One Piece: East Blue Brawls: A beginner’s guide

One Piece: East Blue Brawls is the official Roblox tie-in experience of the mega-hit anime and manga series' live-action Netflix adaptation. It features beat-em-up-style gameplay and five characters with unique movesets, represented by their weapons of choice. East Blue Brawls is loosely based on the first season of the live-action One Piece and pits you against a seemingly never-ending horde of enemies. From small-time pirates to big-time bosses, the game will throw everything at you to try and take you down.

Prevail against these formidable enemies, rack up your bounty, and become the greatest pirate the world has ever known. Use this guide as your jumping-off point into the world of Netflix's One Piece and embody the characters like never before.

Getting Started in One Piece: East Blue Brawls

Official One Piece: East Blue Brawls cover (Image via Roblox)

An overview of One Piece: East Blue Brawls

At its core, One Piece: East Blue Brawls has you up against several waves of enemies, clearing which increases your bounty level. Your bounty functions like a scoreboard, where the more enemies you defeat, the higher your bounty is.

The game's main objective is to eliminate every enemy you come across and survive as many waves as you can. Enemies will become progressively stronger, as will the bosses, so keep your guard up and unleash your Ultimate Attack when the time is right.

Controls

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Basic attack combo: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Heavy attack: Right Mouse Button

Right Mouse Button Ultimate attack: F

F Dodge Roll: Spacebar

Lobby features

The Main Hub (Image via Roblox)

Access different maps: Currently, the main lobby gives you access to three different battle maps: Shell’s Town, Buggy’s Tent, and The Baratie.

Currently, the main lobby gives you access to three different battle maps: Shell’s Town, Buggy’s Tent, and The Baratie. Check the Leaderboard: View other players’ bounties and statistics using the Leaderboard on the main deck.

View other players’ bounties and statistics using the Leaderboard on the main deck. Check your weapon level: Weapon levels can be accessed by clicking the dedicated button on the left, allowing you to see how strong your current weapon is.

Weapon levels can be accessed by clicking the dedicated button on the left, allowing you to see how strong your current weapon is. Access your Bounty Poster: Check your bounty level and find out how many waves you have survived, enemies you have defeated, and ultimates you have used.

Check your bounty level and find out how many waves you have survived, enemies you have defeated, and ultimates you have used. Access Netflix’s Nextworld: Go to Netflix’s Nextworld using the Home button on the right and interact with various characters from different series.

Weapons

Weapon select screen (Image via Roblox)

Weapons represent characters: You embody the various characters featured in Netflix’s One Piece instead of directly playing as them.

You embody the various characters featured in Netflix’s One Piece instead of directly playing as them. Five weapons available at the start: You can choose between Gum-Gum Fruit (Luffy), Sword Style (Zoro), Cook (Sanji), Sling-Shot (Usopp), and Bo-Staff (Nami).

You can choose between (Luffy), (Zoro), (Sanji), (Usopp), and (Nami). XP is for weapons: The XP you receive for defeating enemies levels up the weapon, rather than your character, increasing its combat ability

The XP you receive for defeating enemies levels up the weapon, rather than your character, increasing its combat ability Ultimates vary based on weapons: Each weapon has a unique Ultimate Attack, which can deal devastating damage when used.

Combat Maps

Features wave-based combat mode: The three maps accessible through the main lobby feature several waves of enemies, with a final boss at the end.

The three maps accessible through the main lobby feature several waves of enemies, with a final boss at the end. Buggy’s tent map unlock condition: Unlock Buggy’s Tent after you reach a 2,500 bounty and have defeated Captain Morgan in the Shell’s Town map.

Unlock Buggy’s Tent after you reach a 2,500 bounty and have defeated Captain Morgan in the Shell’s Town map. The Baratie map unlock condition: Unlock The Baratie after defeating Buggy in Buggy’s Tent and reaching 5,000 bounty.

Unlock The Baratie after defeating Buggy in Buggy’s Tent and reaching 5,000 bounty. Difficulty variation between maps: Each map unlock is more difficult to complete than the previous, with Buggy’s Tent being of the medium difficulty level and The Baratie being this game’s hard mode.

Ultimate attacks

Ultimate Attack prompt (Image via Roblox)

Unleash Ultimates by filling up the Ultimate gauge: Defeat enemies to fill up your blue Ultimate gauge. Once full, consume it by pressing F on your keyboard and unleashing a devastating Ultimate attack.

Defeat enemies to fill up your blue Ultimate gauge. Once full, consume it by pressing on your keyboard and unleashing a devastating Ultimate attack. Visual prompt for Ultimates: When your Ultimate is ready to be used, you will see an on-screen prompt for the same.

How to get free UGC in One Piece: East Blue Brawls

Free UGC from Netflix Nextworld (Image via Roblox Marketplace)

Netflix’s One Piece features free FGC, which can be accessed by clicking the Home button on the right. Once you click the button, you will be transported to the Netflix Nextworld experience, where you can interact with characters from various franchises, including Luffy from One Piece.

Talk to Luffy next to his ship, complete his “Going Merry” questline, and receive a free One Piece Flag UGC.

FAQs

How do I get Luffy in One Piece: East Blue Brawls?

While you can’t directly play as Luffy, you can get access to his abilities by choosing Gum-Gum Fruit from the weapon select screen.

How do I unlock The Batarie map in One Piece: East Blue Brawls?

Unlocking The Batarie map requires you to defeat Buggy in Buggy’s Tent and accumulate a bounty of 5,000.

How do I get XP in One Piece: East Blue Brawls?

You can gather XP by defeating enemies and bosses, which will be added to your overall XP level at the end of each wave.

