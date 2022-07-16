Roblox Project Hero codes (July 2022): Free rewards

The multi-genre anime Roblox experience, called Roblox Project Hero, was developed in 2020 by Midnight Studioz.
The producers of the Roblox game recently released numerous new codes to help players have more fun and receive free rewards like spins, resets, XP, and several other in-game abilities.
Codes to redeem free rewards in Roblox Project Hero
Active codes
Here are all the freshly released and active codes for Roblox Project Hero (July 2022):
- VERISONV42NEW – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins (NEW)
- THANKSFORNEWCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins (NEW)
- ROBLOXDOWNSTATRESET – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset
- SHYUTDOWNCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- NEWVERISON42 – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- NEWESTSTATRESET – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset
- THANKSMRUNRIO – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- FINALLYSTATRESET – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset
- 20SPINCODEYES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- BIGBUGPATCH – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Quirk Spins
- UPDATE4SPINS – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- UPDATE4DOUBLESPINS – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- UPDATE4EXP – Redeem this code in the game to receive an XP
- UPDATE4LITEXPEXP – Redeem this code in the game to receive an XP
- DOUBLEREP4 – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Hero Rep
- VILLAIN4REPUPDATE – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Villain Rep
- STATRESETUPDATE4 – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset
- NEWESTCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset
- NEWESTSPINS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Quirk Spins
- ShutdownCode1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset (Case-sensitive)
- Shutdowncode1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Quirk Spins (Case-sensitive)
- SORRYFORBUG – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Quirk Spins
- RESETMEASAP – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset
- PATCH1CODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- PATCH2CODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- PATCHINGCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- EVERYTHINGPATCHED – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- THANKSFORPATCH – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spin
- EXPCODE1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive an XP
- EXPCODE2 – Redeem this code in the game to receive an XP
- VILLAINREP – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Villain Rep
- HEROREP – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Hero Rep
- STATRESET35 – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset
- NEWSPINS35 – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- CODEGOTDROPED – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- LETSGOCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- STATRESETFI – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset
- CODEDROPPED – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins & Rep
- ALLMIGHTISHERE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- NEWCODEEE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- 4MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset
- 80KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- LASTSHUTDOWN – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins
- BUGFIXES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins
- MOBILEISLIVE – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins
- CODEENJOY – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins
- UPDATEISOUT – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset
- NEWUPDATE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- COOLCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- RESETSTATS – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset
- EPICCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- NEWCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive Quirk Spins
- UPDATE – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Quirk Spins
- CHRISTMAS – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset
- 75KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- CHRISTMASEVE – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Point Reset
- CODEY – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- 70KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- 3MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins
- CHRISTMAS! – Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Point Reset
- UPDATE1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins
- NasuuYT – Redeem this code in the game to receive 3 Quirk Spins
- SPINSYES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins
- 60KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- WISEHI – Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Point Reset
- 55KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- 2MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 8 Free Quirk Spins
- 50KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 8 Quirk Spins
- 45KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Quirk Spins
- 1MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Point Reset
- 40KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Quirk Spins
- 35KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 8 Quirk Spins
- MORESET2 – Redeem this code in the game to receive Stat Point Reset
- 25KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins
- 20KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins
- 500KVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins
- 15KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Quirk Spins
- UNRIOCLUTCH – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins & XP
- 10KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 8 Quirk Spins
- 5KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins
- MOGIFT – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Quirk Spins, Rep, Cash, & XP
- RELEASE – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Quirk Spins
Roblox players should always check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to lower the possibility of errors. These Roblox codes are case-sensitive and will not function if entered incorrectly.
Redeeming codes in Roblox Project Hero
By launching Roblox Project Hero on their computer, phone, or other device, users can quickly redeem a code in this Roblox title. A code redemption window panel will appear after clicking the Code button, which may be at the bottom of the screen. After that, all they need to do is enter the desired code from the list above.
To avoid mistakes, gamers can copy and paste the Roblox code from the active codes listed above. Finally, press the Confirm button after entering the code in the text box to redeem the rewards.