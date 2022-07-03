Roblox Texting Simulator codes (July 2022): Free rewards 

Shark Fin Studios LLC developed a fantastic and unique game called Roblox Texting Simulator in 2018. Players will need to use their phones to send text messages. To begin their adventure with a brand new Ancient Rokia Phone, users will have to be prepared to use their thumbs.

Gamers will have to “Click” to send messages, they can also sell their texts for money (in-game) in the tower, acquire and upgrade their devices, hatch pets, and perform a number of other tasks. Players can also access the new 13 PRO, 13 PRO MAX, and APPLE BOOK PROX1 devices by participating in this multiplayer all-genre experience.

Readers can check out the latest codes delivered by the developers for users to have more fun and enhance their performance by using the free rewards redeemed by them.

Codes to redeem free rewards in Roblox Texting Simulator

New active codes

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which means they must be entered correctly without any errors or mistakes in order to work. Users can simply copy the required code from the list below and paste it into the appropriate location or text box to avoid mistakes or errors.

Additionally, these codes are only valid for a short time and become invalid after that. To easily claim free rewards and avoid missing out on the fun, players should try to redeem them as soon as feasible.

With that said, here are all the active and valid codes for Roblox Texting Simulator (July 2022):

APRILSURPRISE : Redeem this code in the game to claim 100 diamonds, 1000 money, and also 85 Bitoneum

FREEEGG : Redeem this code in the game to claim 500 diamonds

ephonepro : Redeem this code in the game to claim 1,000 cash

Spookytime : Redeem this code in the game to claim 1,000 cash

HACKER : Redeem this code in the game to claim 250 diamonds and also 500 cash

beatsheadphones : Redeem this code in the game to claim 250 diamonds and also 500 cash

100K : Redeem this code in the game to claim 100 diamonds and also 1,000 cash

gamingstation : Redeem this code in the game to claim 1,000 cash

rainbowpods : Redeem this code in the game to claim 250 diamonds, 500 cash, and also 50 coins

GrinningEmoji : Redeem this code in the game to claim 1,000 cash

TextingLord : Redeem this code in the game to claim 1,000 cash

Emoji : Redeem this code in the game to claim 1,000 cash

SoreThumbs : Redeem this code in the game to claim 1,000 cash

Wireless : Redeem this code in the game to claim 250 diamonds, 500 cash, and also 50 coins

Air : Redeem this code in the game to claim 250 diamonds, 500 cash, and also 50 coins

pods : Redeem this code in the game to claim 250 diamonds, 500 cash, and also 50 coins

Texter : Redeem this code in the game to claim free rewards

SpecialSurprise : Redeem this code in the game to claim free rewards

GamePage : Redeem this code in the game to claim free rewards

YoureBeingWatched! : Redeem this code in the game to claim free rewards

RickyTheFishy : Redeem this code in the game to claim 10 diamonds and also 100,000 cash

LovelyHearts : Redeem this code in the game to claim 50 diamonds and also 2,500 cash

beatsheadphones : Redeem this code in the game to claim 250 diamonds, 2,000 cash, and also 50 coins

OnTheGram : Redeem this code in the game to claim 250 diamonds, 1,000 cash, and also 50 coins

instagram: Redeem this code in the game to claim 250 diamonds, 500 cash, and also 50 coins

Note: If players are facing any trouble while redeeming a code, they can try turning off the game and switching it on again after a while. This might transfer them to a new updated server where the code will be easily redeemed.

Expired codes

As mentioned above, Roblox codes are not everlasting and will be removed from the game after a certain amount of time. With that said, here is the expired code that is no longer part of the experience (July 2022):

ANTIMATTER: Redeem this code in the game to claim 100 diamonds, 1000 money, and also 100 Bitoneum

How to redeem a code in Roblox Texting Simulator?

Redeeming a code in Roblox Texting Simulator is very easy, and one can learn it by following the steps below.

Here are the steps for players to follow:

Step 1: Open Roblox Texting Simulator on any supported devices.

Step 2: Tap on the blue Twitter bird button, which might be available on the left side of the screen.

Step 3: A code redemption window panel will pop up.

Step 4: Enter or copy the desired code from the list mentioned above.

Step 5: Paste it onto the text box and hit enter to claim the rewards.

Players should always remember to double-check the entered code before hitting enter to avoid any sort of mistake.

