One Fruit: AFK World guide

One Fruit is a role-playing Roblox title based on the popular anime and manga series, One Piece. Your goal in the game is to become the best pirate or marine in the world, for which you must train and become stronger. One of the best ways to do so in this game is to access the AFK World.

AFK World is a game mode where you receive stat increases for doing nothing for an extended period. You may freely leave your device active in the AFK World and still receive these upgrades, making it a great way to farm levels.

Here’s a complete look at the AFK world and how you can use it to level up your stats.

How AFK World works in One Fruit

In-game title screen (Image via Roblox)

The AFK World allows you to train your avatar without requiring your active participation. For this, you must approach one of three NPCs that teleport you to the farming map. These NPCs are located in the following locations:

Trending

Lulue Town (Sea 1)

Bounty Island (Sea 2)

Amazon Lily (Sea 3)

Upon interacting with one of the NPCs, you will gain access to the AFK World where you can pick a combat stat to level up. Once the desired stat is chosen, you can leave the game for some time as it passively levels your character up.

Note that if you haven’t unlocked certain game mechanics, you will not be able to level the corresponding stat up.

The AFK World NPC can be found on three islands. (Image via Roblox)

Another thing to be mindful of is that the game works around Roblox’s AFK policy. Roblox automatically kicks players from an experience after 20 minutes of inactivity. One Fruit uses a script that reconnects you to the AFK World after this happens, so you don’t have to worry about logging in every 20 minutes.

Certain premium bonus effects are available as well, which allows players to gain more levels in a short amount of time. You can access this bonus effect by purchasing the gamepass from the in-game shop.

Also read: Demon Piece: A beginner's guide

About One Fruit

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Inspired by One Piece, this title is an expansive role-playing Roblox title with various islands to explore, enemies to defeat, and abilities to obtain. With an engaging click-based stat leveling system, the game is quite easy to pick up while showcasing plenty of mechanical depth.

The experience features Devil Fruits as well, which are directly inspired by the fruits from the manga series. These give the player a unique ability that allows them to perform superhuman feats. Use every Devil Fruit you find to seize your place as the strongest pirate or marine in the world.

Also read: One Piece East Blue Brawls: A beginner's guide

FAQs

Where is the AFK World in One Fruit?

The AFK World can be found by talking to the NPCs in Lulue Town, Bounty Island, and Amazon Lily, who will transport you to the aforementioned world.

What does the AFK World do in One Fruit?

The AFK World allows players to level up a chosen statistic while being away from their device as a form of passive-level farming.

What is One Fruit about?

This experience is a role-playing game focused on exploration, combat, and the eventual goal of becoming the strongest pirate or marine in the world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback