ALLMIGHTISHERE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- NEWCODEEE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- 4MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset
- 80KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- LASTSHUTDOWN – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins
- BUGFIXES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins
- MOBILEISLIVE – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins
- CODEENJOY – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins
- UPDATEISOUT – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset
- NEWUPDATE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- COOLCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- RESETSTATS – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset
- EPICCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- NEWCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- UPDATE – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Quirk Spins
- CHRISTMAS – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset
- 75KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- CHRISTMASEVE – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset
- CODEY – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- 70KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- 3MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins
- CHRISTMAS! – Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Point Reset
- UPDATE1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins
- NasuuYT – Redeem this code in the game to receive 3 Quirk Spins
- SPINSYES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins
- 60KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- WISEHI – Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Point Reset
- 55KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- 2MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 8 Free Quirk Spins
- 50KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 8 Quirk Spins
- 45KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- 1MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Point Reset
- 40KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Quirk Spins
- 35KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 8 Quirk Spins
- MORESET2 – Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Point Reset
- 25KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins
- 20KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins
- 500KVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins
- 15KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Quirk Spins
- UNRIOCLUTCH – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins & XP
- 10KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 8 Quirk Spins
- 5KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins
- MOGIFT – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins, Rep, Cash, & XP
- RELEASE – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins
Like with all Roblox games, these codes are case-sensitive and must be entered in the correct format, which has been either specified by the developers or indicated above. The code will not work if it is entered incorrectly or with a typo, resulting in players wasting their time and energy. To simplify this process, users simply have to copy and paste the desired Roblox code from the list.
How to redeem a code in Roblox Project Hero
Redeeming a code in Roblox Project Hero is an easy process and players can do so by following the steps provided below:
- Open Roblox Project Hero on PC, mobile, or any other supported device.
- Click on the Codes button, which may be available at the bottom of the screen.
- A Code Redemption window panel will pop up.
- Enter or copy the desired code from the list of active codes mentioned above.
- Paste it into the text box that says “Enter Code” and hit the Confirm button to claim the rewards.
Roblox Players should always remember to double-check the entered code before hitting the Confirm button to avoid any accidental mistakes or typos.