  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Grow a Garden Cosmetics Shop guide: All Cosmetics and price list

Grow a Garden Cosmetics Shop guide: All Cosmetics and price list

By Swastik Sharma
Modified May 26, 2025 14:30 GMT
Grow a Garden
The Cosmetics Shop sells a variety of items (Image via Roblox)

Grow a Garden rolled out a brand new update with new content. However, the main attraction was the newly added Cosmetics Shop, where players can purchase different items to customize and personalize their gardens. These items range from simple wooden signboards to fountains that you can place anywhere on your plot of land.

Ad

This article offers the complete list of Cosmetic items that one can purchase and how much each will cost you.

The complete list of Cosmetics in Grow a Garden and their price

The Shop is between the gear and pet egg shops (Image via Roblox)
The Shop is between the gear and pet egg shops (Image via Roblox)

To get your hands on the Cosmetics, you must head to the other end of the map and interact with the shop between the pet egg and gear shops. Note that the shop only displays a handful of items at a time, and you must wait for it to refresh to find others.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Below is the complete list of items, alongside their price and rarity.

ItemRarityPrice (In Sheckles)
Statue CrateMythical115,000,000
Classic Gnome CrateMythical113,000,000
Fun CrateLegendary88,000,000
Red TractorLegendary556,000,000
Farmer Gnome CrateLegendary88,000,000
Green TractorLegendary556,000,000
Blue WellLegendary60,000,000
Brown WellLegendary60,000,000
Red WellLegendary60,000,000
Frog FountainLegendary65,000,000
Ring WalkwayLegendary55,000,000
Viney Ring WalkwayLegendary55,000,000
Round Metal ArbourLegendary56,000,000
Large Wood ArbourLegendary56,000,000
Common Gnome CrateRare$56,000,000
Sign CrateRare55,000,000
Flat CanopyRare12,000,000
Curved CanopyRare12,000,000
Small Wood ArbourRare13,000,000
Square Metal ArbourRare13,000,000
Lamp PostRare12,000,000
Bird BathRare12,000,000
Large Wood TableRare12,000,000
Small Wood TableRare1,000,000
ClothslineRaer12,000,000
WheelbarrowRare13,000,000
Metal Wind ChimeRare12,000,000
Brown Stone PillarRare12,000,000
Bamboo Wind ChimeRare12,000,000
Grey Stone PillarRare12,000,000
Dark Stone PillarRare12,000,000
Cooking PotRare12,000,000
CampfireRare12,000,000
White BenchUncommon1,000,000
Log BenchUncommon1,000,000
Wood FenceUncommon750,000
Brown BenchUncommon1,000,000
Small Stone PadUncommon1,000,000
Large Stone PadUncommon2,000,000
Medium Stone TableUncommon2,000,000
Stone LanternUncommon2,000,000
Small Stone LanternUncommon1,000,000
Small Stone TableUncommon1,000,000
Long Stone TableUncommon2,000,000
BookshelfUncommon2,000,000
Hay BaleUncommon750,000
Small Wood FlooringUncommon850,000
Mini TVUncommon1,000,000
Medium Wood FlooringUncommon1,000,000
Large Wood FlooringUncommon1,000,000
Viney BeamUncommon1,000,000
Water TroughUncommon2,000,000
Light on GroundUncommon1,000,000
Shovel GraveUncommon1,000,000
Small Path TileCommon250,000
Medium Path TileCommon550,000
Large Path TileCommon650,000
LogCommon1,000,000
Small Circle TileCommon250,000
Medium Circle TileCommon250,000
Yellow UmbrellaCommon1,000,000
Orange UmbrellaCommon1,000,000
Red PotteryCommon800,000
White PotteryCommon800,000
ShovelCommon1,000,000
Brick StackCommon350,000
RakeCommon1,000,000
TorchCommon850,000
Rock PileCommon1,000,000
Compost BinCommon1,000,000
Ad

As you can see, most items on the list cost a ton of money, making it almost impossible for new players to obtain them. Hence, you must start planting higher rarity crops across your garden and wait till they get a couple of mutations like Frozem or the Disco Mutation. This will increase their harvest price a lot, allowing you to make a lot of money and eventually purchase the Cosmetics to further decorate your garden.

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden Plasma Mutation Guide

Are Cosmetics worth purchasing?

The items refresh and change after a while (Image via Roblox)
The items refresh and change after a while (Image via Roblox)

Since Cosmetics cost a ton of money in the game, it is natural to wonder if these items are worth spending Sheckles on. Well, this is a highly subjective question since players with billions of Sheckles now have something to spend all their savings on, all the while making their gardens look better and personalized.

Ad

On the other hand, since these items serve no real purpose other than decorations, we recommend that you refrain from spending your money on them and instead focus on purchasing better rarity seeds like the Moon Mango and growing those plants first. This will help you have a stable supply of fruits that sell for a lot of money.

Also check: A beginner's guide to Build an Island

FAQs about Grow a Garden

Where can you get Cosmetics in Grow a Garden?

Ad

You can obtain Cosmetics from the Cosmetics shop, which is between the pet egg and gear shops.

How much does the Farmer Gnome Crate cost in Grow a Garden?

This crate costs 88,000,000 Sheckles.

How much does the Statue Crate cost in Grow a Garden?

The Statue Crate costs 115,000,000 Sheckles.

About the author
Swastik Sharma

Swastik Sharma

Twitter icon

After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.

Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.

The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.

When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications