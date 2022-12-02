Roblox Saitamania codes (December 2022): Free Boosts, Spins, and more

CL Game Studio introduced an adventure title in 2021 called Roblox Saitamania. The multiplayer game can be played with up to eight members connected to a single server. It has garnered over 30 million visits in the past year.

Developers on Roblox often provide codes for their titles so players can enjoy an enhanced gameplay experience. The creators of Saitamania have done the same thing. Now, gamers can get Boosts, Spins, XP, Agility, and much more for free. This article offers active and inactive codes for the title.

Get free boosts, spins, and more by using these Roblox Saitamania codes in December

New active codes

Here are all the active codes for Roblox Saitamania (December 2022):

UPDATE_10.5 - Boosts and Spins (NEW)

- Boosts and Spins (NEW) 1TVKq - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins 72dn1 - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins T4vk5 - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins md3OI - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins UPDATE_10 - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins _e2co - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins gN3MU - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins uu2_B - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins iJd2Q - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins 1vV25 - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins cw2rZ - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins mQ2IX - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins gZ1tH - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins yUp5c - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins cq2y7 - XP Boost and Spins

- XP Boost and Spins W91X8 - Agility and XP Boost

- Agility and XP Boost u5Bkh - Agility and Strength Boost

- Agility and Strength Boost UPDATE_9.5 - All Boosts and Spins

- All Boosts and Spins fG1R9 - Agility Boost and more

- Agility Boost and more 7R2aC - Strength Boost, XP Boost, and Spins

- Strength Boost, XP Boost, and Spins kpc5T - Agility and Coin Boost

- Agility and Coin Boost wWI2K - Agility Boost, Spins, and more

- Agility Boost, Spins, and more Z1a2y - Strength Boost and more

- Strength Boost and more a2lhi - Coin Boost and more

- Coin Boost and more UPDATE_9 - Spins and Boosts

- Spins and Boosts v3gCj - Agility Boost and more

- Agility Boost and more z3gCj - Agility Boost and more

- Agility Boost and more zE4ex - Agility Boost

- Agility Boost M3gCj - Agility and XP Boost

- Agility and XP Boost 600k_members - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins pQp4X - XP Boost

- XP Boost RMP4x - Agility and XP Boost

- Agility and XP Boost UPDATE_8.9 - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins 20_MILLION - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins E610k - Boost and more

- Boost and more V2824 - Six Spins

- Six Spins i02pL - Strength and XP Boost

- Strength and XP Boost Tu2Jc - Agility Boost and more

- Agility Boost and more w2GeN - Agility Boost and more

- Agility Boost and more X1wnw - Agility Boost and more

- Agility Boost and more f1qjq - Agility Boost

- Agility Boost jl1wg - Experience Boost

- Experience Boost lF28l - Experience Boost

- Experience Boost wA_47 - Experience Boost

- Experience Boost ylo2Z - Agility Boost

- Agility Boost 6G22C - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins GKB4V - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins olu1t - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins iVx2t - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins TWy5H - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins UPDATE_8.75 - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins 9o13K - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins 70K_LIKES - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins 33v6y - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins iea1m - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins UPDATE_8.5 - 1,000 Spins and Boosts

- 1,000 Spins and Boosts X5fi - Boosts

- Boosts 500k_members - 500 Spins

- 500 Spins mvfV - Coins Boost

- Coins Boost pnu8 - Agility Boost

- Agility Boost 126m - Agility Boost

- Agility Boost pbox - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins 60K_LIKESS - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins 460k_members - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins hVfa - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins 4ycf - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins jxFN - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins naw7 - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins DBye - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins SUB_TO_PAIDA - Boosts & Spins

- Boosts & Spins BU5Y - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins 1vV5 - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins iJdQ - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins mdOl - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins Tvk5 - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins 7dn1 - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins TVKq - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins wGeN - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins Xwnw - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins 25k_likes - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins fqjq - Agility Boost and Spins

- Agility Boost and Spins jlwg - XP Boost and Spins

- XP Boost and Spins wA_7 - XP Boost and Spins

- XP Boost and Spins yloZ - Agility Boost and Spins

- Agility Boost and Spins 6G2C - XP Boost and Spins

Invalid codes

Here are all the invalid codes in Roblox Saitamania that are no longer part of the game (December 2022):

UPDATE_8 - Boosts & Spins

- Boosts & Spins _EVENT_7 - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins _EVENT_8 - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins _EVENT_5 - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins _EVENT_6 - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins 400K_MEMBERS – 1,000 Spins

– 1,000 Spins 55K_LIKESS – 125 Spins & All Boosts 24 Hours

– 125 Spins & All Boosts 24 Hours 3000SubsTwitter – All Boosts

– All Boosts _EVENT_1 - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins _EVENT_2 - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins _EVENT_3 - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins _EVENT_4 - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins 360k_members - 500 Spins

- 500 Spins 50K_LIKESS - All Boosts 24 Hours

- All Boosts 24 Hours 320k_members - 500 Spins

- 500 Spins 10M_VISITS - 100 Spins & All Boosts 2 Hours

- 100 Spins & All Boosts 2 Hours 45K_LIKESS - All Boosts 24 Hours

- All Boosts 24 Hours 280k_members - 500 Spins

- 500 Spins 40K_LIKESS_UPDATE_7.5 - 200 Spins & All Boosts

- 200 Spins & All Boosts 250k_members - 500 Spins

- 500 Spins 220k_members - 500 Spins

- 500 Spins 35K_LIKESS - All Boosts 24 Hours

- All Boosts 24 Hours 700SubsTwitter - All Boosts 60 Minutes

- All Boosts 60 Minutes 190k_members - 500 Spins

- 500 Spins UPDATE_7 - 12 Hours of boosts and 250 Spins

- 12 Hours of boosts and 250 Spins 165k_members - 500 Spins

- 500 Spins 50K_FAVS - 250 Spins, & All Boosts 12 Minutes

- 250 Spins, & All Boosts 12 Minutes 140k_members - 500 Spins

- 500 Spins 400SubsTwitter - All Boosts 60 Minutes

- All Boosts 60 Minutes 240SubsTwitter - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins 30K_likes - All Boosts 24 Hours

- All Boosts 24 Hours 125k_members - 500 Spins

- 500 Spins 110k_members - 500 Spins

- 500 Spins 100k_members - Boosts and Spins

- Boosts and Spins 90k_members - 500 Spins

- 500 Spins 80k_members - 500 Spins

- 500 Spins UPDATE_6.0 - 100 Spins

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Saitamania

You can redeem a working code in Roblox Saitamania by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Open Roblox Saitamania on a PC, mobile, or any other supported device.

Step 2: Click on the blue Twitter bird button, which may be available on the side of the screen.

Step 3: Enter or copy the desired code from the active list provided earlier.

Step 4: Paste it into the text box that says “Enter Code Here” and hit the “Use Code!” button to claim the rewards.

Since these codes are case-sensitive, Roblox gamers are recommended to always double-check the entered code before hitting the Redeem button to avoid any sort of mistake or error.

