Grow a Garden Cosmetics Shop guide: All Cosmetics and price list

Grow a Garden rolled out a brand new update with new content. However, the main attraction was the newly added Cosmetics Shop, where players can purchase different items to customize and personalize their gardens. These items range from simple wooden signboards to fountains that you can place anywhere on your plot of land.

This article offers the complete list of Cosmetic items that one can purchase and how much each will cost you.

The complete list of Cosmetics in Grow a Garden and their price

The Shop is between the gear and pet egg shops (Image via Roblox)

To get your hands on the Cosmetics, you must head to the other end of the map and interact with the shop between the pet egg and gear shops. Note that the shop only displays a handful of items at a time, and you must wait for it to refresh to find others.

Below is the complete list of items, alongside their price and rarity.

Item Rarity Price (In Sheckles) Statue Crate Mythical 115,000,000 Classic Gnome Crate Mythical 113,000,000 Fun Crate Legendary 88,000,000 Red Tractor Legendary 556,000,000 Farmer Gnome Crate Legendary 88,000,000 Green Tractor Legendary 556,000,000 Blue Well Legendary 60,000,000 Brown Well Legendary 60,000,000 Red Well Legendary 60,000,000 Frog Fountain Legendary 65,000,000 Ring Walkway Legendary 55,000,000 Viney Ring Walkway Legendary 55,000,000 Round Metal Arbour Legendary 56,000,000 Large Wood Arbour Legendary 56,000,000 Common Gnome Crate Rare $56,000,000 Sign Crate Rare 55,000,000 Flat Canopy Rare 12,000,000 Curved Canopy Rare 12,000,000 Small Wood Arbour Rare 13,000,000 Square Metal Arbour Rare 13,000,000 Lamp Post Rare 12,000,000 Bird Bath Rare 12,000,000 Large Wood Table Rare 12,000,000 Small Wood Table Rare 1,000,000 Clothsline Raer 12,000,000 Wheelbarrow Rare 13,000,000 Metal Wind Chime Rare 12,000,000 Brown Stone Pillar Rare 12,000,000 Bamboo Wind Chime Rare 12,000,000 Grey Stone Pillar Rare 12,000,000 Dark Stone Pillar Rare 12,000,000 Cooking Pot Rare 12,000,000 Campfire Rare 12,000,000 White Bench Uncommon 1,000,000 Log Bench Uncommon 1,000,000 Wood Fence Uncommon 750,000 Brown Bench Uncommon 1,000,000 Small Stone Pad Uncommon 1,000,000 Large Stone Pad Uncommon 2,000,000 Medium Stone Table Uncommon 2,000,000 Stone Lantern Uncommon 2,000,000 Small Stone Lantern Uncommon 1,000,000 Small Stone Table Uncommon 1,000,000 Long Stone Table Uncommon 2,000,000 Bookshelf Uncommon 2,000,000 Hay Bale Uncommon 750,000 Small Wood Flooring Uncommon 850,000 Mini TV Uncommon 1,000,000 Medium Wood Flooring Uncommon 1,000,000 Large Wood Flooring Uncommon 1,000,000 Viney Beam Uncommon 1,000,000 Water Trough Uncommon 2,000,000 Light on Ground Uncommon 1,000,000 Shovel Grave Uncommon 1,000,000 Small Path Tile Common 250,000 Medium Path Tile Common 550,000 Large Path Tile Common 650,000 Log Common 1,000,000 Small Circle Tile Common 250,000 Medium Circle Tile Common 250,000 Yellow Umbrella Common 1,000,000 Orange Umbrella Common 1,000,000 Red Pottery Common 800,000 White Pottery Common 800,000 Shovel Common 1,000,000 Brick Stack Common 350,000 Rake Common 1,000,000 Torch Common 850,000 Rock Pile Common 1,000,000 Compost Bin Common 1,000,000

As you can see, most items on the list cost a ton of money, making it almost impossible for new players to obtain them. Hence, you must start planting higher rarity crops across your garden and wait till they get a couple of mutations like Frozem or the Disco Mutation. This will increase their harvest price a lot, allowing you to make a lot of money and eventually purchase the Cosmetics to further decorate your garden.

Are Cosmetics worth purchasing?

The items refresh and change after a while (Image via Roblox)

Since Cosmetics cost a ton of money in the game, it is natural to wonder if these items are worth spending Sheckles on. Well, this is a highly subjective question since players with billions of Sheckles now have something to spend all their savings on, all the while making their gardens look better and personalized.

On the other hand, since these items serve no real purpose other than decorations, we recommend that you refrain from spending your money on them and instead focus on purchasing better rarity seeds like the Moon Mango and growing those plants first. This will help you have a stable supply of fruits that sell for a lot of money.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

Where can you get Cosmetics in Grow a Garden?

You can obtain Cosmetics from the Cosmetics shop, which is between the pet egg and gear shops.

How much does the Farmer Gnome Crate cost in Grow a Garden?

This crate costs 88,000,000 Sheckles.

How much does the Statue Crate cost in Grow a Garden?

The Statue Crate costs 115,000,000 Sheckles.

