The latest Toilet Tower Defense update has reintroduced Clock Mode V2. In this game mode, you can showcase your valor against 50 incoming waves of enemies. In exchange, you can earn the fresh Freaky Clock Crate that features new units like the Chill Clock Guy.

If you like collecting new units, you must know about this update in detail. Only then can you claim all the benefits before they vanish. For your reference, let's take a look at the official Toilet Tower Defense Clock Mode V2 Update patch notes.

Patch notes for Clock Mode V2 Update in Toilet Tower Defense

Enjoy new units with the Clock Mode V2 Update (Image via Roblox)

Here are the patch notes for the Clock Mode V2 Update in Toilet Tower Defense, as per the game's official page on Roblox:

Clock Mode V2

Freaky Clock Crate

Chill Clock Guy (Godly)

Mystical Titel (Godly) (Summon)

Knee Surgery Clockman (Mythic)

Toilet Tower Defense Clock Mode V2 Update overview

Clock Mode V2 game mode (Image via Roblox)

The Clock Mode V2 is a new game mode that takes place on the Time Factory map in this Roblox title. You can access it from the lobby and enter either solo, in a duo, trio, four-player squad, or five-player squad.

In this mode, there are 50 waves where you will be competing against several toilet units (but mostly Magnet Toilets). While the difficulty will increase after each wave, what comes as a surprise is that some Magnet Toilets have a game-changing ability.

Certain Magnet Toilets have the ability to teleport units to any corner of the map. That means, your strategic planning may crumble if you fall victim to any of those units. If you manage to emerge as the victor, you will receive a Freaky Clock Crate. From this crate, you have a chance to obtain the following three units.

Toy Clockman (Legendary unit)

Has a 75% chance of obtaining from the crate

This unit carries a hammer that can knock out enemies in one swing. It starts off with 10k strength in its hammer but when upgraded, this number can go up to 100k.

Knee Surgery Clockman (Mythic unit)

Has a 24% chance of obtaining from the crate

The Knee Surgery Clockman unit has a 10% chance of grabbing an enemy unit and stabbing it 10 times for x10 damage. An enemy that survives this attack sequence gets slowed down by 75% permanently. If upgraded, the Knee Surgery Clockman's damage can increase from 10k to 250k.

Chill Clock Guy (Godly unit)

Has a 1% chance of obtaining from the crate

Like a very chill unit, the Chill Clock Guy has a 1% chance of turning a toilet into one of your allies. Moreover, it possesses the ability to freeze time for 20 seconds and cause 25k damage per wave.

Apart from this, there are other units like the Corrupted Titan Man that can be bought using 799 Robux. For this price, the Corrupted Titan Man is worthwhile as it does immense splash damage. Plus, it has the ability to freeze the time for 15 seconds so you can deal additional damage.

Last but not least, a Mystical Titan unit can be obtained from the Mythic Crate. However, it only has a 0.1% chance of dropping. On the other hand, opening a Basic Crate has a 0.01% chance of spawning this unit. The Mystical Titan does a great job by slowing down the units and unleashing butterflies to damage them.

FAQs

How to get the Freaky Clock Crate in Toilet Tower Defense

You can get the Freaky Clock Crate by winning the Clock Mode V2 on the Time Factory map.

How much does the Corrupted Titan Man cost in Toilet Tower Defense?

You can purchase the Corrupted Titan Man for 799 Robux.

Is the new Clock Mode V2 Update worth it in Toilet Tower Defense?

If you fancy collecting new rewards, playing the Clock Mode V2 is worth your while.

