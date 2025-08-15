State of Louisiana sues Roblox for endangering children's safety

Roblox is facing legal trouble for its alleged lack of child safety protocols. On Thursday, August 14, 2025, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill filed a lawsuit against Roblox Corporation, claiming the immensely popular gaming platform prioritizes user growth and profits over the safety of children. The platform is now at risk of being banned in that state.This isn't the first time Roblox has been sued due to its safety protocols. Many individuals in other states, including Iowa and Texas, have pursued legal actions due to the platform's alleged failure to protect young children from predators.Roblox sued for a lack of child safety protocolsAttorney General Liz Murrill filed the case against Roblox Corporation in Livingston Parish at the 21st Judicial District Court. It seeks civil penalties, restitution, and injunctive relief, requesting the company to improve its child safety measures and crack down on harmful content.In a news release, Murrill claimed that Roblox was not only a popular gaming site for children and teens, but also a breeding ground for child predators. According to the Louisiana Attorney General, the reason for this is that the platform prioritizes growth and revenue over child safety.The recent lawsuit cited several concerns within Roblox. It highlighted the lack of an age requirement or age verification for accessing the platform. In July 2025, the latter was added to the game, but for users aged 13 to 17 who wanted unfiltered chats with their connections.Another issue the lawsuit pointed out is that Roblox did not have appropriate safeguards to confirm whether a parent permitted their child to access the platform. Children can create an account, write a fake age, and play games anytime.Roblox automatically censors phone numbers, images, social media IDs, and other personal information. However, these measures haven't been sufficient in stopping child predators.Examples mentioned in the State of Louisiana versus Roblox lawsuitExamples given in the lawsuit (Image via Roblox)The lawsuit against Roblox cites an arrest made on July 15, 2025. The individual, who actively played Roblox, was suspected of possessing child abuse material and had a voice-altering technology that helped them mimic a young female's voice. It was allegedly used for luring minors.Another citation in the lawsuit dates back to 2018 and centers on the in-game activities of users. A seven-year-old girl's avatar was abused by two male avatars in one of the games. Both the girl and the girl's mother were horrified by the experience.The latest lawsuit arrived a few days after content creator Schlep, known for catching child predators, was banned from Roblox. You can learn more about the controversy here.Also check: List of YouTubers who have left Roblox Video Stars Program amid Schlep controversy