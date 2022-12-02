Roblox Saitamania codes (December 2022): Free Boosts, Spins, and more

CL Game Studio introduced an adventure title in 2021 called Roblox Saitamania. The multiplayer game can be played with up to eight members connected to a single server. It has garnered over 30 million visits in the past year.
Developers on Roblox often provide codes for their titles so players can enjoy an enhanced gameplay experience. The creators of Saitamania have done the same thing. Now, gamers can get Boosts, Spins, XP, Agility, and much more for free. This article offers active and inactive codes for the title.
Get free boosts, spins, and more by using these Roblox Saitamania codes in December
New active codes
Here are all the active codes for Roblox Saitamania (December 2022):
- UPDATE_10.5 - Boosts and Spins (NEW)
- 1TVKq - Boosts and Spins
- 72dn1 - Boosts and Spins
- T4vk5 - Boosts and Spins
- md3OI - Boosts and Spins
- UPDATE_10 - Boosts and Spins
- _e2co - Boosts and Spins
- gN3MU - Boosts and Spins
- uu2_B - Boosts and Spins
- iJd2Q - Boosts and Spins
- 1vV25 - Boosts and Spins
- cw2rZ - Boosts and Spins
- mQ2IX- Boosts and Spins
- gZ1tH - Boosts and Spins
- yUp5c - Boosts and Spins
- cq2y7 - XP Boost and Spins
- W91X8 - Agility and XP Boost
- u5Bkh - Agility and Strength Boost
- UPDATE_9.5 - All Boosts and Spins
- fG1R9 - Agility Boost and more
- 7R2aC - Strength Boost, XP Boost, and Spins
- kpc5T - Agility and Coin Boost
- wWI2K - Agility Boost, Spins, and more
- Z1a2y - Strength Boost and more
- a2lhi - Coin Boost and more
- UPDATE_9 - Spins and Boosts
- v3gCj - Agility Boost and more
- z3gCj - Agility Boost and more
- zE4ex - Agility Boost
- M3gCj - Agility and XP Boost
- 600k_members - Boosts and Spins
- pQp4X - XP Boost
- RMP4x - Agility and XP Boost
- UPDATE_8.9 - Boosts and Spins
- 20_MILLION - Boosts and Spins
- E610k - Boost and more
- V2824 - Six Spins
- i02pL - Strength and XP Boost
- Tu2Jc - Agility Boost and more
- w2GeN - Agility Boost and more
- X1wnw - Agility Boost and more
- f1qjq - Agility Boost
- jl1wg - Experience Boost
- lF28l - Experience Boost
- wA_47 - Experience Boost
- ylo2Z - Agility Boost
- 6G22C - Boosts and Spins
- GKB4V - Boosts and Spins
- olu1t - Boosts and Spins
- iVx2t - Boosts and Spins
- TWy5H - Boosts and Spins
- UPDATE_8.75 - Boosts and Spins
- 9o13K - Boosts and Spins
- 70K_LIKES - Boosts and Spins
- 33v6y - Boosts and Spins
- iea1m - Boosts and Spins
- UPDATE_8.5 - 1,000 Spins and Boosts
- X5fi - Boosts
- 500k_members - 500 Spins
- mvfV - Coins Boost
- pnu8 - Agility Boost
- 126m - Agility Boost
- pbox - Boosts and Spins
- 60K_LIKESS - Boosts and Spins
- 460k_members - Boosts and Spins
- hVfa - Boosts and Spins
- 4ycf - Boosts and Spins
- jxFN - Boosts and Spins
- naw7 - Boosts and Spins
- DBye - Boosts and Spins
- SUB_TO_PAIDA - Boosts & Spins
- BU5Y - Boosts and Spins
- 1vV5 - Boosts and Spins
- iJdQ - Boosts and Spins
- mdOl - Boosts and Spins
- Tvk5 - Boosts and Spins
- 7dn1 - Boosts and Spins
- TVKq - Boosts and Spins
- wGeN - Boosts and Spins
- Xwnw - Boosts and Spins
- 25k_likes - Boosts and Spins
- fqjq - Agility Boost and Spins
- jlwg - XP Boost and Spins
- wA_7 - XP Boost and Spins
- yloZ - Agility Boost and Spins
- 6G2C - XP Boost and Spins
Invalid codes
Here are all the invalid codes in Roblox Saitamania that are no longer part of the game (December 2022):
- UPDATE_8 - Boosts & Spins
- _EVENT_7 - Boosts and Spins
- _EVENT_8 - Boosts and Spins
- _EVENT_5 - Boosts and Spins
- _EVENT_6- Boosts and Spins
- 400K_MEMBERS – 1,000 Spins
- 55K_LIKESS – 125 Spins & All Boosts 24 Hours
- 3000SubsTwitter – All Boosts
- _EVENT_1 - Boosts and Spins
- _EVENT_2 - Boosts and Spins
- _EVENT_3 - Boosts and Spins
- _EVENT_4 - Boosts and Spins
- 360k_members - 500 Spins
- 50K_LIKESS - All Boosts 24 Hours
- 320k_members - 500 Spins
- 10M_VISITS - 100 Spins & All Boosts 2 Hours
- 45K_LIKESS - All Boosts 24 Hours
- 280k_members - 500 Spins
- 40K_LIKESS_UPDATE_7.5 - 200 Spins & All Boosts
- 250k_members - 500 Spins
- 220k_members - 500 Spins
- 35K_LIKESS - All Boosts 24 Hours
- 700SubsTwitter - All Boosts 60 Minutes
- 190k_members - 500 Spins
- UPDATE_7 - 12 Hours of boosts and 250 Spins
- 165k_members - 500 Spins
- 50K_FAVS - 250 Spins, & All Boosts 12 Minutes
- 140k_members - 500 Spins
- 400SubsTwitter - All Boosts 60 Minutes
- 240SubsTwitter - Boosts and Spins
- 30K_likes - All Boosts 24 Hours
- 125k_members - 500 Spins
- 110k_members - 500 Spins
- 100k_members - Boosts and Spins
- 90k_members - 500 Spins
- 80k_members - 500 Spins
- UPDATE_6.0 - 100 Spins
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Saitamania
You can redeem a working code in Roblox Saitamania by following the steps provided below:
Step 1: Open Roblox Saitamania on a PC, mobile, or any other supported device.
Step 2: Click on the blue Twitter bird button, which may be available on the side of the screen.
Step 3: Enter or copy the desired code from the active list provided earlier.
Step 4: Paste it into the text box that says “Enter Code Here” and hit the “Use Code!” button to claim the rewards.
Since these codes are case-sensitive, Roblox gamers are recommended to always double-check the entered code before hitting the Redeem button to avoid any sort of mistake or error.