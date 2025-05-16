Packmaster Dead Rails: Cost, abilities, items, and tips

The Class feature has massively contributed to the strategic depth of Roblox Dead Rails. Players can now pick from a range of Classes, each providing certain items, perks, and debuffs. One of the most powerful ones is the Packmaster, which lets you turn your furry foes into friends quickly.

The Packmaster's special ability is useful for both fleeing and fighting. Given its usefulness, it can shine in both solo and team-based scenarios. This guide explains how to unlock the Class and use it to its full potential.

How to get the Packmaster in Dead Rails

The Tailor building in Dead Rails (Image via Roblox)

As the Packmaster is not an event-exclusive Class in Dead Rails, you can purchase it with 35 Bonds after speaking to the NPC in the Tailor building. This green structure can be found opposite the Bank. It has a board outside that briefs players about the usage of Classes in the game.

Abilities and items of the Packmaster, explained

The Packmaster can tame hostile wolves (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox Dead Rails, a player with the Packmaster Class spawns with three tamed wolves. The animals follow you around and can be stored in the Sack. Given that wolves are more powerful in packs, you can let them out in bulk and let them bite away at monsters or zombies without spending any ammunition.

The Packmaster can tame any wolf that attacks them in the game. However, you will take damage despite taming the wolf. To minimize the HP loss, you must equip your Sack and store the hostile wolf the moment it takes a nibble at you. Each attack from a wolf takes away 15 HP, so make sure you have sufficient health.

Apart from these useful abilities, you also get a Shovel. It is the most basic melee weapon, possessing low damage, but it occasionally stuns enemies.

Tips for using the Packmaster Class in Dead Rails

Wolves can be valuable for battling zombies (Image via Roblox)

While wolves are exceptionally strong in Dead Rails, they are ineffective against zombie hordes because they often get stuck. You may want to clear some zombies yourself before sending your pack to finish the rest.

The tamed wolves can also serve as a distraction during tense situations. For instance, when your health is low, you can unleash wolves to battle and block the incoming monsters while you hurry towards the train. You can pick up more wolves using the Packmaster's ability later in the game.

Interestingly, wolves are useful even after death. Grab their corpses and stack them as a wall on the train. This will block any approaching zombies and minimize the damage from bullets fired by outlaws.

FAQs

What is the cost of the Packmaster Class?

The Packmaster Class can be unlocked by using 35 Bonds, the chief in-game currency.

How to use the Packmaster Class in Dead Rails

To utilize the Packmaster's special ability, let a wolf attack you in the game. It will become your ally instantly, and you can even store it in the Sack for future use.

Can wolves attack horses ridden by outlaws?

Yes, wolves can damage the horses ridden by outlaws. They help distract enemies, giving you the chance to shoot them.

