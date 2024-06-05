  • home icon
Obby Maker Codes (June 2024)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Jun 05, 2024 23:47 GMT
The latest Obby Maker codes provide a lot of free in-game cash, which you can use to get all the right materials and tools needed to build an obstacle course. Once you've finished creating your obstacle course, you can play the levels created by your friends or try out your own. You can also publish the levels for others to play and enjoy.

This article lists all the codes that provide cash upon redemption in Obby Maker as of June 2024.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Obby Maker. We'll keep updating it whenever new codes are issued.

All Obby Maker Codes (Active)

The following codes in Obby Maker are active. Use them promptly to ensure you don't miss out on free in-game cash.

List of Active Obby Maker Codes

CODES

REWARDS

Easter2024

7500 Cash (NEW)

Christmas2023

7500 Cash

1MillionMembers

7500 Cash

Halloween2023

7500 Cash

60MillionVisits

7500 Cash

Summer2023

7500 Cash

MoneyGift2

5000 Cash

MoneyGift1

5000 Cash

CashBoost

4000 Cash

EASTER2023

5000 Cash

April Fools

5000 Cash

Lucky

5000 Cash

Vehicles

5000 Cash

Inactive Obby Maker codes

Certain codes in Obby Maker are now inactive. Attempting to redeem them will result in an error message, as they are no longer functional.

List of Obby Maker Inactive Codes

CODES

REWARDS

NewYear2022

2000 Cash

FreeGems

250 Gems

Parkour

1000 Cash

Slippery

1500 Cash

PuzzleStages

500 Gems

DescriptionReader

500 Cash

How to redeem Obby Maker codes

Redeeming codes for Obby Maker is simple:

  • Launch Obby Maker in Roblox.
  • Click on the grey '3 lines' icon located on the right side of the game screen.
  • Click on the 'Redeem' button.
  • Copy and paste a code from this guide into 'Enter Code Here' text box.
  • Click on the green 'Redeem' button.

What are Obby Maker codes about, and what’s their importance?

In Obby Maker, having the right tools to build structures is essential. The game's latest codes provide you with enough money to purchase the equipment you need to make the construction process easier for you.

Obby Maker codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Make sure to enter the codes for Obby Maker exactly as they are displayed in this guide. If you don't, they won't work.

If the code has been entered correctly and still doesn't work, it may have expired.

Where to find new Obby Maker codes

Be sure to follow the Obby Maker developer, @cr_unchyRBLX, on X to get the game's latest codes. Additionally, you can follow the official Super Tall Server Discord server to stay updated on news and announcements related to the title.

FAQs on Obby Maker codes

What are the latest Obby Maker codes?

The latest code in Obby Maker is "Easter2024", which grants you free 7500 cash.

Which code provides the best rewards in Obby Maker?

Apart from the latest code, "Halloween2023", "Christmas2023", "1MillionMembers", "60MillionVisits" & "Summer2023" grant you free 7500 cash each, making them optimal for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Obby Maker?

The codes provide you with enough money to buy the tools you need to simplify the construction procedure in the game.

