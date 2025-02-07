Orange Belt Blox Fruits: How to get and stat buffs

The Orange Belt in Blox Fruits an accessory that can be obtained from the Dojo Trainer. Out of all the eight belts in this experience, this one is fairly easy to obtain. To acquire the Orange Belt, the Dragon Dojo asks you to learn the true meaning of Diplomacy. While there's no clue given about how to complete this quest, it may get overwhelming to unravel this mystery.

This giude will help you complete the Diplomacy quest and obtain the Orange Belt in this game. Read on to learn about the benefits that come along with the belt.

How to get the Orange Belt in Blox Fruits

The Dojo Trainer NPC (Image via Roblox)

To get the Orange Belt in this Roblox title, first interact with the Dojo Trainer. You can find this NPC inside the Dragon Dojo on Hydra Island, Third Sea. Acquiring the Orange Belt is the third quest given by the Dragon Dojo, which you can complete by making a trade with another player on the server. After successfully trading with another player, the Dragon Dojo will give you the Orange Belt.

Trending

Note: The Dragon Dojo NPC won't interact with you until you have a Mastery level 500 or above with the Dragon Talon fighting style.

To make a trade in this game, you can either go to the Cafe in the Second Sea or the Mansion in the Third Sea. Once you are in either of these locations, take a seat on the chair and wait for another player to occupy the chair next to you. After both seats are occupied, the trading UI will appear where both players can place their items for exchange.

While trading, note that the value of the product should be around the same. If not, the trade won't be successful. After making the trade, go back to the Dragon Dojo to receive the Orange Belt and a Legendary Scroll as the rewards. If you are lucky, you may also get a Mythical Scroll upon completion of the quest.

Orange Belt stat buffs in Blox Fruits

The Orange Belt (Image via Roblox)

After equipping the Orange Belt, you will get the following stat buffs in this experience.

+6% melee damage

+30% movement speed

Both the stat buffs offered by the Orange Belt aren't that helpful but can be effective against mobs. With increased melee damage, swords like Dragon Heart and Dual Katana can do wonders. Apart from the offense, you get increased movement speed to bolster your defense.

Also check: How to get Black Belt in Blox Fruits

FAQs

How do I get the Orange Belt in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Orange Belt by making a trade with another player on the server.

How do I get Black Belt in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Black Belt after completing the Prehistoric Island event and collecting three Dinosaur Bones.

What does the Orange Belt do in Blox Fruits?

The Orange Belt offers a +6% melee damage and +30% movement speed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024