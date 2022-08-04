Roblox Project Hero codes (August 2022): Free spins, XP, and more

Roblox Project Hero is an entertaining Roblox game inspired by the popular anime series My Hero Academia. Created in 2020 by Midnight' Studioz, this well-known Roblox game was recently updated, subsequently leading to new Roblox codes being released for it by the developers.

As always, these Roblox codes are extremely beneficial for players as they help them enhance their performance, have a lasting impact on their opponents, have more fun within the game, and receive free rewards such as spins, XP, stat reset, and many other exciting in-game benefits.

Codes to redeem free rewards in Roblox Project Hero

New active codes for Roblox Project Hero

Listed below are all the active and freshly released codes for Roblox Project Hero (August 2022):

PLSCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Rewards (NEW)

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Rewards (NEW) PLSREP – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Rewards (NEW)

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Rewards (NEW) VERISONV42NEW – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins THANKSFORNEWCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins ROBLOXDOWNSTATRESET – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset SHYUTDOWNCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins NEWVERISON42 – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins NEWESTSTATRESET – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset THANKSMRUNRIO – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins FINALLYSTATRESET – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset 20SPINCODEYES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins BIGBUGPATCH – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Quirk Spins UPDATE4SPINS – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins UPDATE4DOUBLESPINS – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins UPDATE4EXP – Redeem this code in the game to receive an XP

– Redeem this code in the game to receive an XP UPDATE4LITEXPEXP – Redeem this code in the game to receive an XP

– Redeem this code in the game to receive an XP DOUBLEREP4 – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Hero Rep

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Hero Rep VILLAIN4REPUPDATE – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Villain Rep

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Villain Rep STATRESETUPDATE4 – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset NEWESTCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset NEWESTSPINS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Quirk Spins ShutdownCode1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset (Case-sensitive)

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset (Case-sensitive) Shutdowncode1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Quirk Spins (Case-sensitive)

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Quirk Spins (Case-sensitive) SORRYFORBUG – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Quirk Spins RESETMEASAP – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset PATCH1CODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins PATCH2CODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins PATCHINGCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins EVERYTHINGPATCHED – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins THANKSFORPATCH – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spin

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spin EXPCODE1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive an XP

– Redeem this code in the game to receive an XP EXPCODE2 – Redeem this code in the game to receive an XP

– Redeem this code in the game to receive an XP VILLAINREP – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Villain Rep

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Villain Rep HEROREP – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Hero Rep

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Hero Rep STATRESET35 – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset NEWSPINS35 – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins CODEGOTDROPED – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins LETSGOCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins STATRESETFI – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset CODEDROPPED – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins & Rep

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins & Rep ALLMIGHTISHERE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins NEWCODEEE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins 4MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset 80KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins LASTSHUTDOWN – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins BUGFIXES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins MOBILEISLIVE – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins CODEENJOY – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins UPDATEISOUT – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset NEWUPDATE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins COOLCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins RESETSTATS – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset EPICCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins NEWCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins UPDATE – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Quirk Spins CHRISTMAS – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset 75KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins CHRISTMASEVE – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset CODEY – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins 70KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins 3MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins CHRISTMAS! – Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Point Reset

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Point Reset UPDATE1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins NasuuYT – Redeem this code in the game to receive 3 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 3 Quirk Spins SPINSYES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins 60KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins WISEHI – Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Point Reset

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Point Reset 55KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins 2MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 8 Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 8 Free Quirk Spins 50KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 8 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 8 Quirk Spins 45KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins 1MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Point Reset

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Point Reset 40KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Quirk Spins 35KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 8 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 8 Quirk Spins MORESET2 – Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Point Reset

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Point Reset 25KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins 20KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins 500KVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins 15KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Quirk Spins UNRIOCLUTCH – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins & XP

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins & XP 10KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 8 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 8 Quirk Spins 5KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins MOGIFT – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins, Rep, Cash, & XP

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins, Rep, Cash, & XP RELEASE – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins

Like with all Roblox games, these codes are case-sensitive and must be entered in the correct format, which has been either specified by the developers or indicated above. The code will not work if it is entered incorrectly or with a typo, resulting in players wasting their time and energy. To simplify this process, users simply have to copy and paste the desired Roblox code from the list.

How to redeem a code in Roblox Project Hero

Redeeming a code in Roblox Project Hero is an easy process and players can do so by following the steps provided below:

Open Roblox Project Hero on PC, mobile, or any other supported device. Click on the Codes button, which may be available at the bottom of the screen. A Code Redemption window panel will pop up. Enter or copy the desired code from the list of active codes mentioned above. Paste it into the text box that says “Enter Code” and hit the Confirm button to claim the rewards.

Roblox Players should always remember to double-check the entered code before hitting the Confirm button to avoid any accidental mistakes or typos.

