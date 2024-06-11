  • home icon
One Fruit: Fighting Style guide

How fighting styles work in One Fruit
One Fruit is a fun Roblox experience (Image via Roblox)

One Fruit has a combat system that gives the player various options to tackle foes with. Fighting styles represent one of these options, allowing the player to use fisticuffs to dispatch enemies with ease. Since they don’t rely on any weapons, they scale directly off the player’s melee strength level.

Curious about how One Fruit fighting styles work? This guide has you covered with a deep dive into the mechanic and how you can unlock each fighting style available in the game.

How fighting styles work in One Fruit

Combat fighting styel showcase (Image via Roblox)

A fighting style is a melee-based combat system that gives players a way to deal damage without requiring a weapon. Fighting styles are generally easier to obtain since, unlike weapons, none of them have a random drop chance. They can be bought from specific masters, giving you easy access to the combat system.

Each fighting style comes with a suite of skills with varying effectiveness. They can buff the user, hit single enemies, or have an area of effect to simultaneously strike multiple enemies. These skills can be unlocked by gaining Mastery, which can be collected by repeatedly using the fighting style to kill enemies.

Fighting styles can synergize with the player’s chosen race. For instance, the Dark Leg style receives a massive boost in damage if the player’s avatar is a human. Similarly, a style can be boosted if the user has certain items equipped. A Dragon Talon user can add a 20% damage multiplier by equipping an Awakened Flame Fruit.

All fighting styles and how to get them

Purchase fighting styles from NPCs across the game world (Image via Roblox)

Aside from the Combat fighting style, which is the one you begin the game with, each fighting style costs Beri to obtain.

The best fighting styles also cost more money to obtain. Thus, the game encourages you to try multiple fighting styles while making your way to the best combat abilities available.

Here’s a list of all fighting styles in this Roblox experience and how you can obtain them:

Fighting style

How to obtain

Special Boost

Combat

Starting fighting style

None

Galaxy Style

Kill 2,500 enemies with Combat

Pay 70 million Beris to NPC next to the tower at the Marine Base

None

Dark Leg

Pay 700,000 Beris to purchase it from the Baratee Restaurant, house at the Bounty Island, or Abazon Lily spawn point

+5% damage for human users

Demon Leg

Kill 450 enemies with Dark Leg

Pay 45 million Beris to the NPC at the World Prison

+5% damage for human users

Fishman Style

Purchase with 1.25 million Beris at Ar Longo park, Bounty Island, or Abazon Lily

25% damage for Fishman race users

Shark Karate

Kill 400 enemies with Fishman Style

Pay 60 million Beris to the Fishman Island NPC

60% damage for Fishman race users

Dial Style

Purchase with 5 million Beris at Sky Island or Abazon Lily

25% damage for Sky People race users

Six Style

Purchase with 7.5 million Beris at Denies Lobby or Abazon Lily

None

Dragon Talon

Purchase with 500 million Beris by interacting with Chief Saba after completing the associated quest

None

Cyborg Style

Obtain the Cyborg Race

Purchase with 600 million Beris at Hazard Island

None

FAQs

How many fighting styles does One Fruit have?

The game features 10 fighting styles, many of which offer special boosts if the player character is a part of a specific faction.

Can fighting styles be evolved into different ones?

Yes, the upgrades to certain fighting styles, such as Combat, Dark Leg, and Fishman Style, can be purchased after completing a kill task.

How do I unlock skills for a fighting style in One Fruit?

Skills for fighting styles are unlocked by gaining Mastery, which requires you to kill enemies using the style.

