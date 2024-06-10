One Fruit: Devil Fruit guide

Devil Fruits are a major gameplay mechanic in One Fruit, the One Piece-inspired Roblox experience. Upon consuming one of these, you will gain a suite of unique abilities that range from flight to attack reflection and long-range barrages. Because of their incredible effects, finding one of these can be a game-changer for your avatar.

As a newcomer, knowing which fruits are better than others can be quite difficult. There are 40 Devil Fruits of various rarities and power levels, and knowing how they work can help you plan your build more effectively.

This article will help you understand how Devil Fruits work, how to find them, and list the different types available in the game.

How Devil Fruits work in One Fruit

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Like in the manga series, Devil Fruits are consumables that can be used to gain superpowers. Some fruits offer strictly utility-based effects, while others focus more on combat effectiveness. While certain rare fruits require you to access the end game before being available, several useful ones can be obtained as early as Starter Island.

Devil Fruits are segregated into three main types: Logia, Paramecia, and Zoan. These types indicate the type of effect a fruit has, allowing you to determine what effect a fruit has with a glance.

Paramecia fruits give the player a relatively ordinary ability like flight or invisibility and are the most common of the three fruit types. Zoan fruits allow the player to transform into an animal species or hybrid and are more rare than Paramecia. Lastly, Logia fruits are closer to transforming the player into a force of nature, making them supremely powerful.

The abilities offered by each Devil Fruit can be leveled up through a mechanic known as mastery, which can be gained by using the specified ability, effectively acting as experience points. Upon gaining mastery, the effectiveness of the fruit’s abilities increases dramatically.

How to get Devil Fruits

In-game stock markets have Devil Fruits in stock (Image via Roblox)

You can collect randomly dropped fruits that spawn underneath trees every 25 minutes. These remain on the map for 30 minutes before disappearing and have a chance to be a particularly strong fruit. Other ways to obtain fruits include:

Purchasing them from Starter Island merchant (level 30+)

Purchasing them from the Stock Market

Purchasing them from Random Fruit merchant

Completing raids in the Rose Kingdom

Through time rewards

All Devil Fruits in One Fruit

Random Fruit merchant (Image via Roblox)

Devil Fruits can also be classified based on their rarity. The game has five rarities based on when and where they can be obtained, and they are Common, Uncommon, Epic, Legendary, and Mythical.

Here are the Devil Fruits currently available in the game:

List of all Devil Fruits Devil Fruit Type Rarity Spin Fruit Common Paramecia Invisible Fruit Common Paramecia Slip Fruit Uncommon Paramecia Kilo Fruit Uncommon Paramecia Chop Fruit Rare Paramecia Bomb Fruit Rare Paramecia Barrier Fruit Rare Paramecia Love Fruit Rare Paramecia Smoke Fruit Epic Logia Light Fruit Epic Logia Fire Fruit Epic Logia Sand Fruit Epic Logia Mirror Fruit Epic Paramecia Dark Fruit Epic Logia Paw Fruit Legendary Paramecia Flower Fruit Legendary Paramecia Gravity Fruit Legendary Paramecia Ice Fruit Legendary Logia Snow Fruit Legendary Logia String Fruit Legendary Paramecia Magma Fruit Legendary Logia Sound Fruit Legendary Paramecia Shadow Fruit Legendary Paramecia Rubber Fruit Legendary Paramecia Lightning Fruit Legendary Logia Ghost Fruit Legendary Paramecia Spring Fruit Legendary Paramecia Diamond Fruit Legendary Paramecia Magnet Fruit Mythical Paramecia Tremor Fruit Mythical Paramecia Mochi Fruit Mythical Paramecia Vampire Fruit Mythical Zoan Dragon Fruit Mythical Zoan Buddha Fruit Mythical Zoan Phoenix Fruit Mythical Zoan Operation Fruit Mythical Paramecia Revive Fruit Mythical Paramecia Gas Fruit Mythical Logia Venom Fruit Mythical Paramecia Leopard Fruit Mythical Zoan

FAQ

How do I get Devil Fruits in One Fruit?

You can get Devil Fruits by purchasing them from merchants and markets, completing raids and challenges, or picking them up under trees.

What is the most powerful type of Devil Fruit in One Fruit?

Logia Devil Fruits are among the most powerful in the game, offering abilities that can completely turn the tide of battle in your favor.

How many Mythical Devil Fruits are available in One Fruit?

There are 12 Mythical Devil Fruits available for you to get, most of which are well-suited for the end game.

