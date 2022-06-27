Power Simulator codes in Roblox: Free tokens (June 2022)

Roblox Power Simulator codes can grant players pets, gems, items, coins, and other advantages. The use of these codes makes it simple for them to become top superheroes or villains.

In this title, the city is in shambles and the players must decide whether to become a superhero and serve justice to all those who seek to control the world, or to become an evil villain in order to achieve absolute dominance. The gameplay is straightforward: save or destroy the city!

Become a superhero in no time and dole out justice with free codes in Roblox Power Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Power Simulator

The following codes are currently active in the game, but they may expire at any time. Players should redeem them immediately to make the most of them.

100KLikes - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

100M - - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Tokens

15M - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

35M - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

baro - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

BOTS - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Dvyz - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

FREETOKENS - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

GoldenOwl - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

JERSITO4 - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

RIPLighthouse - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

scotty - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sly - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2azend - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2Bandites - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2Cookie - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2Flamingo - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2gravycatman - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2IntelPlayz - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2jojocrafthp - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2magikarpfilms - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2NikTac - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2Poke - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2Rainway - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2razorfishgaming - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2Rektway - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2Rexex - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2robzi - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2Russo - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2Seniac - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2TanqR - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2Telanthric - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Sub2Tofuu - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Surge - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Tidemaster - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

TokenLife - - Redeem this code in the game to get 175 Tokens

TokenMaster - - Redeem this code in the game to get 125 Tokens

Villain - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Power Simulator

The following Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore.

ROBOTS - Redeem this code for 150 Tokens

SkyValid - Redeem this code for 150 Tokens

Sub2DeildPlays - Redeem this code for 150 Tokens

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Power Simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:

Enter the username and password into the Roblox platform to login.

On the home page, look for the game by its name. Once found, launch the game - Power Simulator.

Allow for some game loading time; it may take a few seconds.

After the game has completely loaded, click on the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen.

The following steps must be completed flawlessly in order to redeem the codes. Copy and paste an active code from the list on the 'Type Code' tab.

Players must click the submit button and check their accounts to see if the promised rewards have been credited.

Although typing the code is permitted, copying and pasting it is the best way to avoid errors.

