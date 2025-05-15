What is the best Class in Dead Rails for solo?

Roblox Dead Rails is a survival experience where you have to navigate monster-infested lands in search of a cure for a virus. It features a Class system that allows you to even the odds before setting off on the adventure. By selecting a Class, you get items or abilities that improve your chances of reaching the game's ending.

Initially, you are assigned the None Class. More can be obtained by speaking to the NPC in the Tailor building and spending Bonds. However, there are over 15 different Classes to unlock, and picking the best one for playing solo requires you to consider various factors.

This guide will help you determine the best Class in Dead Rails for the solo mode.

Determining the best Class for solo play in Dead Rails

The Werewolf Class in Dead Rails (Image via Roblox)

Although the game provides several options, the Werewolf Class is a standout for solo play in Roblox Dead Rails. It provides several boosts to the user, albeit during a particular time, but its advantages far outweigh the disadvantages. You can purchase it with 50 Bonds.

With the Werewolf Class, you get double speed, damage, and health every night. The damage boost applies to both your ranged and melee weapons. As a result, you can mow down zombies and monsters to raid villages easily. It is advised to use a Miner Helmet to get light while fighting enemies at night.

The only downside to using Werewolf is that your speed, health, and damage multipliers drop to x0.9 during the day. However, you can counteract the debuffs by avoiding fights, stocking up on healing items, and purchasing better weapons. It shouldn't stop you from completing your objective.

Compared to its arch-rival, the Vampire, players using the Werewolf Class get no damage-over-time during the day. It is also more convenient than the Survivalist Class because the user doesn't have to drop their health to get boosts.

Other powerful Classes and their limitations

Official cover art of the game (Image via Roblox)

Although the Werewolf is a great choice for single-player scenarios, a few other Dead Rails Classes are worth mentioning.

Vampire

Cost : 75 Bonds

: 75 Bonds Pros : Increased movement speed and melee damage

: Increased movement speed and melee damage Cons: The user takes damage from sunlight. They have to stack newspapers for cover or constantly chug healing items.

Packmaster

Cost : 35 Bonds

: 35 Bonds Pros : You spawn with three tamed wolves. Additionally, any wolf that attacks you can be tamed and used during combats.

: You spawn with three tamed wolves. Additionally, any wolf that attacks you can be tamed and used during combats. Cons: The special ability is limited to wolves. Moreover, running out of tamed wolves makes it useless.

Survivalist

Cost : 75 Bonds

: 75 Bonds Pros : The lower your health, the more damage you do. This Class helps you excel at defeating tougher enemies.

: The lower your health, the more damage you do. This Class helps you excel at defeating tougher enemies. Cons: This Class truly shines when your HP is low, making it quite risky for solo.

Necromancer

Cost : 35 Bonds

: 35 Bonds Pros : Enemies killed with a melee weapon have a 25% chance of being reincarnated at the cost of health

: Enemies killed with a melee weapon have a 25% chance of being reincarnated at the cost of health Cons: The Class uses up the player's health, thereby requiring multiple heal items.

Horse

Cost : N/A

: N/A Pros : You get a permanent Speed boost. Moreover, players can ride you whenever required.

: You get a permanent Speed boost. Moreover, players can ride you whenever required. Cons: Not exceptionally useful for solo plays. You can still get outpaced by werewolves and blocked by zombie hordes if not careful.

FAQs

What is the best Class for solo play in Roblox Dead Rails?

The Werewolf stands out from the rest of the Classes for solo play. It provides speed, damage, and health buffs during the night, allowing a player to easily defeat zombies and other enemies.

What is the drawback of the Werewolf Class?

The only drawback of the Werewolf Class is that its speed, health, and damage are marginally decreased during the day.

How to get Bonds for unlocking Classes in Dead Rails

Bonds can be obtained as a loot in the main game, by completing Challenges, and via microtransactions using Robux.

