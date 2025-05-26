Grow a Garden Cosmetics Shop guide: All Cosmetics and price list
Grow a Garden rolled out a brand new update with new content. However, the main attraction was the newly added Cosmetics Shop, where players can purchase different items to customize and personalize their gardens. These items range from simple wooden signboards to fountains that you can place anywhere on your plot of land.
This article offers the complete list of Cosmetic items that one can purchase and how much each will cost you.
The complete list of Cosmetics in Grow a Garden and their price
To get your hands on the Cosmetics, you must head to the other end of the map and interact with the shop between the pet egg and gear shops. Note that the shop only displays a handful of items at a time, and you must wait for it to refresh to find others.
Below is the complete list of items, alongside their price and rarity.
Item
Rarity
Price (In Sheckles)
Statue Crate
Mythical
115,000,000
Classic Gnome Crate
Mythical
113,000,000
Fun Crate
Legendary
88,000,000
Red Tractor
Legendary
556,000,000
Farmer Gnome Crate
Legendary
88,000,000
Green Tractor
Legendary
556,000,000
Blue Well
Legendary
60,000,000
Brown Well
Legendary
60,000,000
Red Well
Legendary
60,000,000
Frog Fountain
Legendary
65,000,000
Ring Walkway
Legendary
55,000,000
Viney Ring Walkway
Legendary
55,000,000
Round Metal Arbour
Legendary
56,000,000
Large Wood Arbour
Legendary
56,000,000
Common Gnome Crate
Rare
$56,000,000
Sign Crate
Rare
55,000,000
Flat Canopy
Rare
12,000,000
Curved Canopy
Rare
12,000,000
Small Wood Arbour
Rare
13,000,000
Square Metal Arbour
Rare
13,000,000
Lamp Post
Rare
12,000,000
Bird Bath
Rare
12,000,000
Large Wood Table
Rare
12,000,000
Small Wood Table
Rare
1,000,000
Clothsline
Raer
12,000,000
Wheelbarrow
Rare
13,000,000
Metal Wind Chime
Rare
12,000,000
Brown Stone Pillar
Rare
12,000,000
Bamboo Wind Chime
Rare
12,000,000
Grey Stone Pillar
Rare
12,000,000
Dark Stone Pillar
Rare
12,000,000
Cooking Pot
Rare
12,000,000
Campfire
Rare
12,000,000
White Bench
Uncommon
1,000,000
Log Bench
Uncommon
1,000,000
Wood Fence
Uncommon
750,000
Brown Bench
Uncommon
1,000,000
Small Stone Pad
Uncommon
1,000,000
Large Stone Pad
Uncommon
2,000,000
Medium Stone Table
Uncommon
2,000,000
Stone Lantern
Uncommon
2,000,000
Small Stone Lantern
Uncommon
1,000,000
Small Stone Table
Uncommon
1,000,000
Long Stone Table
Uncommon
2,000,000
Bookshelf
Uncommon
2,000,000
Hay Bale
Uncommon
750,000
Small Wood Flooring
Uncommon
850,000
Mini TV
Uncommon
1,000,000
Medium Wood Flooring
Uncommon
1,000,000
Large Wood Flooring
Uncommon
1,000,000
Viney Beam
Uncommon
1,000,000
Water Trough
Uncommon
2,000,000
Light on Ground
Uncommon
1,000,000
Shovel Grave
Uncommon
1,000,000
Small Path Tile
Common
250,000
Medium Path Tile
Common
550,000
Large Path Tile
Common
650,000
Log
Common
1,000,000
Small Circle Tile
Common
250,000
Medium Circle Tile
Common
250,000
Yellow Umbrella
Common
1,000,000
Orange Umbrella
Common
1,000,000
Red Pottery
Common
800,000
White Pottery
Common
800,000
Shovel
Common
1,000,000
Brick Stack
Common
350,000
Rake
Common
1,000,000
Torch
Common
850,000
Rock Pile
Common
1,000,000
Compost Bin
Common
1,000,000
As you can see, most items on the list cost a ton of money, making it almost impossible for new players to obtain them. Hence, you must start planting higher rarity crops across your garden and wait till they get a couple of mutations like Frozem or the Disco Mutation. This will increase their harvest price a lot, allowing you to make a lot of money and eventually purchase the Cosmetics to further decorate your garden.
Since Cosmetics cost a ton of money in the game, it is natural to wonder if these items are worth spending Sheckles on. Well, this is a highly subjective question since players with billions of Sheckles now have something to spend all their savings on, all the while making their gardens look better and personalized.
On the other hand, since these items serve no real purpose other than decorations, we recommend that you refrain from spending your money on them and instead focus on purchasing better rarity seeds like the Moon Mango and growing those plants first. This will help you have a stable supply of fruits that sell for a lot of money.
You can obtain Cosmetics from the Cosmetics shop, which is between the pet egg and gear shops.
How much does the Farmer Gnome Crate cost in Grow a Garden?
This crate costs 88,000,000 Sheckles.
How much does the Statue Crate cost in Grow a Garden?
The Statue Crate costs 115,000,000 Sheckles.
