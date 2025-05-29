When is the next Grow a Garden update? (Bizzy Bees)

Grow a Garden is all set to roll out a brand-new update soon, featuring tons of fresh content for players to experience and explore. Unfortunately, the last update, called Cosmetics, was a little underwhelming and received harsh criticism from the playerbase. Naturally, fans wish to know more about the upcoming update and whether it is worth waiting for.

The next update of Grow a Garden, dubbed Bizzy Bees, will be released on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 2 pm UTC. We speculate it may add a new way of making money in the game. We will discuss more about what to expect from the update down below.

Note: Some parts of the article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinion.

What can one expect from the Grow a Garden Bizzy Bees update?

The update might bring a new event (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the upcoming update is called Bizzy Bees, and the Roblox page of the game shows a picture of bees and a honeycomb. This could be a hint that the developers are planning to add bees (possibly as new pets) and honeycombs (potentially as a new way to make money) to the game.

Here are the time-zone-specific timings for the update's release in different regions worldwide:

PDT: 7 am

7 am EDT: 10 am

10 am CDT: 9 am

9 am IST: 7:30 pm

The developer has included the following description of the upcoming Bizzy Bees update on the game's Roblox page:

"Buzzing with activity, this update brings a new limited-time event with lots of content to explore and enjoy!"

They further added:

"Explore and participate in the new Bizzy Bees event, unlock new seeds, pets, features, and so much more in the new Grow a Garden update!"

The Bizzy Bees update might bring new seeds to the game (Image via Roblox)

Hence, players can expect the Bizzy Bees update to be far better than the previous Cosmetics one, which only added decorations to the game. The new limited-time event could also bring various exciting rewards, allowing new players to grow their gardens quickly and amass more money.

Bizzy Bees is supposed to be a limited-time event. Hence, new players should start planting crops like Tomatoes, Strawberries, and Apples in their garden since they are easy to obtain and grow. They also produce fruits quickly, giving you a better chance of obtaining a Mutation as well.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

What is the upcoming Grow a Garden update called?

The next update is called Bizzy Bees.

When will the Bizzy Bees update drop in India?

The update will drop on May 31, 2025, at 7:30 pm for Indian players.

Will the Grow a Garden Bizzy Bees update add a new event?

Yes, the upcoming update is planned to add a new limited-time event to the game.

