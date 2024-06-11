One Fruit: Abilities guide

In Roblox One Fruit, abilities are unique effects that can significantly enhance your overall gameplay experience. These abilities can have a positive impact on your combat prowess or be an enhancement to your mode of traversal across the game world. Thus, getting your hands on one or more is imperative for the end-game player.

This guide goes through the abilities included in One Fruit, how they work, and their interaction with certain fighting styles.

How abilities work in One Fruit

Official game cover art (Image via Roblox)

Abilities are special effects that can be actively used by the player or remain active once obtained for the duration of your playthrough. Like fighting styles, each ability has a unique application that changes the game drastically.

Broadly speaking, abilities can be classified into passive and active ones based on the effects they provide. You can use the abilities Flash Step and Sky Jump for traversal because of their high speed and relatively low cost of acquisition. They are strictly utility-based abilities and are, thus, considered to be passive.

The active abilities in the game are known as Hakis, which can transform the way you approach the combat system. They offer a specific buff when used, and their effects run out after a while. Once their effect duration ends, they enter a cooldown state before becoming available for use again.

Flash Step in action (Image via Roblox || Red Sempai on YouTube)

Certain abilities can also be upgraded into their advanced versions, which extends their effect or effect duration. This requires you to interact with the ability’s master and complete a particular task. Naturally, upgrading an ability is a more involved process than acquiring it.

Haki ability effects

Leveling up Observation Haki (Image via Roblox || Red Sempai on YouTube)

Haki abilities offer bonuses to your stats based on their current level. Once activated, their effects can increase your offensive or defensive prowess depending on the equipped Haki. Currently, there are three Hakis to choose from: Armament Haki, Observation Haki, and Conquer Haki.

Armament Haki is a unique case, being the only one that can be upgraded twice to increase its overall efficacy in battle. It adds a multiplier to the damage dealt per Haki stat level, which increases the more you upgrade it.

The damage multiplier starts at 0.005x for V1 and increases to 0.009x when fully upgraded. It also reduces damage received by the player by 15%.

Observation Haki is a defensive tool that can be invaluable to any character build. It allows your character to dodge an attack for no additional cost, making it immensely useful for the end game. You receive one dodge per 50 Observation Haki stat level, making it important to level it up as much as possible.

Lastly, Conquer Haki is yet another ability that directly multiplies the amount of damage you deal to enemy NPCs or other players. Where it differs from Armament Haki is in its duration, which lasts for five seconds. It is best used in tandem with your strongest moves to deal as much damage at once as possible.

FAQs

What are the passive abilities in One Fruit?

Passive abilities offer effects that are strictly utility-based with little to offer in combat, such as Flash Step and Sky Jump.

What are the different Hakis available in One Fruit?

There are three different Hakis available in the game: Armament Haki, Observation Haki, and Conquer Haki.

What is the best ability in One Fruit?

Observation Haki is the best active ability in the game as it allows you to dodge attacks for no additional cost.

