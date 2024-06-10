  • home icon
Ninja Storm Simulator Codes (June 2024)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified Jun 10, 2024 14:02 GMT
Start winning levels (Image via Roblox)

The latest Ninja Storm Simulator codes can be redeemed for in-game rewards. The game is all about defeating NPC foes and moving on to the next level to take on higher-level foes. The rewards obtained from redeeming the codes can give you a headstart in the game by giving you more gold. You can use this to get better characters and equip rare and epic pets.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Ninja Storm Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Ninja Storm Simulator are issued.

All Ninja Storm Simulator codes (Active)

Start playing (Image via Roblox)

Here are all active codes in the game:

List of active Ninja Storm Simulator codes
CodesRewards
V07PYMZI8Z112x Big Earner and 2x Luck Boost
Thank200003x Big Earner and 2x Luck Boost
love50002x Gold and 2x Luck Boost
ThankFOR10KBig Earner Boost and a Super Lucky Boost
thank2ka Big Earner Boost and a Super Lucky Boost
gift5001 Coin Boost and 1 Luck Boost
happysunday1 Ice Shark and 10k Gold
thank1000rewards

Inactive Ninja Storm Simulator codes

Here are all of the game's expired codes:

List of inactive Ninja Storm Simulator codes
CodesRewards
V07PYMZI8Z2x Big Earner and 2x Luck Boost

How to redeem Ninja Storm Simulator codes

The redemption spot (Image via Roblox)

You can follow these steps to redeem an active code in the game:

  1. Start Roblox on your Google Chrome browser or use the desktop or mobile app.
  2. Log in using your credentials and search for this game.
  3. Once you have located the game, click on its thumbnail to enter the game's home page.
  4. Click on the green play button to launch the game and wait for it to load. Once it is fully loaded, the avatar will be summoned to the game's lobby.
  5. Like in other games, don't look for an icon but turn around to find station-labeled codes.
  6. Move your avatar near the station, and the code redemption tab will pop up.
  7. Copy and paste an active code in the tab visible, and click on the redeem button.

The rewards will be added instantly to the account and can be used immediately.

Why are codes important in Ninja Storm Simulator?

The codes can be redeemed for several luck boosts that are quite beneficial for accumulating numerous rewards. They can also be used to obtain additional gold and gold boosters, which increase your gold balance. Gold is the game's primary currency that you may use to purchase goods, pets, and level passes to advance up the ranks and defeat more powerful enemies.

Ninja Storm Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

This game's codes are case-sensitive, so you must enter them exactly as they appear. Every upper and lower-case letter should be entered as they are. You should also ensure to enter every number and special character, as they are also part of the code. Hence, players tend to copy and paste the code to avoid any errors or typos.

Where to find the latest codes in Ninja Storm Simulator?

Discord link (Image via Discord.com)

The latest codes can be found in the game's official Discord channel, called Big Dog Studio. Here, players can find game updates and also connect with the community. You can also join the game's Roblox group with the same name. The group also features some exclusive user-generated content for players to purchase.

FAQs on Ninja Storm Simulator codes

How many times can you redeem the Ninja Storm Simulator codes?

The codes can only be redeemed once. If you try again, the system will show an error on the screen.

When do the Ninja Storm Simulator codes expire?

The codes can expire at any time, as the game's developers do not publish this information.

When are the next Ninja Storm Simulator codes coming?

The next code might be released when there is a new update to the game.

