The latest Obby Maker codes provide a lot of free in-game cash, which you can use to get all the right materials and tools needed to build an obstacle course. Once you've finished creating your obstacle course, you can play the levels created by your friends or try out your own. You can also publish the levels for others to play and enjoy.

This article lists all the codes that provide cash upon redemption in Obby Maker as of June 2024.

All Obby Maker Codes (Active)

Free Active codes in Obby Maker (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

The following codes in Obby Maker are active. Use them promptly to ensure you don't miss out on free in-game cash.

List of Active Obby Maker Codes CODES REWARDS Easter2024 7500 Cash (NEW) Christmas2023 7500 Cash 1MillionMembers 7500 Cash Halloween2023 7500 Cash 60MillionVisits 7500 Cash Summer2023 7500 Cash MoneyGift2 5000 Cash MoneyGift1 5000 Cash CashBoost 4000 Cash EASTER2023 5000 Cash April Fools 5000 Cash Lucky 5000 Cash Vehicles 5000 Cash

Inactive Obby Maker codes

Certain codes in Obby Maker are now inactive. Attempting to redeem them will result in an error message, as they are no longer functional.

List of Obby Maker Inactive Codes CODES REWARDS NewYear2022 2000 Cash FreeGems 250 Gems Parkour 1000 Cash Slippery 1500 Cash PuzzleStages 500 Gems DescriptionReader 500 Cash

How to redeem Obby Maker codes

Redeem codes in Obby Maker (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Redeeming codes for Obby Maker is simple:

Launch Obby Maker in Roblox.

Click on the grey '3 lines' icon located on the right side of the game screen.

Click on the 'Redeem' button.

Copy and paste a code from this guide into 'Enter Code Here' text box.

Click on the green 'Redeem' button.

What are Obby Maker codes about, and what’s their importance?

Choose from over 300 stages in Obby Maker (Image via Roblox)

In Obby Maker, having the right tools to build structures is essential. The game's latest codes provide you with enough money to purchase the equipment you need to make the construction process easier for you.

Obby Maker codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Obby Maker invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Make sure to enter the codes for Obby Maker exactly as they are displayed in this guide. If you don't, they won't work.

If the code has been entered correctly and still doesn't work, it may have expired.

Where to find new Obby Maker codes

Be sure to follow the Obby Maker developer, @cr_unchyRBLX, on X to get the game's latest codes. Additionally, you can follow the official Super Tall Server Discord server to stay updated on news and announcements related to the title.

FAQs on Obby Maker codes

What are the latest Obby Maker codes?

The latest code in Obby Maker is "Easter2024", which grants you free 7500 cash.

Which code provides the best rewards in Obby Maker?

Apart from the latest code, "Halloween2023", "Christmas2023", "1MillionMembers", "60MillionVisits" & "Summer2023" grant you free 7500 cash each, making them optimal for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Obby Maker?

The codes provide you with enough money to buy the tools you need to simplify the construction procedure in the game.

