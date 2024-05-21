Toilet Tower Defense: Rewind Event

Toilet Tower Defense is a Roblox game that offers a fun take on the tower defense genre by infusing the whimsical touch of 2022's famous meme Skibidi Toilet. In the game, Robloxians must defend their throne or tower from oncoming Skibidi Toilets of all shapes and sizes by strategically placing cameramen and other Titan attack and defense units.
The developers over at Telanthric Development Studios have been working on the latest Episode 73 Part 2 Update. After a long wait, it has finally been released, along with numerous fixes and additions.
This article takes a deep dive into the additions and fixes made in Episode 73 Part 2 Update, better known as the Rewind Event Update.
Everything added to Toilet Tower Defense in Episode 73 Part 2
Rewind Event Additions
The Rewind Event featured in the latest update for Toilet Tower Defense has brought countless units, unlockable crates, a new currency, maps, boosts, and toilets. Here's a rundown of everything introduced in the game:
- Time Crate was added
- Alarm Clockman Unit was added
- Large Clockman Unit was added
- Clockwoman Unit was added
- Pendulum Clockman Unit was added
- Cuckoo Clockman Unit was added
- Chief Clockman Unit was added
- Upgraded Titan Clockman Unit was added
- Guardian Clockman Unit was added
- Clock Spider Unit was added
- Clock Pass was added
- Clocks Currency was added
- Clocks Boost was added
- Magnet Toilet was added
- Magnet Scientist Toilet was added
- Magnet Titan Toilet was added
- OG Lobby Map was added
- Time Factory Map was added
- OG Toilet HQ Map was added
- OG Cameraman HQ Map was added
- OG Toilet City Map was added
- OG Desert Map was added
Also Check: Toilet Tower Defense Guide
Additional changes and bug fixes
These are all the other miscellaneous additions made to Toilet Tower Defense that aren't part of the Rewind Event. Here's a rundown:
- Knife Upgraded Titan Speakerman was added and so was a corresponding badge for unlocking it
- The animations of the Hyper Upgraded Titan Speakerman were redone and implemented.
- The Spider TV Unit was significantly buffed
- The Corrupted Cameraman Unit was also given a major buff
- The Chef TV Man Unit was also given a much-needed buff
- The slow loading speed bug that occurred when opening the Post Office has now been fixed.
- A bug where currencies on the bottom of the screen were not scaling properly has also been fixed
- A lot of boost icons have been redesigned and revamped
- A portal near the lobby has been added
- The Titan Clock Man Unit has been removed from the in-game shop and it has been replaced by the Clockwoman Unit
Recommended: Toilet Tower Defense Codes
FAQs on Toilet Tower Defense
Can this game be played on mobile devices?
Yes, Toilet Tower Defense can be accessed on various platforms including PC, mobile, and the PS4 and PS5.
Are there microtransactions in the game?
Yes, there are optional in-game purchases for crucial resources. But the core gameplay experience is entirely free.
How often does this game receive updates?
The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.
Is there a community where I can connect with other players?
You can join the game's official community on social media platforms like Discord to share tips and insights with fellow tower defenders.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024