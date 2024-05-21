Toilet Tower Defense: Rewind Event

Toilet Tower Defense is a Roblox game that offers a fun take on the tower defense genre by infusing the whimsical touch of 2022's famous meme Skibidi Toilet. In the game, Robloxians must defend their throne or tower from oncoming Skibidi Toilets of all shapes and sizes by strategically placing cameramen and other Titan attack and defense units.

The developers over at Telanthric Development Studios have been working on the latest Episode 73 Part 2 Update. After a long wait, it has finally been released, along with numerous fixes and additions.

This article takes a deep dive into the additions and fixes made in Episode 73 Part 2 Update, better known as the Rewind Event Update.

Everything added to Toilet Tower Defense in Episode 73 Part 2

Official cover for Toilet Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

Rewind Event Additions

The Rewind Event featured in the latest update for Toilet Tower Defense has brought countless units, unlockable crates, a new currency, maps, boosts, and toilets. Here's a rundown of everything introduced in the game:

Time Crate was added

Alarm Clockman Unit was added

Large Clockman Unit was added

Clockwoman Unit was added

Pendulum Clockman Unit was added

Cuckoo Clockman Unit was added

Chief Clockman Unit was added

Upgraded Titan Clockman Unit was added

Guardian Clockman Unit was added

Clock Spider Unit was added

Clock Pass was added

Clocks Currency was added

Clocks Boost was added

Magnet Toilet was added

Magnet Scientist Toilet was added

Magnet Titan Toilet was added

OG Lobby Map was added

Time Factory Map was added

OG Toilet HQ Map was added

OG Cameraman HQ Map was added

OG Toilet City Map was added

OG Desert Map was added

Additional changes and bug fixes

These are all the other miscellaneous additions made to Toilet Tower Defense that aren't part of the Rewind Event. Here's a rundown:

Knife Upgraded Titan Speakerman was added and so was a corresponding badge for unlocking it

The animations of the Hyper Upgraded Titan Speakerman were redone and implemented.

The Spider TV Unit was significantly buffed

The Corrupted Cameraman Unit was also given a major buff

The Chef TV Man Unit was also given a much-needed buff

The slow loading speed bug that occurred when opening the Post Office has now been fixed.

A bug where currencies on the bottom of the screen were not scaling properly has also been fixed

A lot of boost icons have been redesigned and revamped

A portal near the lobby has been added

The Titan Clock Man Unit has been removed from the in-game shop and it has been replaced by the Clockwoman Unit

FAQs on Toilet Tower Defense

Can this game be played on mobile devices?

Yes, Toilet Tower Defense can be accessed on various platforms including PC, mobile, and the PS4 and PS5.

Are there microtransactions in the game?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases for crucial resources. But the core gameplay experience is entirely free.

How often does this game receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players?

You can join the game's official community on social media platforms like Discord to share tips and insights with fellow tower defenders.

