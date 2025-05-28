Grow a Business: A beginner's guide

Grow a Business is a fun Roblox experience where you can start your own business from scratch. The game provides you with a plot of land and a small sum of money to get started. Now, you must utilize all the resources you can obtain to start generating more income to purchase better equipment and staff.

To make this less overwhelming, especially for those new to the genre, this article offers a brief yet comprehensive guide to help you start and get settled in the game.

How to get started in Grow a Business

You need employees to generate cash (Image via Roblox)

As stated, you will find yourself in front of a plot of land when you first load into the game. You will see some instructions on the screen to get started. The first thing you can purchase is the Noom Employee, which costs $30. To make the transaction, head over to the right side of the map and talk to the Shop NPC.

Once you set him up on your land, he will start generating money. You will also unlock your first builder after setting up this employee. Press the Q button to open your inventory, or click the bag icon on the left side of the screen, and then click on the builder. Now, use your mouse to move him around and then place him anywhere on your plot.

Now, wait for some time and then collect cash from the employee and the builder. Head over to the Shop and check if you have enough to make a new purchase. You should save enough and then purchase the Mine, a Rare building, or the Fortune Magician, a Rare employee, to generate a lot of cash.

Higher rarity employees generate more cash (Image via Roblox)

You might also want to save money and purchase the same employee multiple times. This is because the employees and buildings come in different rarities, such as Gold, Rainbow, Inferno, Oblivion, and Celestial. Naturally, the higher the rarity, the lower the employee's drop chance. Below are the chances of all these rarities:

Gold - 10%

10% Rainbow - 5%

5% Inferno - 2%

2% Oblivion - 1%

1% Celestial - 0.1%

What do Managers do in Grow a Business?

A Manager boosts your cash production (Image via Roblox)

Once you set up a couple of things on your land, you must also get a Manager. You can purchase one from the stand right beside the Shop. Note that Managers offer a cash boost to your existing employees, allowing you to make more money than usual. You can purchase the Clown Manager as a beginner since others cost a lot of money. The Clown Manager offers a 1.2x cash boost, which is quite decent.

Tips and tricks to progress quickly in Grow a Business

Staying patient is a key to success in the game (Image via Roblox)

Now that you know what to do and how to do it in the game, we have some tips and tricks that might come in handy.

Don't immediately go for the most expensive employee in the shop. It is better to have some cheap ones that generate money at a constant rate.

Check the Shop every time it restocks once you save enough money (around $100k). Some of the higher rarity items might be in stock and available for purchase.

Purchase a Manager as soon as you can. It will help you generate more cash.

Place your employees close to each other. This will help you save space for larger structures and also collect cash easily.

Try purchasing the same building multiple times. You might get lucky and get a better version of them. For example, a Gold employee/building generates more cash than a regular one.

FAQs about Grow a Business

What is the drop chance of Inferno employees in Grow a Business?

Employees with the Inferno rarity have a drop chance of 2%.

What is the drop chance of Celestial rarity employees in Grow a Business?

Employees of the Celestial rarity have a drop chance of 0.1%.

How much does a Bank cost in Grow a Business?

You must have $200,000 to purchase a Bank.

