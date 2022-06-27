Power Simulator codes in Roblox: Free tokens (June 2022)

Roblox Power Simulator codes can grant players pets, gems, items, coins, and other advantages. The use of these codes makes it simple for them to become top superheroes or villains.
In this title, the city is in shambles and the players must decide whether to become a superhero and serve justice to all those who seek to control the world, or to become an evil villain in order to achieve absolute dominance. The gameplay is straightforward: save or destroy the city!
Become a superhero in no time and dole out justice with free codes in Roblox Power Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Power Simulator
The following codes are currently active in the game, but they may expire at any time. Players should redeem them immediately to make the most of them.
- 100KLikes - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- 100M - - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Tokens
- 15M - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- 35M - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- baro - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- BOTS - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Dvyz - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- FREETOKENS - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- GoldenOwl - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- JERSITO4 - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- RIPLighthouse - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- scotty - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sly - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2azend - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2Bandites - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2Cookie - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2Flamingo - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2gravycatman - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2IntelPlayz - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2jojocrafthp - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2magikarpfilms - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2NikTac - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2Poke - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2Rainway - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2razorfishgaming - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2Rektway - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2Rexex - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2robzi - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2Russo - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2Seniac - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2TanqR - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2Telanthric - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Sub2Tofuu - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Surge - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- Tidemaster - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- TokenLife - - Redeem this code in the game to get 175 Tokens
- TokenMaster - - Redeem this code in the game to get 125 Tokens
- Villain - - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Power Simulator
The following Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore.
- ROBOTS - Redeem this code for 150 Tokens
- SkyValid - Redeem this code for 150 Tokens
- Sub2DeildPlays - Redeem this code for 150 Tokens
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Power Simulator
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:
- Enter the username and password into the Roblox platform to login.
- On the home page, look for the game by its name. Once found, launch the game - Power Simulator.
- Allow for some game loading time; it may take a few seconds.
- After the game has completely loaded, click on the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen.
- The following steps must be completed flawlessly in order to redeem the codes. Copy and paste an active code from the list on the 'Type Code' tab.
- Players must click the submit button and check their accounts to see if the promised rewards have been credited.
Although typing the code is permitted, copying and pasting it is the best way to avoid errors.